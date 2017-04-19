Austin Mahone & Pitbull Team Up Again on #Lady & Austin Announces a Tour!



Budget Bieber is trying to serve bb Colton Haynes teas and it is nawt cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when I found him hot for exactly one day. The only thing I remember was that the music video was sponsored by 7-11 or something because there were a lot of slushies. At least I think they were slushies. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe you just found the slushies hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand Pitbull, his whole existence bothers me. Reply

Thread

Link



kinda ia. this is the tracklist to pitbull's new album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good thing it flopped and he hasn't had a hit in two years, all SEVEN(!) of the ~lead singles~ from this turd got served dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes so popular in latin america tho, everything he does is played everywhere. hes winning no matter what tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even know about that, good to know he's trash too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually have no idea who this is. also, he looks about 35 with awful botox. Reply

Thread

Link

for some reason i read "on" in the title as "and" and was sitting here wondering why op had called pitbull #lady . this is my contribution to this post. Reply

Thread

Link

NOTHING will beat the original song. but this one is pretty solid Reply

Thread

Link

Much prefer the original...



Reply

Thread

Link

love this song. i still remember the lyrics by heart.

this was one catchy as well

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yassssss this forever jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His last song with Pitbull flopped...so why try again? Reply

Thread

Link

Him and Cody Simpson were the attempts to capitalize on the whole Bieber thing, and it just did not work out. He's been about to ~happen~ for a like a fucking decade. Reply

Thread

Link

How does Pitbull keep getting all this work? Reply

Thread

Link

Has he released a full album yet? Reply

Thread

Link

how old is this fetus? Reply

Thread

Link

why is the world trying to push this into me Reply

Thread

Link

Call me when he appears on Corbin Fisher or at the very least Hot Straight Guys Fuck lol Reply

Thread

Link

rme so hard when i heard this shit song, typical pitbull cannot come up with anything original, re-hashing some old shit as always Reply

Thread

Link

Wait he finally released an album? I thought he was stuck in cash money limbo Reply

Thread

Link

Inferior semi cover to a much superior classic tbh Reply

Thread

Link





the original is flaw-free how dare they mess it up with the bullshit FUCK







i usually take no issues with remakes because i can choose to ignore them but THIS IS AN ABOMINATION I AM ACTUALLY ANGRY.the original is flaw-free how dare they mess it up with the bullshit FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

Austin mahone will never not remind me of Snidely Whiplash Reply

Thread

Link

he looks good *shrugs

Reply

Thread

Link

hahah I'll take Connor Maynard instead Reply

Thread

Link

Budget Bieber is a perfect description for him. Reply

Thread

Link