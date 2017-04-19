Academy Award winning Suicide Squad remains the worst, slimmed down Cara Delevingne's figure
Not that any of it's any good, but Suicide Squad's VFX reel was recently released, and some have noticed that Cara Delevigne's abdomen seems a little slimmed down and smoothed out overall.
source
source
really wish the director was not doing sirens
Really sum up why Academy Award™ winner Suicide Squad is an insult to the art of cinema.
