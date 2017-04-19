Internalized Misogyny Affected How Anne Hathaway Worked With Female Directors in the Past.

I can respect her for admitting that.



(& I hope Colossal comes to my town soon) Reply

Thread

Link

same, i feel like a lot of ppl can't admit they've had internalized misogyny in the past. i mean when you're raised that way and everything blasting in your ear is about how woman are the worst, isn't it more productive to talk about how that affected you and how it's so wrong rather than straight up saying 'no i was always 100% perf' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same on both accounts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed.

Most of us women have been through it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her press tour for Colossal has been really good. I loved her interview on Marc Maron's podcast Reply

Thread

Link

She was so great on MM! Really made me like and respect her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found her little "mmhmms" so endearing on that podcast but I felt like I was the least favourite friend on a group hang because they kept referring to the twist in the movie and I haven't seen it yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's why I didn't listen to it, dnw possible spoilers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always been great 💕 Reply

Thread

Link

Is Colossal worth it or should I just wait for it to get online? Reply

Thread

Link

i loved it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Follow-up because I'm the worst: how minor is Dan Stevens' role in it? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in high school i really disliked taylor swift and it was pretty irrational and realized in college that it was probably internalized misogyny. this was during the speak now/fearless era.



i ended up coming around and seeing her on the 1989 tour and had a blast. she's since proven to be quite the snake, but before all of that stuff i definitely thought i "irrationally disliked" her but it was def internalized misogyny. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, taylor had internalized misogyny herself when you look at those lyrics from the speaknow/fearless era. she's def a sneaky person in general but i genuinely believe she looks back on those lyrics and feels cringe about them but it's not like she can do much bc they are some of her biggest hits so she has to sing them lmao. i guess if she cared enough she just wouldn't sing them but her brand an d $$ is more to her than her 'feminism' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, this was when i was 16-17 years old and not even thinking about her lyrics being problematic. i was just a shitty teenager lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope you're right about her having regret because I remember people praising her feminism and anti-bullying a la "Mean," from the same album where she has songs about slut-shaming a girl and breaking up a wedding and I was like... ??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So what happened with Bad Blood considering we all know who she's talking about Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She regrets writing BTR, she blames her youth for that but now that she's older, I don't hear her apologizing to Camila Belle for calling her a slut



idk but there's a special place in hell and all that... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've really come back around to anne, but i thought she was brilliant in colossal. i loved that film so much. Reply

Thread

Link

her hairline will never not terrify me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The interview is actually quite sweet, it is nice of Anne to talk about this. She's slowly been working with more women directors since One Day so at least she's over coming it.



Also I was just thinking about this very issue the other day because I am obsessed with women directors and I check to see which actors/actresses work with the most of them and I was thinking how for someone like Chastain, working in Hollywood, hitting success late and just having her 40th birthday it is actually incredible that she is making efforts to consistently work with women directors. It is so rare for movies by women to hit it big or hell, even make a decent amount of money. In some ways she must know she is risking her rapidly dwindling best years to make money in Hollywood but she's using her name to get films by women directors made.



And it pisses me off that so many big name actors, for whom it would be way less risky, don't even bother. Reply

Thread

Link

The funny thing is Lone wasn't even her first female director, Barbara Kopple was with Havoc. But Anne's also talked about how everyone hated working on that movie, so maybe she forgot, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so true. I never really paid attention to the gender split of directors 'til recent years and seeing how few big names bother changing anything or even seem to notice/care has been an eye-opener. I love Chastain as an actress and have enjoyed watching her movies but I also have so, so much respect for being vocal about this and taking these risks to work with women. I do marvel that she hit it big at such a 'mature' age for this industry. she's been so refreshing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chastain is literally a blessing, and Hollywood is lucky to have her. I wish more big name actresses followed her steps but then again, lots of them try but come across as idiots (mostly likely bc they are, looking @ you Scarlett) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica seems really genuine



Edited at 2017-04-20 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica is incredible and I love that she tries to support change in her own way even if, like you said, her own leverage may dwindle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just realised Battle of the Sexes will be the first time Emma Stone has ever worked with a female director (and it's actually a male/female director duo). That boggles my mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is really, really hard to admit. & also I totally didn't realize that Lone directed One Day! I saw that. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a shame One Day is terrible tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that's an interesting discussion.



We all deal with internalized issues and in the words of one of the greatest philosophers of our time, Ice Cube: Check yourself before you wreck yourself. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure some idiots will turn this into SEE SHE'S A FAKE FEMINIST AND ALL WOMEN HATE OTHER WOMEN or whatever, but I like that she admitted this; it's easy to internalize toxic shit when you hear it all day long, in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Especially in a ridic place like Hollywood.



and pls see Colossal, it's great. <3 (And also Their Finest, Lone's new film -- it's not amazing, but it's solid & I really liked Gemma.)



Edited at 2017-04-20 02:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I saw Their Finest last weekend and really enjoyed it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait to see Their Finest. :) it's playing here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really want to see Colossal, it sounds legit great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ppl have said that Colossal is a bit racist in the fact that the monster terrorises Seoul and its meant to be funny? Like if u have set it in New York or something it wont have been the same movie Reply

Thread

Link

Some of the movements the monster does is funny but to say it's racist is a stretch. Nacho has said that aspect of the film is a tribute to Kaiju films he grew up watching as a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's good that she recognized it and, hopefully, changed the way she views women directors.



Seeing Colossal this Saturday at the Florida Film Festival. Reply

Thread

Link

Good on her, that's a tough thing to acknowledge. But to be fair One Day *was* atrocious. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the book years ago but it was draining. and seeing it play out on screen did get more frustrating. I don't think I could ever watch it again now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Anne. I know ONTD gets annoyed with her theater kid energy, but I've always liked her. Reply

Thread

Link





Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean come ON Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks so pretty here! She has a very pleasant to look at face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is gorgeous. and basically still looks the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god



if she were younger she should have been the one to play Belle (or Emmy Rossum) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's crazy she has Gary marshalls grandkids to thank for her career cause when they were casting princess diaries they had a huge say and they wanted her cause she has "princess hair" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she has mellowed out/gotten a lot more relatable since she became a mom. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same, I never understood why she got so much hate for the Oscar thing when others have been far more extra in their campaigns and she's never done or said anything bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's always the perfect Princess Mia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link