Austin Mahone & Pitbull Team Up Again on #Lady & Austin Announces a Tour!
Budget-Bieber Austin Mahone dropped a new clip for his hit single Lady (feat. Pitbull) and announced a new US tour in support of his bop-filled EP For Me+You.
Austin Mahone - For Me+You Tour dates:
May 31 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
June 1 St. Petersburg, FL The State Theatre
June 3 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
June 4 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
June 5 Dallas, TX Trees
June 7 St. Louis, MO The Firebird
June 8 Louisville, KY Diamond Pub Concert Hall
June 9 Atlanta, GA The Loft
June 11 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall
June 12 Philadelphia, PA Coda
June 13 New York, NY Webster Hall
June 14 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
June 16 Freehold, NJ iPlay America’s Event Center
June 17 Poughkeepsie, NY Radio Show
June 18 Buffalo, NY Kiss the Summer Hello
June 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick
June 21 Chicago, IL Park West
June 24 Boise, ID Boise Music Festival
June 25 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
June 28 San Francisco, CA Social Hall SF
June 29 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre
