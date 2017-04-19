Internalized Misogyny Affected How Anne Hathaway Worked With Female Directors in the Past.
Anne Hathaway Admits to ‘Internalized Misogyny’ Working With Female Directors https://t.co/6R4I9fGXBH pic.twitter.com/r6ebJIyDtL— TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 19, 2017
In an interview Anne admitted that she thinks internalized misogyny affected her relationships with past directors. She says although she actively looked to work with female directors, she was more likely to look for fault in scripts and films by them, while looking for the good in male directors. In "One Day" she had a harder time trusting director Lone Scherfig than others and regrets that it may have been because Lone is a woman.
Jessica Chastain chimes in:
Wise words and very brave to talk about this. So much love for this lady 🌻 https://t.co/JTuCr53k9o— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2017
Most of us women have been through it
i ended up coming around and seeing her on the 1989 tour and had a blast. she's since proven to be quite the snake, but before all of that stuff i definitely thought i "irrationally disliked" her but it was def internalized misogyny.
idk but there's a special place in hell and all that...
Also I was just thinking about this very issue the other day because I am obsessed with women directors and I check to see which actors/actresses work with the most of them and I was thinking how for someone like Chastain, working in Hollywood, hitting success late and just having her 40th birthday it is actually incredible that she is making efforts to consistently work with women directors. It is so rare for movies by women to hit it big or hell, even make a decent amount of money. In some ways she must know she is risking her rapidly dwindling best years to make money in Hollywood but she's using her name to get films by women directors made.
And it pisses me off that so many big name actors, for whom it would be way less risky, don't even bother.
We all deal with internalized issues and in the words of one of the greatest philosophers of our time, Ice Cube: Check yourself before you wreck yourself.
and pls see Colossal, it's great. <3 (And also Their Finest, Lone's new film -- it's not amazing, but it's solid & I really liked Gemma.)
Seeing Colossal this Saturday at the Florida Film Festival.
if she were younger she should have been the one to play Belle (or Emmy Rossum)
