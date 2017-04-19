YouTube Drama: Abusive Family Exposed after Prank Video goes Viral

What the fuck??

Horrible. I dislike family bloggers in general. Seems like there're exploiting their kids for drama and views.

That's exactly what they're doing. The only people more pathetic than these family YouTubers are the ones who watch them religiously .

mfte, especially the people who say they're making the videos 'for their kids.' my mom has like 35 photo albums and a ton of VHS tapes of our childhood and she's never felt the need to post them on the internet for me.

mte, children cannot consent to having their lives exposed online forever. make your own private family videos ffs

Is it weird that I don't mind family bloggers with newborns and babies, but once the kids start to grow up and talk it gets exploitative to me.

same. pregnancy vlogs and baby vlogs? fine, those can be educational at times.

vlogs with older children who are aware of what's going on? not okay.

Some are educational. I also don't mind stuff like sailing vlogs or people who are travelling full time because they're also probably doing it to update friends and family easier.

Yep, those SacconeJolys come to mind. Constantly pushing their kids around

I used to watch the Nive Nulls pre- scandal and recently checked out their channel and the lengths those ppl have gone to recover their views is disgusting.



They now have their 5 yr old daughter vlog before bedtime in her room, and its so creepy because it seems shes almost coached to talk about her pyjamas etc



The fact that the parents are so overly reliant on Youtube coins that they can't think about how disturbing it all is saddens me for the kids.

I always wonder about the future for these kids already having this digital footprint.

I hope most of them end up suing the shit out of their parents tbh

They all just want easy $$$ while not caring about the consequences.

they are. it's disgusting. imagine if your intimate childhood moments were forever available online.

these parents are such shit stains. how can a grown person tell their CHILD "it's just a prank bro" in complete seriousness? grow the fuck up



the latest video where they were talking about their son not being able to go to disneyland and having some kind of mental disorder was disturbing as fuck.

Right

Reply

that's disturbing and so disgusting, why would they broadcast that to the world? that's so sad of their son and it just hurts/embarrasses him more probably :(

poor kid

it's textbook gaslighting



Edited at 2017-04-20 05:03 am (UTC) Reply

This is disgusting. Like this is abusive as hell. All CPS needs to do is watch these videos to know that these people should not be able to have their children. My god. Ganging up on a little boy and telling him to take a joke? Like this shit is recorded and who knows what kind of emotional and psyhchological abuse is goign to fuck him up in the future. Im just so sick jesus.

apparently people on reddit have been contacting cps, but no one knows if anything has happened. plus, they're claiming they've been investigated before and nothing happened but they might have just made that up.

There is actual abuse going on in these videos - both emotional and physical. I can't see this being overlooked this time. If people on reddit really did contact CPS, and provided the videos as evidence, then I think something will be done because those parents are fucking poor excuses for human beings and they should not be allowed to have kids to be honest.

Just read on Reddit that the sons bio mom sent them to live with their Dad and step mom for 6 months so they could bond and she never got them back. Apparently the step mom used her legal contacts to get custody of the kids while they were living with them. These people are scum.

Edited at 2017-04-20 04:20 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

The CPS was contacted by people and they said they werent aware of the videos but no word on whether there'll be an investigation yet

i saw this when defranco did a video about it and i wanted to save that little boy so much. they are constantly abusing him, both parents and siblings and it breaks my heart.

It's really sad. That little boy is being abused and exploited and people on the internet are just letting it happen. Their whole channel should be taken down by YouTube for child abuse.

I just reported his channel as child endangerment.

I wanted to report the channel but I'm honestly more scared of what will happen if the channel does get removed. I think those kids are in a SUPER lose-lose situation right now.



CPS never does anything until it's too late, they live in a southern state too(I can't recall which one) so they REALLY don't do anything about abuse.



I'm so scared for Cody if that channel gets banned, they focus everything on him and right now, if the channel goes they'll 100% blame him...and since the cameras are gone now, they won't have any reason to hold back(if they're willing to do ALL THIS while eyes are on them, imagine what they'd do knowing that no one will watch?). It'll be hell on earth for the poor kids.

I haven't seen the videos (and don't think I want to), but how old is the boy, roughly?

i saw this and it's fucking gross. why would you do something like this at the expense of your child? it's terrible that they excuse it as "you just don't get it! he just can't take a joke!" the kid literally shouldn't have to.

who is that fucking stupid?? someone get those poor children somewhere safe.

I can't stand DeFranco so I'll happily not give him a view. Reading the details is horrifying, this is why I hate vlogging in general tbh. With celebrities, we know we're not seeing their whole lives all the time... but these vloggers really promote the idea that all you see is what they are, it makes for a really unhealthy following of people not thinking that they're capable of bad things (because they 'see it all').



I hope something is done, and that (especially) Cody can be saved from this fucked up family and environment.

Edited at 2017-04-19 08:41 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-04-19 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

what did phillip defranco do?

I don't know specifics, but he is a very bro-y dude who sometimes panders to alt right fanboys. He's basically a plain liberal who sometimes leans libertarian. I can't stand him sometimes, but I appreciate it when he exposes shitty people like this.



Reply

He likes posting "feminazi exposed" type videos sometimes

My main issue with DeFranco is that he's so desperate for his own "news" channel, that he goes out of his way to be anti-Main-Stream-Media, which he views as "Liberal". So he does more to expose misinformation from them than he does stuff on the right.



It's less POLITICAL as it is (as @meow_tan said) "Bro-y". I feel he's liberal, but he's very into defending the "Boys". And he leans towards whatever is more on that end of things.

Not a fan of the stance he took in this video





He thinks Milo should be free to spew his hateful shit.

Parent

Holy shit! That video is INTENSE. That's awful - those kids should be removed from that home to be honest. Those parents are fucking sick.

I know these people say it's all fake and the kids are into it but that little boy seems genuinely upset+the one where the dad knocks him face first into a book case looks mighty fucking real.

yea the way the kid's face gets all red b/c he's so upset at how they're screaming at him is definitely not acting

yeah, the parents claim it's all scripted but all the clips so far show otherwise.

I don't think they're faked, but if it is, it's still super fucked up to play child abuse for laughs.

They clearly aren't faked. Those kids are getting pushed around, slapped, and punched physically and you see the youngest one genuinely having a breakdown about how he doesn't want to be filmed anymore. "You put me through all that for a prank?".



It's fucking sick.

mte that bookcase one is just... how can anyone justify that?

it's all real

they are abusing him

He literally got sent home with a note from school that he is self-harming. Of course the dad reads this and starts screaming at the boy for hurting himself.



https://youtu.be/WhGT0TA6hQs?t=8m54 s



No one would fake this, and no child is that good an actor. It's very obviously not faked, and that little boy is suffering serious emotional damage.He literally got sent home with a note from school that he is self-harming. Of course the dad reads this and starts screaming at the boy for hurting himself.No one would fake this, and no child is that good an actor.

it's definitely not fake :/

defranco's video also mentions how the parents clearly outline to the children that the reason why the kids are able to get "cool stuff" is through profiting from their youtube videos. :(



horrifying.

So your letting them know the nice thigns tey get will stop if they dont go along with what they want.

just based on his appearance, i know the father is a complete failure as a man and dad.



take his kids away asap!

what the actual fuk!? i watched the first 2 mins of the video above where he showed the clip - the way they were screaming at that kid is NOT NORMAL. what hateful, abusive people.

What.... the fuck?! Jesus Christ that poor kid. :(

this is so disgusting and so are the people who watch their videos like who gets enjoyment out of watching children be hurt and upset??? i hope they lose everything tbh

Edited at 2017-04-19 08:41 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-04-19 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

