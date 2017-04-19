buttons - nick

First look at FTWD art, promos, and stills









"Face your fear" Spanish promos


US(?) teaser



All the surviving cast from S2 will be returning, plus the following actors that have been added for S3:

Daniel Sharman (Teen Wolf) as Troy, Lindsay Pulsipher (True Blood) as Charlene, Sam Underwood (The Following) as Jake Otto, Hugo Armstrong (Coherence) as Vernon Trimbol, Dayton Callie (Sons of Anarchy) as Mr. Otto, and Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)



Are you ready, ONTD? I'm ready! 46 more days!


src: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: ,