Get that second Oscar nom, Roz Reply

Oscar® bait.



I love her. It still blows my mind how she went from sweet, innocent Jane Bennet to crazy 'cool girl' Amy Dunne. 👏🏽👏🏽 Reply

Are you the one that everyone campaigned against? Reply

I love Julianne and all but Rosamund should've won for Gone Girl. Not only her performance was phenomenal, she had a harder material to work with + an "unlikeable" character. Reply

IA. I loved both of their characters and performances, but Rosamund was so enchanting as a total psychopath. Reply

mfte!! + julianne should've won for Far from Heaven imo Reply

i believe this too. she was fantastic in gone girl! Reply

War reporters don't get enough credit. Without them, there'd be no one holding the powers at war accountable in their home countries, when the war takes place elsewhere. Reply

Marie Colvin was a badass who we lost way too soon. The collection of her reporting is really cool and on Amazon. Reply

I am in complete awe of Marie Colvin. What a total fucking badass she was. Reply

Love Rosamund Pike. Remember when Joe Wright called off their wedding because of a fucking invitation she sent out? Glad to see she's still kicking ass. Reply

Men have a real fragile ego. That Irish golf player broke up with Caroline Wozniacki because she posted an unflattering pic of him on twitter. Reply

She really did not have good romantic luck with the P&P cast/ctew....... yikes Reply

omg what? deetz please Reply

