The Magicians season 2 finale recap
The fate of Fillory hangs in the balance—our #TheMagicians season finale recap: https://t.co/8G9FRNuKAh pic.twitter.com/IAxq5i8eh7— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 20, 2017
- Ember killed Umber, then Quentin killed Ember
- In retaliation, the old gods turned off magic completely
- Julia is the only person left who can do magic for some reason
- The fairies are set to invade Fillory
- Alice and Penny are in danger, girl
episode discussion post!
source
Edited at 2017-04-20 03:55 am (UTC)