Smize ONTD! ‘Life-Size’ Sequel Movie Starring Tyra Banks is Happening




Life Size 2 has been greenlit and will air on the Freeform channel. The sequel to the original which was released 17 years ago started development in 2015. Tyra Banks will reprise her role as Eve. No word yet if Lindsay Lohan will be attached to the movie or of it's storyline. The movie will be released just in time for the Holidays.

source= https://twitter.com/Variety/status/854787217247567873

i wonder if tyra will give the cast a pic of herself when she was 16.
