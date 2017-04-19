She was easily the worst thing about this movie. Reply

Jared was worse. Reply

hdu, HUNKA HUNKA was peak method acting perfection~~~* Reply

Nah, not when David Ayers exists - you have him to blame for the direction and screenplay. Reply

The movie was the worst thing about this movie.



I hated Jared Leto but he was in it a lot less than she was so IA with this. I was cringing IRL every single time anything with her character happened, all of it was SO BAD. Reply

I thought she was ok but not bad enough to really point out, at first. I was like okay I feel like the hate is overblown. But then the end when she has that voice and is wiggling around I was like OKAY I GET IT Reply

IA (although Jai Courtney, whom I normally love, gave her a run for her money in the awfulness category). Every time I see her as Enchantress, it feels like a teenager playing a role meant for a grown woman. Like, I know she's practically geriatric in Hollywood years and all, but imagine Salma Hayek in that role. It would have been magic. Reply

Every time I think back to this movie I can't believe it was even real like this villain was so laughably bad Reply

man fuck this stupid movie and how it dressed the females

really wish the director was not doing sirens





That video and this one:







Really sum up why Academy Award™ winner Suicide Squad is an insult to the art of cinema. Reply

really liked this video. Reply

LMAO - Baz Luhrmann has more restraint than this! Reply

Yeah this one is great Reply

ooh this is v helpful, thanks! Reply

I enjoy this dude's channel Reply

The only good thing to come from this movie was the cast interviews - they all seemed like a blast (except Jared). Reply

as i eat from a bag of chocolate chips. fuck this shit. Reply

I had soup dumplings for din din Reply

I literally have an empty bag of extra hot cheetos on my left and a bowl of jelly beans on my right Reply

Living the life tbh Reply

Omg I just had extra hot cheetos too and I felt like trash lol Reply

Parent

I just opened up a bag of doritos oop Reply

I'm eating chicken and rice from a Dominican spot Reply

I spent my last $ on red vines, buy one get another one for free lol. Oh and regular coke lol Reply

just about to eat some waffles with cheese, bless. Reply

this movie was so fucking terrible. Reply

this movie sucks so bad, I truly hated it. The joker laugh gets on my nerves, I couldn't get past the first seconds of the video. Reply

I can't believe this movie won an Oscar. It was the worst in its category. Reply

one of the oscar voters worked on suicide squad so star trek was robbed



Edited at 2017-04-19 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

tons of oscar nominees can vote for themselves you make no sense Reply

Omg I thought it was a joke, but no, it really has an Oscar. Wow. Reply

I haven't seen the movie, but that laugh at the start of the video... Reply

Did anyone point out how Jared used the same laugh that he did as old!nemo in mr. nobody? Reply

Mte Reply

She looks like Amy Poehler here lol Reply

That is legit who I thought it was Reply

Damn, they even got rid of her necklines. Reply

Parent

is that the same Joan Crawford that I know of? cause neither one looks anything like her Reply

Parent

I see Amy Poehler + Nicole Richie Reply

Parent

This is why people with freckles hate their freckles Reply

Parent

for some reason i never realized they messed with photos so much back in the day. now i want to see more!! Reply

Parent

Okay, but this retouching was totally necessary. She looks awful in the first pic. Reply

Parent

whoa she resembles gillian anderson a bit here ♡ Reply

Parent

Honest question: how did they retouch back in those days? I'm curious about the process, cuz now it's just lazy af photoshop, back then it had to be harder. Reply

Parent

I remember when ONTD was thirsting after this movie. Reply

We had hope that was brutally shattered Reply

It had potential Reply

LOL YEP Reply

Not I. I warned everyone! Reply

That first teaser trailer was great. Idgaf about these superhero movies and even I was feeling that shit Reply

I really thought it was gonna be good. Reply

Ha! Serve them right for kissing DCEU's ass of all things. Reply

I remember they had amazing promo for an apparently shit project. (I didn't see it.) Reply

we were just really hopeful :( Reply

tbf the promo for this film was good. The trailers were fun and the posters were cool. Reply

ahhhh...i liked the movie Reply

this movie was a waste of space and time. Reply

I am still probably one of like five ONTD members who didn't fully hate it. I hope if the sequel happens I get Deadshot/Harley. They had good chemistry. Reply

Agreed. Deadshot and Harley were the best, more Jai Courtney wouldn't hurt. Viola too obviously. Reply

