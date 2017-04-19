Javy Baez 6

Chris Pratt was 'caught off guard' by "Passengers" criticism



- Many assumed from the trailer Passengers would show a 'budding romance' with two people (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) that wake up too early on a spaceship with other people in 'cryogenic sleep pods' instead [Spoiler (click to open)] there was backlash toward his character Jim (Pratt) who wakes up early and then proceeds to wake up Aurora (Lawrence) 'after watching her pod and obsessing over her'
- With a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Pratt talks with Variety about his reaction to the backlash saying, "I was really caught off guard by that. It was definitely a lesson"
- He doesn't explain what that lesson was but he did say the movie did 'just fine' for the studio (it made a worldwide total of $299.5 million with a production budget of $110 million)
- He finishes by giving his personal feelings about Passengers, “I personally think the movie is very good, I’m very proud of it,” he told Variety. “I’ll be curious to see if it holds up — the criticism and the movie.”
source 1/2
