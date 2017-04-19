Ariana, Selener and Camila all Feature on Cashmere Cat's Debut Album

lol only one song doesn't have a feature? that's sad huh Reply

Thread

Link

i mean does cashmere cat even sing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ok u got me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a producer, not a singer, I mean, that's way better than leaving the vocalist uncredited in the tracklist and a lot of people do tat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the songs have feauturings lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Well. At least there are 9 songs with features ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I'm listening to songs released over the past couple years that I never realised were fucking great lol. Reply

Thread

Link

can you peeps see the track list on the tweet? its not showing up for me Reply

Thread

Link

night night feat kehlani

europa pools feat kacy hill

9 (after coachella) feat mo & sophie

wild love feat the weekend & francis and the lights

quit feat ariana grande

infinite stripes feat ty dolla $ign

victoria’s veil

trust nobody feat selena gomez & tory lanez

love incredible feat camila cabello

plz don’t go feat jhene aiko Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean i know what it was bc i made hte post, i just wanted to make sure everyone could see it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Camilla suddenly being everywhere is giving me 'electoral college win' teas. How is she garnering all these features like her career is about something? Which member of her team has russian ties because this makes no goddamn sense. If I see Enya feat Camilla or Sade feat Camilla I won't be surprised.



Edited at 2017-04-19 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It looks like Camila's management company was started by three people, and two of them are lawyers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at all of this. where is the lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

electoral college win teas LMAO



literally tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO



But really I think she built a lot of connections while in 5H and her famous friends probably put in a good word for her or help her hook up with producers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her label is spending the big bucks on her. Doesn't Pharrell charge like $1 million to have a song produced by him?



JLo and Shakira are considered old news now, I think her label thinks she will be the new Latina pop star. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had no clue she was latina lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need some new music to listen to! All I can't get enough of Goblin & Violent Femmes right now. And basically all 90s music....and cover songs. I can never get enough cover songs. Reply

Thread

Link

same, i love covers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a love affair with cover songs <3 sometimes the covers are so much better than the originals, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you like 90s and early 2000s R&B, check out Kehlani's album that came out a few months ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of his songs are qt, I like the distortion at the end of 9 (After Coachella), wish it was a full track.

rn I'm listenning to Gloss Drop by Battles, my fave of theirs, even though some people prefer the debut, nicely textured experimental poppy rock

Reply

Thread

Link

I will never forget hearing them in Little Big Planet and doing a double take lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Atlas has one of my favourite vocals of all times in music, so werid, yet so awesome

When they perform it live and change from normal to high pitched back and forth, it gives me chills Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow this album is hella old



Sundome is probably my favorite song from that album Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have had Bad Decisions stuck in my head alllll week Reply

Thread

Link

i been doing in stupid things, wilder than i've ever been Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got that hood love sis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wheres that ariana gif from?



and i can't wait to bop too new ariana music!! Reply

Thread

Link

my fave new music



Reply

Thread

Link

I really like Priests' new album







I haven't listened to their previous works but this is hella solid. Took me a couple of weeks to warm up to their sound but it's catchy and lyrics are good.



Reply

Thread

Link

his beats go hard. i liked the songs he did with ariana, and love incredible would be good too if it wasn't for the chipmunk doing the vocals. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm liking "Love is Mystical" by the Cold War Kids, for new stuff. Oh and the band Highly Suspect.

I'm on a Lana Del Rey binge. And I downloaded all of Mariah Carey's songs.

And I've been listening to the song "Little Black Backpack" by Stroke 9 because I'm solidly Millennial who's getting the nostalgia wave. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been getting on a nostalgia kick too, I need comfort media to get me through the Trump years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With the exception of Ariana I see a lot of whisper/struggle singers but yay I guess, I have like their work with Ariana in the past so maybe it'll be really good Reply

Thread

Link