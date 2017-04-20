snake

The Song of the Summer for All Jealous Bitches Is Here!

RPDR contestant Aja has finally given us something to talk about besides her horrible make up skills and not so amazing personality

According to the source, some producer called Adam Joseph  turned Aja's jealousy into a  track -perfect for hating your pretty friends this summer!



