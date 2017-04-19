April 19th, 2017, 05:37 pm iamglory Kathy Lee proves she is garbage Kathy Lee is just rude to Bill Nye as Hoda drunkenly laughs. I want them both fired tomorrow. SourceWhat is your favorite science fact ONTD? Tagged: drugs / drug use, science, television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 167167 comments Add comment
I can't really pick one but it's honestly very fascinating how the human body functions.
Not like scabs and shit but peeling back their own skin and eating it.
Add a trigger warning sis.
I enjoy watching people's confused face when I say this:
I wasn't there lol....they claim this actually happened. Maybe it was someone who looked like bill nye but we can choose to believe it if we want
she did say they talked about their favorite rap artists. his was either jay z or Eminem, not sure which one.
tho tbh, i wonder if maybe hes just socially awkward in that way some really, really smart people tend to be? the whole "aloof professor" thing?
Not to say he can't be rude to others but he was so great to me, I will forever adore him.
They've probably done a dozen of these segments over the years, and either neither one of them takes it seriously, or she's had enough of him. Either way, it's not a big deal.
favorite science facts
2. Titi monkey mothers go to sleep after giving birth. They get up just to nurse. The fathers do EVERYTHING else with taking care of the babies.
Re: favorite science facts
Re: favorite science facts
Re: favorite science facts
Girl needs to start giving a fuck cause the people in power don't care about our environment.
It can be fun sometimes, but not appointment viewing.
- Referencing memes
- Pop culture references
-ect...
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/vi
Typical science asshole:
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/accordingt
And he also said some boring shit about racism by saying "scientifically race doesn't exist" http://www.salon.com/2015/05/05/bill_ny
That and throughout high school and middle school his basic af videos meant to be used as intros to a topic were instead used to teach an entire unit has made me reach critical exhaustion.