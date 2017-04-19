The Magicians season 2 finale recap

Why was Margo wearing the eye patch ?? Reply

Thread

Link

they had to give up something to the fairies so they could leave. she gave up an eye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf! When she returned back to fillory didn't she still have her eye??? Or am I mistaken. And why give up a eye? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope. you must have missed it bc when she came back they showed her face and there was just a patch of skin where her eye used to be. when fen came back at the end she said she had to give up her toes to come back from the fairies. idk what josh gave up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I definitely missed it. Thank you. I hope she can get her eye back and fen can get her toes back as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really enjoyed the finale. Julia continues to be the reigning magician. I think the reason why Julia is able to still do magic is because the old gods are pleased that she decided to not kill raynard. Plus Julia has always been the superior magician. Penny is going to be furious at kady again smh. I'm interested in the direction they are going for next season with the fairies taking over, since no one can do magic except for Julia.



Edited at 2017-04-20 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a little eh about this finale. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also upset that kady and Julia didn't resolve their differences. I really liked their dynamic and hope that they team up again next season. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish they'd get rid of Kady, I really can't stand her Reply

Thread

Link