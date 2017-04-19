all mine

The Kardashians are ‘upset’ about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir




After reading an advanced copy of Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life the Kardashians are said to be livid and left with heartache. Khloe Kardashian doesn’t identify with this person who seems to have stopped caring for the family. The family also klaim's Caitlyn has a distorted view of pleasant memories they all shared with their then dad, Bruce. This also opens old wounds from Caitlyn's infamous Vanity Fair interview which the Kardashian's didn't take very well. In which Jenner called daughters Kendall and Kylie distractions.

