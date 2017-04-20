'The Beguiled' New Trailer, 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' set for Awards Season

I'm not ready for the Farrellution. I have something that day. Reply

Will you be busy washing your hair? We've all been there bb. Reply

I wanna see this. I like the tone of it. Reply

This trailer has quite a few spoilers, FYI, for anyone who cares



Sounds like Nicole's going to have a pretty big year too. She has a handful of movies premiering at Cannes Reply

yassss gimme Reply

Excuse me, who gives a fuck about Colin Farrell when this is Nicole Kidman's year? Reply

Yeah, I'm happy for Colin, but I'm expecting Nicole to be every during awards season Reply

Also, this border collie, who is colin's close personal friend and was robbed of an Oscar.



Me and my hopeless thirst do!!Also, this border collie, who is colin's close personal friend and was robbed of an Oscar. Reply

He was robbed of an Oscar for In Bruges, let's be real. He's been doing some really interesting work lately. I'm looking forward to the crime caper by the Safdies, Good Time, at Cannes. Sidenote: Pattinson replaced Ferrell in Cosmopolis when Colin dropped out. Small world. I hope they can work together some day. Reply

MTE Reply

IFKR Reply

Not sure about Beguiled, tho. I know it will look good and be art directed to skies, but something seems a bit off about it. At least it will yield great gifs. Sofia seems to have been inspired by the French impressionists. The trailer had frames that reminded me of these:





I think Nicole is going to have 4 films at Cannes. They need to have some kind of coronation for her this year.Not sure about Beguiled, tho. I know it will look good and be art directed to skies, but something seems a bit off about it. At least it will yield great gifs. Sofia seems to have been inspired by the French impressionists. The trailer had frames that reminded me of these: Reply

i am simultaneously pumped for and dreading both these movies tbh Reply

Plus it's exam season right now, which means my thirst is in overdrive as it always is when exam stress takes me lmao Sammmeeeeee bb same. But also i'm not dreading them as much as I should, as I am trash for him and this is SUCH A ~LOOK~.Plus it's exam season right now, which means my thirst is in overdrive as it always is when exam stress takes me lmao Reply

seriously bless whoever styled him in this movie, it will distract me from the other shit briefly Reply

YES DADDY Reply

split me open daddy Reply

I recently discovered that the video rental place where I live (yes, they still exist who knew) spells Colin's name as Pharrell. It was on the title sticker on a Fright Night box. As a terrible speller in general, I had to immediately look it up to make sure I hadn't been mistaken all these years. Reply

lmao, Pharrell's long lost white Irish cousin tbh! Reply

The Farrellution?



yessssssssssssss



yessssssssssssss Reply

the second coming of kidman has me shook



that trailer is SO GOOD that i can't believe i'm so hype for a coppola movie Reply

omg that trailer looks amaaaazing!!! <33333333333



also yessss @ the farrellution :D Reply

Colin thanks you for his dedication to his farrellution bb!! Reply

every time i see him i just think about how much fantastic beasts wasted him and how i'll never forgive them for it (it doesn't help that the movie itself was pretty terrible) Reply

Same tbh, I prefer to believe that it was all some terrible fever dream.



And he was such an instant fan favourite too, they shot themselves in the fucking foot. Reply

i'll watch anything A24 puts out Reply

Same, I love them Reply

They're my absolute fav! Reply

i'm gonna watch the killing of a sacred deer but imo the lobster was unwatchable...hope nicole can save everything with her talent! Reply

omg hdu The Lobster was a masterpiece! Reply

