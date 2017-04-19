Chris Pratt was 'caught off guard' by "Passengers" criticism
Chris Pratt is speaking out about #Passengers' scathing reviews and controversy: https://t.co/zgveP49ZrT pic.twitter.com/UoIFpS3qhb— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 19, 2017
- Many assumed from the trailer Passengers would show a 'budding romance' with two people (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) that wake up too early on a spaceship with other people in 'cryogenic sleep pods' instead [Spoiler (click to open)] there was backlash toward his character Jim (Pratt) who wakes up early and then proceeds to wake up Aurora (Lawrence) 'after watching her pod and obsessing over her'
- With a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Pratt talks with Variety about his reaction to the backlash saying, "I was really caught off guard by that. It was definitely a lesson"
- He doesn't explain what that lesson was but he did say the movie did 'just fine' for the studio (it made a worldwide total of $299.5 million with a production budget of $110 million)
- He finishes by giving his personal feelings about Passengers, “I personally think the movie is very good, I’m very proud of it,” he told Variety. “I’ll be curious to see if it holds up — the criticism and the movie.”
source 1/2
those re-edited clips made me feel more than the entire movie did
Also, IDK about the production budget being 110M with both stars getting 20M paychecks. But then it was mostly CGI anyway. Either way, the 110M does not include the promo budget which must have been pretty significant as well. They probably didn't lose money but it was not the blockbuster Sony wanted either.
Everything I've seen gives me the impression that we're going to be getting an almost near-universal positive reception. If it gets lower than 85% I'll be surprised.
ha_suffer.gif
I'm sure the lesson he learned was not about the proper care and treatment of animals. It was probably a lesson about forgiving those who sin against you.
They should have just made it a horror movie, made JLaw's character turn into Amy Dunne.