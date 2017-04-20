colinfarrell moodyaf

'The Beguiled' New Trailer, 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' set for Awards Season





-'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' is the next outing from director Yorgos Lanthimos (better known for underrated fave THE LOBSTER) through A24, starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman
-Announced as part of the Cannes competition line up, and will be in theatres November 3rd on limited release - tipped for awards season.
-The story of a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results (what could possibly go wrong?)

You've survived The McConaissance, ONTD... are you ready for The Farrellution?

