I haven't watched this show so a tad OT but Dylan Minnette will always be Jack's fake son on Lost to me

lol same. i've seen him in other things and i'm always like 'he was on lost.' but i do that with most lost actors and guest stars when i see them in other things 👀 Reply

i'm just rewatching that show, i totally forgot that Claire Dunphy was Jack's wife Reply

It drove me nuts before I figured out where I'd seen him before. Reply

His deep voice kept throwing me off while watching 13 reasons why because I'm so used to him playing someones little son on a tv shows. Reply

Dylan Minnette will always be Logan Lerman. Reply

He'll always be the kid with no ears on Grey's Anatomy to me. Reply

i mostly remember him from prison break and prisoners Reply

It drives me crazy because I feel like he's been the same age for 15 years. Reply

I remember him from that Awake show and Scandal. Apparently he's been on every show known to man though Reply

He's always gonna be Jerry Grant Jr. for me (is he the one that dies?)



Edited at 2017-04-19 11:46 pm (UTC)

I always say that about him too. He'll also be David Shephard.





But OMG, reading the replies you got, his filmography is yuge, for a guy his age. Reply

Lol all I could think wasn't jack's fake son from lost for the first couple episodes Reply

wtf that's creepy Reply

Link

im an episode in, the show is depressing Reply

Link

just one episode? it gets worse. Reply

It gets 10000x worse Reply

This is on my list to watch. But I asked my 20yo daughter who started watching it how it is. She says its really sad and emotional.



So i dont know if i want to watch it. Having had raised 3 teens so close in age (3 in 3 years), I take great care and empathy in how mine were and being close to their friends as well.



Plus it doesnt help that the littlest thing sets me off in tears of late.



So I dont know if i'll watch it. Reply

Well it's about suicide so... Reply

Prepare for a wild ride! Reply

episodes 9 and i think 13 are the worst especially Reply

It's definitely depressing and keeps that momentum throughout the series. Good luck, bb. Reply

So apparently this show was filmed in my ghetto ass hometown and I didn't realize it until I read the wiki article LMAO. And some of the sets are still up apparently according to some friends snaps



Edited at 2017-04-19 09:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

really? that's interesting. I did read that they took abandoned stores and (the pharmacy and two other places, maybe the coffee shop?) and remodeled them. Reply

Yeah Monet's, the cinema and the drugstore were abandoned buildings that were remodeled. They were all located on the same street in the downtown area (the area filled with gangs homeless prostitutes and druggies so I'm surprised they made it look like a majority white upper middle class small California town) xD Reply

Omggg Reply

Link

If I saw the actress that played Hannah in the street, I'd want to hug her. People have some strong feelings and opinions of this show and I think have missed the point entirely. It's wild. Reply

Link

these 13rw stans r so crazy, i cant believe they attack zara larsson cuz she didnt like the show lol and then tried to drag her for her sales/relevance... Reply

Link

he looks like a super super young Keanu reeves. Reply

no he doesn't Reply

i kinda see it tbh... before all the depressing shit keanu had to live. Reply

only if you have never seen keanu reeves Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao but for real. He is so so so plain looking, not ugly, but there's nothing "unreal" about him at all. Reply

lol I'd normally agree with that second tweet but this dude is pretty good looking for a white boy. There's something interesting about his face, he's not as painfully basic as Chris Evans for example. Reply

THE NOTES?!?! Reply

My first thought was honestly "Well why can't he?" He's better than the usual nonsense I see the youth fawn over but he's still just there Reply

People are so harsh on him lol idk he's obviously not handsome but he's still young and at least he's cutish. And according to his twitter he seems chill and aware of societal issues so that's still a lot better than 80% of hot-but-trash white dudes people stan here. Let the boy live! Reply

aw, i think he's okay. he reminds me a bit of wentworth miller and logan lerman. the first tweet's doing too much though Reply

eh, he's cute and his personality doesn't seem completely repulsive. better than most of the white men the internet stans lbr Reply

He's actually really cute. Some non whites on the internet gotta stop acting like they don't find some white boys cute Reply

This guy looks so much like someone I went to hs with it continuously fucks me up whenever I see a pic of him.



Reply

I thought he was cute when I saw Dont Breathe and this show solidified it more for me tbh.



Edited at 2017-04-19 10:01 pm (UTC) Reply

I'd say he's just above Ansel Egglord on the potato hierarchy. Reply

He looks very kind. Reply

lmao aww I like Dylan, but ia with this tweet. He's okay but not super hot imo, but I feel like that adds to his charm (esp. in roles like this), plus he's a good actor. I feel like he's uncomfortable with the attention too lol. Reply

on one hand, yeah he looks like miracle whip, but on the other hand man is it annoying any time someone expresses finding x actor attractive someone has to chime in by saying how ugly/plain/boring/basic they are and how they shouldn't like them. who cares. Reply

he's got a super smug resting face, it's so unattractive. Reply

creepy Reply

Link

Hannah was such an asshole to Clay Reply

Link

clay had his moments. Reply

Yeah, and that totally justifies her little revenge and potentially messing up all his future relationships. Reply

literally the other way around



"sometimes it better wait", what he said about jeff to her, watching her be bullied etc Reply

Yeah, she was. She was also a bitch to Zach imo. And ryan too. I mean it doesn't excuse their behavior afterwards, but i still feel like she was incredibly rude to them when they were nice to her at first. It seems like at times she would hold a grudge and have a chip on her shoulder. Reply

I binged this show in the weekend, thought it was good, nothing profound bc it had its problems. I kept yelling at Clay to just listen to the damn tapes all in one. I didn't like the idea of the tapes, and wish there was more challenging of Hannah's pov. at the end I was just exhausted. I want to know what happens to the rest of the characters though. Reply

Link

I hope whatshisface survives. I don't know how to do the spoiler cut, sorry. Reply

same, but i won't be surprised if he doesn't.



also it's <*lj-spoiler>put text here but without the *! Reply

I thought the nuanced (maybe I'm giving too much credit be nothing about this show is nuanced except it's explicit problems) exploration of Clay's anxiety was better than the actual exploration of depression and illness that lead Hannah to kill herself tbh Reply

Clay's slow ass was driving me nuts! Reply

this is so extra, I like his response tbh lol Reply

Link

i just want to know why he lets his car get so dirty tbh Reply

Link

I finished this show last night and I have so many issues with it. It might have a good "overall message" but it really doesn't take the same liberties driving home a bunch of other wacky shit it does in the writing. Her suicide was traumatic to actually see D: (which I get is the point idk that they went about it the right way idk). The thought that middle school kids are watching this and high school kids w/o critical thinking/analyzation skills terrifies me. They'll get bullying is bad and consent is important but not much else.



Clay and Hannah really acted the shit out of this though Reply

Link

Goodness, that suicide scene was more graphic than I was expecting it to be. Reply

mte i had to look away



beautiful icon sis. is it from sweet vicious? Reply

it was horrific Reply

I agree with you re: middle school and HS kids watching this and not really analyzing, but then again, I don't know. I hated when adults insinuated I wasn't mature enough to understand something, so I don't always want to say the same thing because I have been impressed sometimes. I do think it should be watched with adults who are able to really flesh out the plot and drive home what the message really is and break stuff down.



The episode where Clay listens to his tape..oof. So good. And just the way he loses it gradually throughout the series was awesome. Reply

it's one of those shows that if i were a parent i'd watch it and then talk about it with my kid or hell, watch it with them



i agree re: the acting, it was a lot better than i was expecting Reply

I'm personally over safe cute and sanitised suicide scenes. Suicide isn't painless or pretty, and that's the message you get from most depictions. I used to think that ODing on pills meant you just passed out and went to sleep, which is very very far from the painful ordeal. Reply

yas girl you better stan for my boo katherine langford Reply

i was suicidal in high school/college and i'm not certain that this show would have given me that extra push with its fucked up moral justification/glamorization.



the show is masterfully made but its definitely not for the young, which is impossible because of the cast and the platform and today's social media age. yeah, i'm super conflicted. Reply

I read the book in middle school and while it had it's manipulative issues, I thought the overall message was really impactful, I think it's better to get that message early because much of it is high school-based anyways so you can go into those situations having these ideas. And I felt the show explored the issues and spelled things out more than a short book, I think most kids would be mature enough to understand. Like the show took things like consent and rape and slut-shaming that teens might have biases or superficial ideas about and spelled it out for you: "Look, this is wrong, this counts, this can damage people's mental health." Reply

It's wild how many mixed reactions I see. For some people it made them feel way worse which I totally get and that's completely valid, but for me it helped me walk through what I went thru at the peak of my depression as a teen. It helped me think about things critically, which sounds corny from like a YA movie adaptation lol but I think it coming from that perspective actually helped cause I got back in that mindset but had better tools and skills to analyze it. Which was hard and dark, but also rewarding. I also think the suicide scene looked so awful that now I'm like NOPE. I haven't been in that mindset for a while anyway, but it always still felt like an option in the back of my mind or something? Or like a "what if" I had done that. But watching how painful and awful it was I'm like N O P E Reply

Tony was the hottest on the show. Reply

Link

His bf tbh Reply

mte so tall and handsome Reply

mte Reply

wait tony is gay in the show? i'm only on episode 3 but knowing this will motivate me to finish it faster lol Reply

yaaas Reply

