April 19th, 2017, 07:18 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Classic Macaroni Salad[Globe][The National Enquirer]K.Tres Leches CakeSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Anyway1 funny stuff if you're ok with religious wink and nod humor
Anyway2 I think the fb page has a link that it shared about guess the Agent Orange house vs dictator house with caption THIS IS SO HARD.
People mag Julia Roberts really?
I'm going to a wedding on Memorial Day weekend in Annapolis. I booked a fancy hotel room and the day of the wedding (Sunday) I have a hair and makeup appointment at 10:30. Basically it's gonna be a pain in the ass to drive up from Virginia to Annapolis. It makes much more sense to stay at the hotel. The hotel is expensive though and the drive is intimidating. I asked a friend and fellow bridesmaid if she'd like to share my hotel room. Her plan was to drive to the ceremony with her boyfriend, but he can't make it to rehearsal dinner.
I made a new friend but we aren't that serious, but god DAMN it would make logistics much, much easier (and cheaper) for me if he'd spend Memorial Day weekend with me in Annapolis. But alas, I couldn't ask him to be my wedding date right now without him getting the wrong idea and scared off. I wish I could bring him on board with the idea without being intimidated or pressured into too much too soon or something.
Idk how to date anymore just gave up #foreveralone much less how to make general friends of either gender.
Idk age range but maybe a casual convo like I'm gonna be in Annapolis for a wedding easier to go up a day in advance want to join me at some point and have a fun wedding crasher event lighthearted lol included, no strings
Or something better worded but with same intent
Idk if they get engaged or married but maybe she's cutting some of her professional ties because they weren't making her money anymore or she wants to work and make her own money in a different kind of way.
Just seems like a leap of logic from royal watchers from folks who usually scoff st other tabloid stories not you in particular just observing that THIS MUST BE TRUE but EVERYTHING ELSE IS FAKE sort of reaction
I was like "Wait she died?" lol
I'm just waiting for the "Brad sneaks into Jen's nursing home while dying Angie DIES" headlines. Only three or four decades left to go!
Hillary is a Russian spy? uhms ok
OK! "why they didn't tell Tom" - UMMM because he's her ex husband and not a part of the pretend event??
Star's "BREAKING NEWS" - lmao how oblivious can a magazine be? The internet breaks news now, not a magazine that sits on the rack for an entire week without updates.
The Enquirer and Globe doing 45 covers every week must mean it's selling well. Ugh.
I normally put olives, pimentos and celery in mine but this shit looks good
