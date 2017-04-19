Ariana, Selener and Camila all Feature on Cashmere Cat's Debut Album
my new album 9 pic.twitter.com/BjvfnUGax8— 🐱 (@CASHMERECAT) April 19, 2017
Cashemere Cat tweeted out the track list for his first album, 9, and it includes features with the Queen of Bops herself, Ariana, along with some other aspiring singers.
What new music are you listening to rn, ONTD?
Source
I'm listening to songs released over the past couple years that I never realised were fucking great lol.
europa pools feat kacy hill
9 (after coachella) feat mo & sophie
wild love feat the weekend & francis and the lights
quit feat ariana grande
infinite stripes feat ty dolla $ign
victoria’s veil
trust nobody feat selena gomez & tory lanez
love incredible feat camila cabello
plz don’t go feat jhene aiko
Edited at 2017-04-19 10:36 pm (UTC)
literally tho
But really I think she built a lot of connections while in 5H and her famous friends probably put in a good word for her or help her hook up with producers
JLo and Shakira are considered old news now, I think her label thinks she will be the new Latina pop star.
rn I'm listenning to Gloss Drop by Battles, my fave of theirs, even though some people prefer the debut, nicely textured experimental poppy rock
When they perform it live and change from normal to high pitched back and forth, it gives me chills
Sundome is probably my favorite song from that album
and i can't wait to bop too new ariana music!!
I haven't listened to their previous works but this is hella solid. Took me a couple of weeks to warm up to their sound but it's catchy and lyrics are good.
I'm on a Lana Del Rey binge. And I downloaded all of Mariah Carey's songs.
And I've been listening to the song "Little Black Backpack" by Stroke 9 because I'm solidly Millennial who's getting the nostalgia wave.