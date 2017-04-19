First look at FTWD art, promos, and stills

This show is so bad, but I will probably still watch.



Also I am going to San Jose Comic Con this weekend and am cosplaying Negan. I'm excited!



Edited at 2017-04-20 12:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Tom Riddle's hair is disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

I spent the whole of season 2 wondering if Stannis Baratheon's son's hair was supposed to be dreadlocks or if it was just congealed with blood and junkie crud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His hair has always been like that regardless if he's on or off screen. it's prob a mix of the stylists not giving a fuck or not knowing what to do with ethnic hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that the original series has descended into a total shitshow of magic tigers, dopey medieval kings and Martian-speaking garbage dump freaks, this mess of a spinoff and its cast of clueless, idiot characters isn't looking quite as bad by comparison. That's the best I can say about it. Reply

Thread

Link

omg drag HA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Ezekiel & the kingdom drop the medieval thing soon. I've become okay with the tiger because after all there are dead people walking, rotting & eating people, but the theater kids need to get real. However, I still care about characters on TWD. I don't care what happens to who on FTWD. I partly think I'm watching in hopes of seeing Madison and/or Travis die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remind me of how this ended last season - I remember the one girl crossing the border to find her boyfriend, but were the others reunited? Reply

Thread

Link

no, they crossed together with the town. everyone w/the exception of those two were reunited and then separated again.



JK, ofelia's dumb ass went away and got found by some white dude once she crossed the border and he was all "~welcome to the USA~"



Edited at 2017-04-20 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I pretty much only watch this show for Frank so Nick better not die. Reply

Thread

Link



you and me both sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Nick and Victor Strand are my only reasons for watching, so add Strand to that "don't die" list and IA.



Edited at 2017-04-20 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What ep is the gif from? Reply

Thread

Link

i think it's s2's Shiva ep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

motherfucking daniel sharman is joining the cast? fuck fuck fuck Reply

Thread

Link

you should've been watching since s1 helping me support my husband how dare! im not ur friend anymore this is what it has come to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude you know i can't hop on the ugly tom riddle train!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i KNOW but omg if daniel sharman and his weird ear is getting you to watch this... girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his weird EAR? tell me more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



you've never noticed it?! gurl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao shit, what IS that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The man you thought you were going to be with! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Travis and Chris [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Travis



Also I'm definitely the only person on here who wants less Nick. This last season was pretty good since they got rid of. I'm not really here forbeing back. He's the worst and he brings down Madison who turned into a badass when he was gone. Then she got all stupid again when he came back.Also I'm definitely the only person on here who wants less Nick. Reply

Thread

Link

Daniel Sharman signed on for this mess? Damn I loved him on Teen Wolf tho Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

It's so obvious that they want Nick to be the "Daryl" of this show in terms of fan favorite status/popularity. Reply

Thread

Link

Sherman good for him Reply

Thread

Link