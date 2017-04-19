Survivor 34x07 - There's A New Sheriff In Town

i was sad to see hali go, she was great this season. but if it was between her and michaela, i'm glad it was her. that cirie/michaela convo was so nice



it was so nice to finally see cirie get some screentime again and do her thing. i know she has lucked out before tonight and hadn't had to go to tribal yet so i get it, but i was missing her and tonight reminded me why. also glad to see her working with andrea, who i've always liked



i do not get what zeke was thinking at all. what is the logic of turning on cirie/andrea so soon when they both wanted to work with him. and from what we saw, he even seemed like he was the middle man between them, so it's not like he was on the bottom of that trio either. sierra and brad were 'running' things just as much as he felt cirie/andrea were, but just from the other side. glad sierra did something useful and ratted him out tho Reply

Every season Ozzy plays he uses the same argument - without me you won't eat - and everytime it fails. Dude, needs to get a better argument.



I'm into a Cirie and Michaela alliance. Reply

Same to everything you said. I'm always surprised Ozzy doesn't make it longer tho, you would think by now he would get some strategy. Winning challenges can only take you so far. Reply

Can't wait to watch on the west coast in a few.



I've been rewatching season 12, Cirie's first season. I just love her, her patience always pays off and she has great timing in terms of making moves and alliances. And she's hilarious. Definitely my all time favorite!



Ozzy is so yummy to me, but he seriously needs to strategize better. Reply

I really thought Zeke's move was going to back-fire harder.



Cirie got more screen time in this episode than she has the entire season, I think. Reply

Which is why I thought Cirie was going home, until they mentioned Ozzy and then I was like "nah, she's safe" - but I thought the first half of the episode was setting her up for a downfall. Reply

i'm sure zeke's move will back fire, just not immediately. he's not long for the season, nobody trusts him right now



i was glad cirie has been safe up until now, but i'm so glad to see more of her finally Reply

My vagina is mourning Ozzy aka the only hot guy left :'( Reply

