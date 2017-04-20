The Song of the Summer for All Jealous Bitches Is Here!

I hope Aja goes far, I lived for her untucked rant.

Still Nina for the win tho.

the tru s9 queen! her drag queen carpool video was the only one that felt natural and funny



Wait... I need this I Brake For Death Drops bumpersticker

Nina on that couch just about KILLED me.



Her crying is so adorable. Reply

Nina's looks are amazing

I loved this look so much. She took a breastplate and a Nicki Minaj 2010 wig and made it so interesting

Nina better make it to the top 3

I love her. She's so creative.

if she doesn't make it to top 3 i will be sf mad, she's so next level

Nina is a fave ! I like her a lot and she looked amazing

god i hope they're at least top 5

i'm keeping my hopes low when it comes to Sasha, but there is no way Shea is not in the top 5.

they're definitely top 5. shea is doing too well not to be top 3

They're segment in the last episode was sooo charged! They had great chemistry and are pretty great artistic equals. I was lucky enough to live in Chicago when Kim and Shea were baby drag queens so it's amazing to see their journey. No shade to Kim, but Shea is the full package and is so well rounded. She's an artist and a performer.

Like.... Nicki Minaj WISHES.



Reply

I fucking LOVE Sasha's make up ALWAYS

Aja reminds me of that meme from back in the day of the girl with no chin

ohhhhmyGOD CHIN-CHAN

Valentina remains unbothered.

because she knows La Virgencita de Guadalupe guards her

The Virgen and all the angels in heaven.

i love how she refuses to entertain any negativity and drama



i wanna be like that one day lmao Reply

Which I love <3 such a cutie pie. She's just doing her own thing and being her best self, I admire that.

for real! Love her

She is such a sweetheart, I love her.

This is cute, I guess, but I prefer to get ~Drop Dead Gorgeous. Call me when this heaux has her iconic moments turned into a fucking bop, TBH

This remix >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

awlright



awlright Reply

When she starts chirping is when I lose it.

Masterpiece

OMFG YES. This is an eternal bop. Alyssa will always be my fave.

Lord knows I love my gay mama, but I hate that her contouring sometimes borderlines on brown face :/

This! I came into the comments just to see if someone mentioned Miss Alyssa Edwards!

omg this just gets better and better as it goes on!

Love her

This classic

squirpin like a chirpin like a squirpin like a chirpin like a squirpin like a chirpin

This was honestly the thing that made me love Alyssa. I was so annoyed by her and Coco's "fight" that I didn't really pay attention to her. Once this came out I was like "oh she's hilarious" and now she's one of my fave queens.

Reply

this is the reason why i love season 5 so much

I still don't understand what the fuck was she thinking with that make-up, wig and clothes, yiiikes, also she is not likeable, Trinity has come trough and I like her a lot now (and she cleared up about the La virgencita comment, it was shady editing as usual) but Aja? nah, not worth it.

I am so surprised to have come around on Trinity lol I kinda wrote her off as a pageant queen but she's really busting out of that label.



The sad part was that Aja thought she was top 3 with that whole lqq :/ Reply

ya im warming up trinity, even though i didn't want to. aja remains awful and unpleasant tbh.

lol, same about not wanting to, specially with the comment about La Virgencita de Guadalupe, but when I read it was shady editing + how she has been on the contest and untucked, I couldn't fight it tbh, I don't think she will be top 3 but I think she is talented.

Aja on the other hand... nyet.



Aja on the other hand... nyet. Reply

Aja is awful overall

without aja and eureka this season would be rupaul's best friend race and that's boring as hell

bring on the drama and conflict!



bring on the drama and conflict! Reply

trinity adds a healthy dose of drama as well.



i'm not here for rupaul's best friend race. oh at all. Reply

True that, but I always hate that the bad ones always make it to the top 3 or 4.

we already had rupaul's best friend with season 8!!!

lmao this is how i compliment some of my friends now tbh



it's wild to think that the untucked is more entertaining than the actual episode. Reply

Current Music: Alaska Thunderfuck -Your Makeup is Terrible



icu op







Anyway, haters need to leave Valentina alone, jealousy ain't cute icu opAnyway, haters need to leave Valentina alone, jealousy ain't cute Reply

always at your service to get a smile on your face sis :*

I've been jamming to this since it came out. Her makeup still sucks though.

#regram @rupaulofficial A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

(idk how to embed instagram)





(idk how to embed instagram) (idk how to embed instagram) Reply

I feel that the only queens offering good bops are Adore and Willam (also, one hit wonders Shangela and Manilla lol) and I looove that Jinkx didn't go the usual gay club mix but did something completely different.

Anyways, are the there any RPDR related bops you'd rec, ONTD?



Anyways, are the there any RPDR related bops you'd rec, ONTD? Reply

i listen to read u wrote u and some of the songs from alaska's albums literally every day tbh i can't get enough



also ot related to rpdr but also these two brazillians queens serve BOPS













Reply

omg I'm so out the loop idk that bitch Alaska had an album lol I love that bitch I'll check it out!



I'm always here for Latinx Queens serving it, bb! Thx for the recs. Reply

Parent

I've always loved Coffee and Wine by Jinx <3





and this isn't good AT ALL but never fails to make me LOL

Reply

NEVAH FORGET!

Reply

Latrice Royale SLAYED me with this!



Reply

Parent

THE ONE AND ONLY

Reply

ummm i am OBSESSED w/ todrick hall's music. 'wrong bitch' is EVERYTHING.

Parent

Laganja is truly the most underrated queen

I truly don't get the boots with that outfit lol

I FUCKING LOVE HER SM

yaaaaaaaaaaas

i screamed at the wig reveal + deathdrop

Was going to post exactly this lol.

honestly, i don't get Valentina aside from being a look queen. her princess look was truly garbage so Aja's rant was valid

