Karlie

Internalized Misogyny Affected How Anne Hathaway Worked With Female Directors in the Past.



In an interview Anne admitted that she thinks internalized misogyny affected her relationships with past directors. She says although she actively looked to work with female directors, she was more likely to look for fault in scripts and films by them, while looking for the good in male directors. In "One Day" she had a harder time trusting director Lone Scherfig than others and regrets that it may have been because Lone is a woman.

Jessica Chastain chimes in:




Sources: 1, 2
Tagged: , , , ,