April 19th, 2017, 05:24 pm ms_mmelissa Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl & others at the Unforgettable premiere
Cheryl and Jordan are starting to look like the same person
ETA: OMG, I didn't even notice Beverley Mitchell, lol. I can't remember the last time I saw a pic of her without Jessica Biel
Edited at 2017-04-19 09:29 pm (UTC)
It's like she refused to smile and then gave them that after they asked a bunch of times.
What did she do?
heres some more, with more guest stars
lol
And Brett and his wife are adorable together
Edited at 2017-04-19 09:41 pm (UTC)
ok so I keep meaning to actually watch the trailer, I fast fwd. Is KH in love with RD and wants her back?
Rosario plays a woman who is married to Heigl's ex and Heigl decides she wants him back and starts stalking her and trying to kill her.