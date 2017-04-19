Smize ONTD! ‘Life-Size’ Sequel Movie Starring Tyra Banks is Happening
‘Life-Size’ Sequel Movie Starring Tyra Banks Officially Greenlit at Freeform https://t.co/aM4rsAsOqz— Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2017
Life Size 2 has been greenlit and will air on the Freeform channel. The sequel to the original which was released 17 years ago started development in 2015. Tyra Banks will reprise her role as Eve. No word yet if Lindsay Lohan will be attached to the movie or of it's storyline. The movie will be released just in time for the Holidays.
source= https://twitter.com/Variety/status/8547
i wonder if tyra will give the cast a pic of herself when she was 16.
I want someone to ask Miley what she did with the pic lol.
Shine bright shine far! Be a star!
*dont be shy, oop