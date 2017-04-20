25 CLASSIC BREAKUP SONGS





"Silver Springs" (Fleetwood Mac)



"Time cast a spell on you, but you won't forget me / I know I could have loved you, but you would not let me"

: Written by Stevie Nicks, "Silver Springs" was originally intended for the album Rumours. Years after the fact, Nicks commented that the song's exclusion from the album marked a growing tension in the band. The track's content reportedly came from the ending of the romantic relationship between Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. She has said,I wrote "Silver Springs" about Lindsey. And we were in Maryland somewhere driving under a freeway sign that said Silver Spring, Maryland. And I loved the name … Silver Springs sounded like a pretty fabulous place to me. And, 'You could be my silver springs…', that's just a whole symbolic thing of what you could have been to me.





"It's Too Late" (Carole King)



"And it's too late, baby, now it's too late / Though we really did try to make it / Something inside has died and I can't hide / And I just can't fake it"

: The lyrics describe the end of a loving relationship without assigning blame. Music critic Dave Marsh noted the implicit feminism in the fact that the woman has left the man. Marsh also remarked on the maturity of the theme. Music critic Robert Christgau claimed that "if there's a truer song about breaking up than 'It's Too Late', the world isn't ready for it."





"Walk on By" (Dionne Warwick)



"Foolish pride / Is all that I have left / So let me hide / The tears and the sadness you gave me / When you said goodbye"

: "Walk On By" is a song composed by Burt Bacharach, with lyrics by Hal David. The song was originally recorded in 1964 by Dionne Warwick on her album, Make Way for Dionne Warwick. Warwick's version peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a 1965 Grammy Award for the Best Rhythm and Blues Recording.





"Against All Odds" (Phil Collins)



"How can you just walk away from me / When all I can do is watch you leave? / 'Cause we've shared the laughter and the pain / And even shared the tears"

: According to Collins in a 1985 interview with Dan Neer: "We recorded the song in two days. One day in New York, the other in Los Angeles. The mixes were done by phone and the song went to Number 1. I couldn't believe it".On episode 339 of This American Life, "Break Up", Collins relays that the song was inspired and written shortly after the breakup between him and his first wife. In the interview he says that the divorce transformed him from being a musician into also being a lyricist.





"Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye" (Leonard Cohen)



"But now it's come to distances and both of us must try / Your eyes are soft with sorrow / Hey, that's no way to say goodbye"