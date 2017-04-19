Comic book post: DC's The Button begins!
.@TomKingTK and@JasonFabok's Batman #21 Proudly (and Effectively) Displays its Watchmen Influences https://t.co/l6HkG2nJtW pic.twitter.com/yvL3lMCGOc— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 19, 2017
One of the most anticipated books of the year hit shelves today: Batman #21, the beginning of a four-part crossover with The Flash that's all about that bloody smiley-faced button from Watchmen.
Using 9-panel grids per page, a clockdown clock, and flashes of blue light, the Watchmen influences were everywhere.
The issue starts with a hockey game that inmates at Arkham are watching, including Saturn Girl. SG flips her shit about this being the game "they" kill "him" and how she can't stop it. A fight breaks out between two players, with one beating the other to death.
Batman watches the game while messing around with the button. The button has a reaction with Psycho Pirate's mask and hits Bats with a bolt of lightning. Flashpoint Batman aka Thomas Wayne aka Batman's dad appears and then vanishes. Bruce alerts Flash the button ripped a hole in the Speed Force, with something "wrong" at the bottom of it. Flash says he'll be there in one minute.
The clock starts to tick. Batman thinks Flash is hella early, but it's actually Reverse Flash Eobard Thawne back from the dead. Thawne says he felt a power calling him back to life while looking at the button. As he fights Bats, he sees the note Thomas wrote to Bruce before Flashpoint ended and rips it to shreds. He knocks Batman out as the clock reaches zero and Bats realizes Flash isn't showing up on time.
Thawne grabs hold of the button and vanishes in a flash of light. He returns moments later, half his body vaporized, claiming he saw God. His dead body falls to the floor as Barry shows up, apologizing for being late as he tried to save the hockey player from dying but couldn't.
The story continues next week in Flash #21.
what did you read (and got shook over) today, ontd??
But I have been reading Slam! (not out this month tho rip) and it makes me so happy
also, i'm so behind on saga rn :\
I got legit upset when Reverse Flash tore up Thomas's letter to Bruce. BRUCE HAS BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH!!!!
I read Nightwing today too and I REALLY love Dick/Shawn and will be SO MAD if they break up. But I'm very much enjoying the current story.
That's all I've read so far today. I'll read Justice League, Green Arrow, Green Lanterns and Superman later today.
Oooh and Saturn Girl was who Emerald Empress was talking about in last week's Supergirl. IS DC GEARING UP FOR A HUGE SUMMER EVENT? HMMMM
http://www.dccomics.com/blog/2017/0
I'm slowly going through Superman and Green Arrow.
Nick Spencer's Standoff was SO good
also read batman, wonder woman, superman, detective comics, action comics, green arrow, green lanterns, etc.
honestly everything since rebirth has been legit great.
I think the overall best book of Rebirth is Nightwing. But Green Arrow has been solid as has Batgirl and the Birds of Prey. (or maybe I'm just Black Canary trash lol)
I'm generally enjoying Green Lanterns and Superman. Oh and I thought Batman started slow, but picked up around like issue 8. But maybe that's just because I love Selina and that's when she showed up. lol.
honorable mentions: green arrow and nightwing
GET ON IT SIS!!!!!