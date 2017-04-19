Comic book post: DC's The Button begins!

I still need to pick up Saga but I'm always pissed with Brian and all these goddamn cliffhangers like how do you end your last arc with a cliffhanger expecting me to be all happy and excited for the next one I can't be let down like this every month!



But I have been reading Slam! (not out this month tho rip) and it makes me so happy Reply

Thread

Link

damn, dc has been killing it in the comic book game. i might have to pick this up.



also, i'm so behind on saga rn :\ Reply

Thread

Link

Ok, who was the inmate who was all like "today is the day he gets killed"? or whatever. AM I SUPPOSED TO KNOW? Because I didn't.



I got legit upset when Reverse Flash tore up Thomas's letter to Bruce. BRUCE HAS BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH!!!!



I read Nightwing today too and I REALLY love Dick/Shawn and will be SO MAD if they break up. But I'm very much enjoying the current story.



That's all I've read so far today. I'll read Justice League, Green Arrow, Green Lanterns and Superman later today. Reply

Thread

Link

that was saturn girl (i wrote it in the post sis smh!) of the legion of super-heroes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is ONTD! We don't read! hahahah.



Oooh and Saturn Girl was who Emerald Empress was talking about in last week's Supergirl. IS DC GEARING UP FOR A HUGE SUMMER EVENT? HMMMM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DC is slaying me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really wasn't a fan of shawn AT ALL and when they got together i loathed her even more, but she has held her own against pyg and i appreciate that so i'm starting to warm up to her but i really don't want anymore romantic subplots in nightwing i'm so TIRED of it. and the pregnancy storyline better wrap up soon too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm caught up on Wonder Woman and Trinity.



I'm slowly going through Superman and Green Arrow. Reply

Thread

Link

secret empire started today (issue 0 + cap 16 prologue) and lmao you guys are gonna HATE this. it was fucking wild i havent been this shook over at marvel event since secret wars. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to catch up on all the Captain America books because I've been pretty excited for the event



Nick Spencer's Standoff was SO good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so glad i'm pretending none of that shit is happening because i'm very content being immersed in my dc books atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so fucking behind. Im only up to date on WW. But I hate that WW isn't part of this big storyline when she should be. She has been dealing with lies since Rebirth began and her big thing is the truth, like the golden lasso should be helping these mofos find out what is happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Rucka HATES dealing with crossovers (found that out the hard way at a con) so it was probably his decision to remove Diana from this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt DC even thought to put WW in it tbh. Im glad that Ruckas run wont get interrupted but WW could still feature in Batman/Flash and I think this will be running past Ruckas exit? She should definitely be a big player after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rucka said before he even accepted the job for WW, they told him about the event plans on the horizon and said it was totally his decision on whether he wanted to participate or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad that DC has been slaying recently because Marvel doesn't exist for me anymore tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

can i read this online? Reply

Thread

Link

of course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm probably stupid, but i could not find it :( help a sis out please? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're ok with getting it via torrents, http://worldwidetorrents.eu/ will have it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

first you save pop music, then you save me.. oh Harry, thank you! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rebirth recs? I just read the rebirth issue but I haven't had the time to read anything else. Especially looking for recs with my king and savior, wally west. Reply

Thread

Link

wally's in flash!



also read batman, wonder woman, superman, detective comics, action comics, green arrow, green lanterns, etc.



honestly everything since rebirth has been legit great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeeees. I'm glad DC is finally delivering, wally came back and everything is amazing again lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ginger!Wally has only really been featuring in Titans which is fine but not the best of Rebirth. He also has made a couple of guest appearances in The Flash.



I think the overall best book of Rebirth is Nightwing. But Green Arrow has been solid as has Batgirl and the Birds of Prey. (or maybe I'm just Black Canary trash lol)



I'm generally enjoying Green Lanterns and Superman. Oh and I thought Batman started slow, but picked up around like issue 8. But maybe that's just because I love Selina and that's when she showed up. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg batgirl and the birds of Prey sounds fun, I love batgirl and black canary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superman & super-sons



honorable mentions: green arrow and nightwing



GET ON IT SIS!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god... I JUST finished Ms Marvel, and those first few pages... so beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm having a lot of fun with Super Sons! Reply

Thread

Link

the dynamic between damian and jon could not be any better, it's just so entertaining because they're literally polar opposites Reply

Parent

Thread



Link