Every year I try and guess the cover of people's most beautiful, the only year I got it right was recently with Sandra bullock Reply

Thread

Link

Julia seems so random! What has she even done lately? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr and she's horse face on top of that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a fuckin smurfs movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hawai'ian mac salad >>>> Reply

Thread

Link

I used to hate potato salad then I made my own recipe, I do need to revamp it though so there's no bacon in it lol. I need to make a mac salad, during the summer I need some cool dishes because I hate standing over a hot ass oven. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to hate it too but then I had a local bbq joint's and they make a curried potato salad and I can fuck up a whole tub of that stuff. I don't like the mustard variety though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Curried potato salad sounds delicious. I love Trader Joe's curried chicken salad. It is so expensive, though. I found a good recipe to make my own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started making one where I sub half the mayo with an oat-based sour cream-substitute, chopped bacon, sliced green onions and it is basically a baked potato salad. Potato salad is my fucking jam in the summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't understand why meghan is giving up her career to be part of the royal family? like is she so sure harry is gonna propose? like what's wrong with working ? Reply

Thread

Link

OOOOOOOOOHHHHHH I didn't even se that tres leches cake, I used to always get in from this grocery store and it was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

The filter on the Julia Roberts cover makes me think it's like an in-memorium issue lol Reply

Thread

Link

I was waiting in line today and saw a National Enquirer headline with Trump on it like "TRUMP DECLARES WAR ON DICTATORS." I nearly said "so he's gonna take on himself?" out loud. Their love for Trump cracks me up but it's also scary. Reply

Thread

Link

Some fb page I thinks it's actually called God and same whoever has the twitter handle @thegreatgodabove or something.



Anyway1 funny stuff if you're ok with religious wink and nod humor



Anyway2 I think the fb page has a link that it shared about guess the Agent Orange house vs dictator house with caption THIS IS SO HARD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love macaroni salad and that looks delish



People mag Julia Roberts really? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm weary of all the current events. Although there was an upset victory for progressives in Prince William County in Virginia, so that was good. My current dilemma? Down below. TLDR.



I'm going to a wedding on Memorial Day weekend in Annapolis. I booked a fancy hotel room and the day of the wedding (Sunday) I have a hair and makeup appointment at 10:30. Basically it's gonna be a pain in the ass to drive up from Virginia to Annapolis. It makes much more sense to stay at the hotel. The hotel is expensive though and the drive is intimidating. I asked a friend and fellow bridesmaid if she'd like to share my hotel room. Her plan was to drive to the ceremony with her boyfriend, but he can't make it to rehearsal dinner.

I made a new friend but we aren't that serious, but god DAMN it would make logistics much, much easier (and cheaper) for me if he'd spend Memorial Day weekend with me in Annapolis. But alas, I couldn't ask him to be my wedding date right now without him getting the wrong idea and scared off. I wish I could bring him on board with the idea without being intimidated or pressured into too much too soon or something. Reply

Thread

Link





Idk how to date anymore just gave up



Idk age range but maybe a casual convo like I'm gonna be in Annapolis for a wedding easier to go up a day in advance want to join me at some point and have a fun wedding crasher event lighthearted lol included, no strings



Or something better worded but with same intent I feel your painIdk how to date anymore just gave up #foreveralone much less how to make general friends of either gender.Idk age range but maybe a casual convo like I'm gonna be in Annapolis for a wedding easier to go up a day in advance want to join me at some point and have a fun wedding crasher event lighthearted lol included, no stringsOr something better worded but with same intent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being part of the "Royal" Family seems like such a stiff, uncomfortable existence. For example, if you were sitting in a room with them, and said the wrong thing, no one would say anything. There would just be an awkward silence with everyone staring at the ground. And there you'd be. Just sitting there, and not knowing how to correct yourself while feeling like an idiot. Good luck to Meghan, I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

maybe she thinks marrying harry will be great and loves to do charity?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is t that the same reaction with no royal people



Idk if they get engaged or married but maybe she's cutting some of her professional ties because they weren't making her money anymore or she wants to work and make her own money in a different kind of way.



Just seems like a leap of logic from royal watchers from folks who usually scoff st other tabloid stories not you in particular just observing that THIS MUST BE TRUE but EVERYTHING ELSE IS FAKE sort of reaction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here simply for that cake.



Reply

Thread

Link

That macaroni salad looks soo good Reply

Thread

Link

ah my at Rachel being stuck with losers for the bachelorette Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised that the Garner Affleck divorce didn't get more of a cover/headline. Demoted to a small corner of People? How the once mighty have fallen. Reply

Thread

Link

I suspect carefully planned that way on purpose. It dropped Friday of Easter weekend and it's better for both of their brands to be friendly and amicable instead of acrimonious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Tina Turner Finds Peace at 77"



I was like "Wait she died?" lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol yeah that was a horrible way to put it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah ikr and I'm pretty sure she found peace after leaving Ike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That macaroni salad looks pretty good Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just waiting for the "Brad sneaks into Jen's nursing home while dying Angie DIES" headlines. Only three or four decades left to go! Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming! You know it's coming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cake...i need it NOW!



Hillary is a Russian spy? uhms ok Reply

Thread

Link

lmao 2 thoughts



OK! "why they didn't tell Tom" - UMMM because he's her ex husband and not a part of the pretend event??



Star's "BREAKING NEWS" - lmao how oblivious can a magazine be? The internet breaks news now, not a magazine that sits on the rack for an entire week without updates. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO at Hillary being the "REAL Russian Spy!" Reply

Thread

Link

Really? Julia Roberts as most beautiful?



The Enquirer and Globe doing 45 covers every week must mean it's selling well. Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr I used to laugh-like the globe for its evil Camilla stories but now both are pressing Agent Orange to the old uninformed afraid senior citizens who are too oblivious to realize that he's cutting out everything that will sustain their life in a meaningful way just waiting for them all to die, except he's 70whatever himself and will be cast aside eventually as well. #sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnn this macaroni salad



I normally put olives, pimentos and celery in mine but this shit looks good Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Mac salad and dessert look delish. Yummy. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Heaven is made of Tres Leches cake. Reply

Thread

Link