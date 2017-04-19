them being fired isn't gonna happen but u can dream i guess?

lol Reply

I dream of firing most people I don't like. I sit down and think of it. Bill O'Reilly today made me squeal. Reply

What is your favorite science fact ONTD?





I can't really pick one but it's honestly very fascinating how the human body functions. Reply

I love and utterly fear it basically does what it wants to do and you can contribute to it's demise but when it wants to stop working it will. Reply

This reminded me of the fact that some people have a weird compulsion to eat their own skin.



Not like scabs and shit but peeling back their own skin and eating it. Reply

we're just blood and guts held together in a sausage casing. Also this gif never ceases to blow my mind Reply

all the shit that gets squished 😔 Reply

i hate this Reply

What is that one part being squished? That can't be good. I mean, people obviously do this every day...but still. Reply

i just learned that pregnancy makes women more prone to UTIs Reply

This is disturbing.



Add a trigger warning sis. Reply

The brain is the only organ that named itself Reply

im in neuroscience right now and brain disorders are so horrible. like videos of parkinson's or huntingtons... it's just such a realization that their body is absolutely shutting down, it's dark Reply

I have heard so many stories about how he's actually an asshole in real life, so I'm not surprised by this. Reply

This was my first thought as well. I always hope it's not true, but so many people have said it :/ Reply

Yeah I've heard that many times. Reply

My sister and brother claim that when they were like 9 and 11 they were at an amusement park and my brother left his wallet on a ride and bill nye got on next and was like "lol it's mine now kid" and wouldn't give the wallet back



I wasn't there lol....they claim this actually happened. Maybe it was someone who looked like bill nye but we can choose to believe it if we want Reply

omfg lol Reply

ommmmgg Reply

i'm crine Reply

im crying omfg Reply

LMAO wtf. What are the chances of Bill Nye the Science Guy at the same amusement park and refuses to give a lil child their wallet back?! Reply

This would make me very sad. Reply

i get that vibe from him tbh Reply

my old roommate picked him up from the airport once, she didnt have any complaints.



she did say they talked about their favorite rap artists. his was either jay z or Eminem, not sure which one. Reply

Same. There's basically an entire reddit thread of people in Seattle (where he lives) talking about their interactions with him and how he's a grade-A asshole who hates kids. Reply

I've heard that too and watching this I'm wondering if he said something rude to her before they went on. She has that same attitude that I get when I'm having to be civil to someone who was just an asshole to me. But maybe she's just rude, idk I don't watch this show regularly. Either way it's fucking awkward to watch. Reply

I met him once and he corrected my astroid t shirt lol Reply

idk what this has to do with her behavior tho Reply

cant trust no man, even smart ones ):



tho tbh, i wonder if maybe hes just socially awkward in that way some really, really smart people tend to be? the whole "aloof professor" thing? Reply

I heard all the opposite by every random online. Reply

I used to know him and he's actually the nicest most polite man I've ever worked with.

Not to say he can't be rude to others but he was so great to me, I will forever adore him. Reply

It really wasn't as bad as the title makes it seem. Reply

Maybe OP just wants to be dramatic.

maybe..but maybe not. Reply

I like to be dramatic but I think she is garbage. Reply

I get embarrassed for people...she was being a jackass.. Reply

It wasn't at all. They have time cues (which he can see while he's sitting there), and instead of answering the questions in the allotted time, he kept going. She was just trying to move things along, which is her job. He also seemed bored to death.



They've probably done a dozen of these segments over the years, and either neither one of them takes it seriously, or she's had enough of him. Either way, it's not a big deal. Reply

y i k e s Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

This is so iconic to me. Kathie Lee goes into a trance or something after she knocks that shit down. Reply

I think I've watched it 20 times Reply

Fucking lol Reply

lmfao Reply

I AM CACKLING Reply

lol damn kathie lee Reply

1. Breast milk responds to baby's saliva - https://www.sciencenews.org/blog/gr owth-curve/backwash-nursing-babies-may-t rigger-infection-fighters 
2. Titi monkey mothers go to sleep after giving birth. They get up just to nurse. The fathers do EVERYTHING else with taking care of the babies.

#2 is something we need to adopt. Reply

Those are both interesting! Reply

titi monkeys are my new faves Reply

people are so protective of Bill Nye Reply

It's more anyone who can't be a professional at their job. Reply

90s kid nostalgia lol Reply

bill nye is a treasure Reply

How childish. She seemed bored to begin with.



Girl needs to start giving a fuck cause the people in power don't care about our environment. Reply

I wonder how she would feel if her kids did this to her? Reply

She seems like the type of person who would say I raised you better than that. Reply

didn't even know she was still on tv. she's fucking rude. Reply

gurl, her and Hoda have had the post Today Show spot for years now.

His AMA on reddit today was really lame. He answered boring questions with basic ass answers. :/ Reply

I wanted to ask if he really stiffs on gratuity but I got there too late. Reply

See, I think we have come to expect answers with flair...it's almost a staple of an AMA.



- Referencing memes

- Pop culture references

-ect... Reply

It's not even that. I was expecting him to at least teach something cool, but he only answered simple questions and just said shit pretty much everyone knows already. Reply

Kathie Lee being rude. the other guests on Larry Wilmore's nightly show were rude too. even Ed Beagle Jr is obsessed with trying to be more ecofriendly than Bill. Why can't poor Bill Nye catch a break. Reply

She doesn't like it in the pooper. Reply

Why not? It's nice in there! Reply

Who knows? That's what Frank told that flight attendant he cheated on Kit Kat with. The flight attendant wasn't pooper averse. Reply

Bill Nye sucks so team no one Reply

receipts for your bill hate? Reply

http://www.realclearpolitics.com/vi deo/2015/02/23/bill_nyes_solution_for_je ws_in_europe_get_to_know_your_neighbors_ better_israel_not_their_home.html



Typical science asshole:



which is ridiculous since most scientist HAVE to take some sort of philosophy course in their degree because it's the basis of scientific method and leads you to understand different methods of research, etc. etc. and science majors don't get jobs either lmao, at least where i'm from.



And he also said some boring shit about racism by saying "scientifically race doesn't exist"



Antisemitic (I just woke up from a nap so if I spell that wrong I'm sorry lmao): http://www.realclearpolitics.com/vi deo/2015/02/23/bill_nyes_solution_for_je ws_in_europe_get_to_know_your_neighbors_ better_israel_not_their_home.html

Typical science asshole: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/accordingt omatthew/2016/02/bill-nye-is-completely-i gnorant-about-philosophy/ which is ridiculous since most scientist HAVE to take some sort of philosophy course in their degree because it's the basis of scientific method and leads you to understand different methods of research, etc. etc. and science majors don't get jobs either lmao, at least where i'm from.

And he also said some boring shit about racism by saying "scientifically race doesn't exist" http://www.salon.com/2015/05/05/bill_ny e_on_the_science_of_racism_were_all_the_ same_from_a_scientific_standpoint/ except without addressing the fact that many accredited scientists have been huge proponents that it does, and no one uses science solely as a determinant for a sociological concept. Which gets to the heart of my problem with him in that he's become the Emma Watson of science imo. I'm not saying he's wrong I'm just saying if he actually wanted to be useful he would add more.

That and throughout high school and middle school his basic af videos meant to be used as intros to a topic were instead used to teach an entire unit has made me reach critical exhaustion.

I second the call for receipts. If this were any other guest I would be complaining too. This is just not professional. Do you think we all wanted to deal with her when Franky cheated on her? No! But It's not like I would say anything to her about it. Reply

Dunno if Bill Nye is rude in real life but all I see is her being impatient and having the attention span of a goldfish. People are laughing it off and I understand it is a daytime show but there is a fine line between having a joke and just being plain mean. Maybe he wasn't the right fit for the time but that is their problem and they should have known better. Reply

