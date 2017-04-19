The Kardashians are ‘upset’ about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir
After reading an advanced copy of Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life the Kardashians are said to be livid and left with heartache. Khloe Kardashian doesn’t identify with this person who seems to have stopped caring for the family. The family also klaim's Caitlyn has a distorted view of pleasant memories they all shared with their then dad, Bruce. This also opens old wounds from Caitlyn's infamous Vanity Fair interview which the Kardashian's didn't take very well. In which Jenner called daughters Kendall and Kylie distractions.
I think the kids she ignored for years might disagree.
you have to watch the show when she was Bruce and just notice the little micro aggressions.
I think since transitioning and getting her own lime light, she is hell bent on destroying her relationship with the Kardashians and claiming it to be her "true self" versus understanding how her actions hurt other people - not the transitioning part itself so much, more so the handling of it.
Whaaaat?! Distractions from what?? I mean, yes, they seem to be terrible, but you can't publicly say that shit about your own kids. Why is she so awful??
i wouldn't be shocked if she published an exclusive about her car crash in which she ended up killing someone
Whatever she meant, it's a horrible thing to say about any child (that they were a distraction).
idk but like you said whatever she meant by it, it's horrible.
so, garbage
literally for anyone who would be willing to read it
I forgot she killed someone.
what makes it kinda hard to sympathise with this family is that they live every ounce of their life in public and they're known to turn anything into publicity, as fucked up as it was, that's why some people were suspicious of the entire paris robbery (which was fucked up, granted) but it is what is. it's a difficult balance, idk.
what i meant was that, they sort of make themselves an easy target by sharing their bikini waxes, because you know the GP doesn't check facts, they just know them as the family who overshares therefore everything they do is calculated to a point.
i am so SO tired of Caitlyn Jenner. Ok you struggled your whole life, we feel for you but you had the money to go thru transition, you had (emphasis on HAD) a supportive and loving family, why are you doing this?! i am so mad. you have all the blessings in the world, why are you doing this?!