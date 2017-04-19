Homer Simpson&#39;s eye

The Simpsons Debuted 30 Years Ago Today

Thirty years ago today, the Simpsons family made its debut as part of the The Tracey Ullman Show. On December 17, 1989, they got their own animated series on Fox. There have been over six hundred episodes as of today.


What are your favorite Simpsons episodes?
