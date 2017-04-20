'The Beguiled' New Trailer, 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' set for Awards Season
Fresh off the #Cannes2017 In Competition announcement, A24 will release 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' on 11/3. #NicoleKidman #ColinFarrell pic.twitter.com/w9afn5mlW7— AwardsWatch (@awards_watch) 14 April 2017
-'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' is the next outing from director Yorgos Lanthimos (better known for underrated fave THE LOBSTER) through A24, starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman
-Announced as part of the Cannes competition line up, and will be in theatres November 3rd on limited release - tipped for awards season.
-The story of a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results (what could possibly go wrong?)
You've survived The McConaissance, ONTD... are you ready for The Farrellution?
Sounds like Nicole's going to have a pretty big year too. She has a handful of movies premiering at Cannes
Also, this border collie, who is colin's close personal friend and was robbed of an Oscar.
Not sure about Beguiled, tho. I know it will look good and be art directed to skies, but something seems a bit off about it. At least it will yield great gifs. Sofia seems to have been inspired by the French impressionists. The trailer had frames that reminded me of these:
Plus it's exam season right now, which means my thirst is in overdrive as it always is when exam stress takes me lmao
yessssssssssssss
the second coming of kidman has me shook
that trailer is SO GOOD that i can't believe i'm so hype for a coppola movie
also yessss @ the farrellution :D
And he was such an instant fan favourite too, they shot themselves in the fucking foot.