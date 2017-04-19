The Simpsons Debuted 30 Years Ago Today
Watch the very first #TheSimpsons short episode on its 30th anniversary: https://t.co/jECcqEcf0e— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 19, 2017
Thirty years ago today, the Simpsons family made its debut as part of the The Tracey Ullman Show. On December 17, 1989, they got their own animated series on Fox. There have been over six hundred episodes as of today.
What are your favorite Simpsons episodes?
I also love the episode w/ Homer's mom and the halloween specials
And i'm on mobile so I can't do it but can someone embed the "anybody saw tron?" video lol
I love empowering Lisa episodes and that one is so sweet.
It carries a lot of memories with me since years ago when VHS was still a thing, my dad would record multiple things together, and one one tape was The Witches, Peanut Butter Solution, and that ep of the Simpsons. So there's also a lot of older commercials too like a preview for In Living Color and Macaulay Culkin for Sprite, Sega, etc. and I'd play it over and over again.
And it's one of their more emotional episodes, so yeah my definite fave.
matt's death?
one of the main voice actors death?
i know that quitting and dying are significantly different reasons that a voice actor can no longer do the work, but i can't see fox ending this for that
i think the show would def struggle even moreso if he left
they would just do memorial episodes for those who passed, as they've done in the past
And tbh kids these days not getting my hilarious Simpsons quotes is a part of me like feeling my age or whatever lol yikes
Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
Re: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
Re: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
Re: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
RE: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
"That's it, you people have stood in my way long enough! I'm going to clown college!"
"I don't think any of us expected him to say that."
Re: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
Re: Stop! Stop! He's already dead!
My mom wouldn't let me watch this show when I was a kid. I still would when she wasn't around. The Treehouse of Horror episodes were my favorite.