The Kardashians are ‘upset’ about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir

Once a piece of trash, always a piece of trash. Reply

They are right

was caitlyn always this shady? was this the reason caitlyn was miserable on keeping it up besides her being confused on her gender identity and other issues? sorry if my wording sounds odd Reply

She wasn't this hateful and trashy. No, that's a recent thing. I always thought she was the normal one on that show, like the person who actually hated all the drama and attention whoring. Reply

She wasn't this hateful and trashy.



I think the kids she ignored for years might disagree. Reply

Mte, she seemed so above it all back then. Reply

I think that was bruces 'role' in the show tbh. Like supposed to be the calm voice if reason guy amongst the dramatic girls. Reply

She has always been awful, she was just more low-key about it. She went years without talking to her other children while she was raising Kendall and Kylie, among other things. Reply

she was ALWAYS anti kardashian!



you have to watch the show when she was Bruce and just notice the little micro aggressions. Reply

I understood what you meant Reply

I don't think she was this obviously shady and shitty, sure she was a shitty dad to her other kids but people blamed Kris for that I think.



I think since transitioning and getting her own lime light, she is hell bent on destroying her relationship with the Kardashians and claiming it to be her "true self" versus understanding how her actions hurt other people - not the transitioning part itself so much, more so the handling of it.

is anyone gonna watch caitlyn's interview with diane this friday on abc? it's two years later since the coming out interview Reply

I think I'm going to tbh. Reply

Might as well,,I'll be home lol Reply

2 years since I got my dog, haha I picked him up on the same day!! Reply

More like they're helping caitlyn selling copies of her book Reply

Exactly. You'd think the media would be canny to the way this family spins stories for their own profit. Reply

Eh, I don't think so. There's a lot I wouldn't put past them but they are SUPER protective of their dad's legacy. Reply

for once i dont think so. that was low and they love their dad so much Reply

naive Reply

I honestly can't believe she "went there" on the OJ/Robert Kardashian thing, that was just so fucking low. I shouldn't be surprised because she is absolutely awful but JFC, that was just outright unnecessary. She and Kris clearly have/had a lot of issues but she needs to fucking move on with her life and stop taking cheap shots at the woman who mothered two of her children. I didn't realize she called Kendall or Kylie distractions, my Gawd. Reply

wait what happened with the OJ/Robert Kardashian thing? Reply

Apparently in the book she claims that Robert knew OJ was guilty but that he took the case to spite Kris. Reply

She said Robert Kardashian only joined the OJ defense team so he could get back at Kris whom he was ~jealous of because she had a successful infomercial with Caitlin that was very popular at the time. Now, that's shitty enough but she then went on to say Robert told her (Caitlin) that he knew OJ did but he took the case anyway. Reply

In which Jenner called daughters Kendall and Kylie distractions.



Whaaaat?! Distractions from what?? I mean, yes, they seem to be terrible, but you can't publicly say that shit about your own kids. Why is she so awful?? Reply

Especially because part of the reason they're terrible is probably because Caitlyn couldn't be bothered to properly parent them. I know Kris is perceived as all powerful, but those are Caitlyn's kids as well. Reply

she's desperate to get her name out there by whatever means, as long as people are talking about her it's good press



i wouldn't be shocked if she published an exclusive about her car crash in which she ended up killing someone Reply

I read that as Caitlyn's way of saying she didn't want any more children but Kris did, so she had them anyway and they were just a distraction (they sure took Kris' attention away from Caitlyn, and I think that's the only thing Caitlyn has ever been concerned about. That the attention stay on her). jmo



Whatever she meant, it's a horrible thing to say about any child (that they were a distraction). Reply

I'm sure she finds her all of her 10 kids as distractions. It's easy to leave a distraction. Reply

actually i think i've seen on their show previously(v early seasons) that kris brought up the fact that she was done having kids and that caitlyn was the one that pushed her towards having more. kris told caitlyn,"ok but you're doing all the carpooling, etc. bc i've already done that with four kids" so maybe caitlyn did use them as a distraction from her feelings of wanting to transition, etc.



idk but like you said whatever she meant by it, it's horrible. Reply

Did she really call her own daughters distractions? Damn. How self-centered can you be? Reply

So Caitlyn sold out the gay community, the trans community and the karashian/Jenner Kommunity, which begs the question? Who did she write this memoir for? It can't be for the republican community, they don't read books, they burn em. Especially a book about a "man who became a woman?" Girl they are gonna use it to burn a cross on a lawn



Edited at 2017-04-19 09:09 pm (UTC)

true Reply

mte what demographic is she supposed to appeal to?! Reply

she wrote it for her inflated sense of self Reply

this book is for middle America housewives who want ppl to think they are "woke" and open-minded



so, garbage Reply

Completely agree Reply

which begs the question? Who did she write this memoir for?



literally for anyone who would be willing to read it Reply

it's for the curious but naive wives of said Repubs who want a ~titillating read Reply

mte it's confusing who she thinks is on her side. Reply

I honestly don't think she sees the world like this so she probably think the book will be a bestseller... Reply

like everything else she does and has ever done, she did it for Caitlyn. Reply

Caitlyn is a fucking disaster, trashing on your own children for money just wow Reply

Didn't Caitlyn kill someone? Why isn't Caitlyn in prison? Reply

Money Reply

Wow I completely forgot about this. Fuck.. Reply

Google+, wtf.



I forgot she killed someone. Reply

White people have a tendency to kill others and go unpunished. Especially if they're rich. Reply

i keep seeing this comment , are we for sure she killed someone? Reply

Not like, in cold blood. But she was involved in a car accident in which someone died. Reply

She killed a woman in a car crash, yes. Vehicular homicide, people don't always go to jail for it Reply

She rear-ended someone in a car accident because she wasn't paying enough attention, she might have even been on a cellphone at the time, but I can't remember all the details now Reply

And its crazy how it got swept under the rug. No one irl knows about it Reply

Yes. She helped killed Nicole bc she was jealous of her and Kris' relationship. The murder scene on Bundy drive shows there had to have been an accomplice to the muder, OJ didn't do it himself. Reply

I'm exhausted by all them. Reply

we all are. Reply

Your icon <3



Is that from his IG story where he's talking about his and Lili's "daddy" competition? The one where he pretends to wake up and is just like "daddy" cracked me the fuck up. Reply

Caitlyn's a mess, she's always have been.



what makes it kinda hard to sympathise with this family is that they live every ounce of their life in public and they're known to turn anything into publicity, as fucked up as it was, that's why some people were suspicious of the entire paris robbery (which was fucked up, granted) but it is what is. it's a difficult balance, idk. Reply

The thing about this family is that all of their "stunts" are so easy to call out. The Paris robbery, Caitlin's transition, Kanye's breakdown - those were real and you had to really reach to find anything suspect about them. Things that easily go checked by authorities like health + the robbery are not things they are going to get away with, and it's kind of amazing the lengths people will go to to drag this family for any reason other than issues they deserve to be dragged for. Reply

OMG when I first started reading your comment I momentarily panicked and thought you were starting to say that the Paris robbery was a stunt. I was gonna say nooo sis not you LOL. Reply

ITA and i never thought for a second that Kim was faking it, however being familiar with the internet culture i sort of get why it's easy to call them out. because most of these random redneck commenters on TMZ are not checking anything else other than kim's latest bikini pics.



what i meant was that, they sort of make themselves an easy target by sharing their bikini waxes, because you know the GP doesn't check facts, they just know them as the family who overshares therefore everything they do is calculated to a point. Reply

how can you write so many horrible things about your family? How can you possibly call your daughters a distraction so openly? i mean i heard worse from my mother, but that was in private, at home to me and thats it. my family is horrible, but you are not going to catch me saying anything out loud -ofc i'll type it here, but its a tiny step up from writing in my pink journal.



i am so SO tired of Caitlyn Jenner. Ok you struggled your whole life, we feel for you but you had the money to go thru transition, you had (emphasis on HAD) a supportive and loving family, why are you doing this?! i am so mad. you have all the blessings in the world, why are you doing this?! Reply

