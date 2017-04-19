Survivor 34x07 - There's A New Sheriff In Town
Andrea won the first individual immunity challenge. Hali was voted out 7-4-2 over Michaela and Zeke becoming the first member of the jury for a second time.
Tai won the individual immunity challenge, outlasting Ozzy. Debbie played her extra vote advantage but it wasn't necessary, as Ozzy was voted out 7-4-1-1 over Zeke, Aubry, and Sierra
Source: TV/CBS
it was so nice to finally see cirie get some screentime again and do her thing. i know she has lucked out before tonight and hadn't had to go to tribal yet so i get it, but i was missing her and tonight reminded me why. also glad to see her working with andrea, who i've always liked
i do not get what zeke was thinking at all. what is the logic of turning on cirie/andrea so soon when they both wanted to work with him. and from what we saw, he even seemed like he was the middle man between them, so it's not like he was on the bottom of that trio either. sierra and brad were 'running' things just as much as he felt cirie/andrea were, but just from the other side. glad sierra did something useful and ratted him out tho
I'm into a Cirie and Michaela alliance.
I've been rewatching season 12, Cirie's first season. I just love her, her patience always pays off and she has great timing in terms of making moves and alliances. And she's hilarious. Definitely my all time favorite!
Ozzy is so yummy to me, but he seriously needs to strategize better.
Cirie got more screen time in this episode than she has the entire season, I think.
i was glad cirie has been safe up until now, but i'm so glad to see more of her finally