Nickelodeon is trying to get Amanda Bynes back on TV

Aw Drake doesn't look too much like a melted thumb in that gif

He was a lot more attractive when he was younger. As he ages, his eyes seem like they don't even wanna be apart of his face anymore. His features are on some weird pangaea shit, Idek.

lmao pangaea

did you just say that about a black man?

Dis bitch don't know bout pangea

LMAO

did you just say fucking PANGEA??!!! lmfao

wait, Amanda's homeless now? that's upsetting to hear :\

I'd rather they revive All That tbh

I was just thinking about it

Kenan's best work was as Pierre Escargot.

Laura Beth Denburg deserved better in ha career tbh.

What ever happened to her? She was the funniest to me

Laura Beth who???? Or you mean Lori Beth Denberg?

Um be careful what you wish for. Did you forget the abomination they had like 10 years ago with Jamie Lynn Spears?

No thank you. They already ruined it with the first revival

amanda was one of my faves when I was a kid. I still love watching "what a girl wants." I wish nothing but the best for her.

LOL sorry about that. I meant "She's the Man." She has such a charming presence.



Edited at 2017-04-20 01:33 am (UTC)

Because that's totally what Amanda Bynes needs: more time with Dan Schneider.

/s





/s Reply

Was there at least one legitimate source about Dan being creepy or people just project the 4chan memes about him onto real life because he's conventionally unattractive?

I checked and I haven't seen anything outside of the 4chan memes to indicate anything of note.

There's not. This needs to stop.



There is however some messed up shit in the "Bakery" with other crew members. Reply

Nope, just a blind from that one guy that later went on to say he made all the blinds up, but it's still taken as gospel.

Yes please!



Also death @ that gif. Poor Drizzy. Reply

They'll probably do that for nick@nite.

Talking about the Nick TV show that needs conclusion, Victorious, what's good? I mean, they all love each other (most of them) and they still party from time to time, I think even Ariana would do that, just for her love of the cast, if her management will let her Reply

This x10. Victorious deserved better

Who is checking for this racist washed up mess?

Nickelodeon

Interesting

I really like the Amanda show when I was younger. I wouldn't mind a proper ending to Moody's Point lol. Anyone remember the show What I Like About You?

Did her mom ever get out of the balloon?! Also, how did she survive up there all those years?!



And yesss I loved What I Like About You. I watched it every day after school. I can't remember how it ended though. Reply

Lmao I forgot about her mum being in the balloon! Didn't it turn out that Moody's real name was Alanda or something? I think I'll need to rewatch What I Like About You and refresh my memory.

omg yesss i loved that show.



iirc, her older sister ended up with vic the firefighter and amanda's character ended up with vince?? Reply

That's What I Like About You >>>



I didn't even watch all that much of it, but the cast gelled amazingly and it definitely should've been the sort of avenue Amanda followed. Imagine New Girl with Amanda instead of Zooey Deschanel. Reply

This was so disturbing and concerning.

Either drugs, or medications. Or both.

i honestly hope she's doing well. if she can get her career back, great!

Only if we get a conclusion to Moody's Point!

ICONIC

