I only watched the first season for his hotness despite finding the show dull. didnt watch s2 so dont know if it got better but this trailer makes it look interesting again. idk

him and Jude Law showed me that I might have a thing for (british) priests.



he seriously hot tbh. season 2 was meh but i really enjoyed the christmas special, and he's handsome af so i'll def watch it.

I'm so excited for this to come back! I still think he should've got another BAFTA nom for Happy Valley though. Very happy Sarah and Siobhan were nominated but I think he deserved one too.

I don't like the rich chick he's obsessed with. For some reason she rubs me the wrong way. Even though it's the era, she's too much of a poor little rich girl for me (she coulda easily left her fiancé and been with him from day 1). I liked the secretary chick and the blonde woman from s1.

yea, i don't like her either. I guess i don't mind her in the end but she's just kind of there for me. i really really like the Margaret ( i think that's the secretary's name)

God Amanda. Their relationship makes me hate both of them now



I'll still watch but pls take ur damn baby and go Reply

ugh she's so boring. i liked the lady who worked for the police so much better. she actually had a personality.

Wasn't the problem that she did want to be with him from day one, but he refused her? I watched the first series ages ago. Reply

I just hate her. Every time she shows up on screen I'm like, "ugh still? GO AWAY"

I also hate her. :/

She's the weakest part of the show for me too.

pretty much every other love interest he's had has been more interesting

Never saw the show. Is he the no-no kind Catholic priest or a yes, maybe Anglican priest?

not catholic kind of priest

Thanks! Good...it will mean some kind of receptive romance is possible on the show.

the ~romance on this show is super boring and honestly made me dislike the character :(

"hot priest" I thought this was a post about poncho herrera. Reply

Did they cancel The Exorcist? I want more gay ex-priest. Reply

yay!! i am ready to see my ugly hot prince again

My mum is going to be so hyped!

Saw him in War and Peace and I don't find him attractive (I don't think he's ugly either, just meh). I want to read War and Peace but I know I'll have to deal with all the Andrei sections who I was not a fan of.

i was the opposite i fell in love with him watching that lol

he's the epitome of depends on the angle

lol this is true



The solution is just to sit on his face Reply

LMAO, I like this solution

this isn't a post about the young pope Reply

Yessss I was just wondering when this would be back. It's such a mellow, relaxing show.

I positively hated the way the last season ended.

Hot Priest made me think of Preacher. Oh well.

I stopped watching in season 2. Show is pretty good but I absolutely could not stand him and the girl mooning over each other. Nothing's stopping them from being together, and am I supposed to think her husband's the bad guy because he's understandably mad at them? They're obnoxious.



Edited at 2017-04-20 02:51 am (UTC)

Well, something kind of is - Church of England practitioners were forbidden from marrying divorced people until 2002, and even then the circumstances have to be exceptional.



But you're right, before her marriage there was nothing except his insecurity and her reticence



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:18 am (UTC)

I'm happy the shows is coming back!

I have an obsession with british crime drama involving small town people, and if it's a period drama it's even better!



I enjoyed the christmas special a lot, but I wish things with the police secretary had worked out.

I don't know if I'm remembering right, but he was in a kind of destructive path on the special, don't remember if getting together with the other girl made it better.

I'm watching so much stuff that it's hard to remember the seasons finale from some shows. Same thing with Better Call Saul, I didn't remember shit from last season. Reply

omg dis dude is hot asf. Dat diq must be so pretty

idgaf, I really love this show. I am pleased to see they're not going to shy away from the stigma and doctrinal censure of divorce that existed in the 1950's, although Sidney and Amanda's relationship is not the most compelling. Hope we get shots of him holding the baby, that would be super cute.

Also, please let Leonard get a boyfriend who isn't a douche this series!!



Also, please let Leonard get a boyfriend who isn't a douche this series!!

Reply

I love this show sfm.







Edited at 2017-04-20 03:49 am (UTC)

