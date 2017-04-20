April 20th, 2017, 04:22 am alaimisema Hot Priest is back. Grantchester Season 3 Trailer Source. Tagged: television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
he seriously hot tbh. season 2 was meh but i really enjoyed the christmas special, and he's handsome af so i'll def watch it.
I'll still watch but pls take ur damn baby and go
The solution is just to sit on his face
Hot Priest made me think of Preacher. Oh well.
But you're right, before her marriage there was nothing except his insecurity and her reticence
I have an obsession with british crime drama involving small town people, and if it's a period drama it's even better!
I enjoyed the christmas special a lot, but I wish things with the police secretary had worked out.
I don't know if I'm remembering right, but he was in a kind of destructive path on the special, don't remember if getting together with the other girl made it better.
I'm watching so much stuff that it's hard to remember the seasons finale from some shows. Same thing with Better Call Saul, I didn't remember shit from last season.
Also, please let Leonard get a boyfriend who isn't a douche this series!!
