Nickelodeon is trying to get Amanda Bynes back on TV
EXCLUSIVE: We may be getting an "Amanda Show" revival 😱 https://t.co/zBxnUKu6LV— Page Six (@PageSix) April 19, 2017
Nickelodeon launched the careers of child actors turned present day stars like Gigolo Nick Canon & pop star mumbler Ariana Grande. The most beloved child star that was Nickelodeon's reigning Queen was Amanda Bynes. She transitioned into super stardom starring in Hollywood Hits like Hairspray and Easy A. Recently roles dried up and Bynes became troubled and it escalated to her arrest. Her parents tried intervening but couldn't do much since she was a consenting adult. Now Nickelodeon is trying to help her out by reviving the Amanda Show. Bynes who was homeless and last seen sleeping on the couches at the Beverly Center might get her comeback if Nickelodeon plays their cards right.
source= https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/8546
LMAO
Edited at 2017-04-20 01:33 am (UTC)
/s
There is however some messed up shit in the "Bakery" with other crew members.
Also death @ that gif. Poor Drizzy.
Talking about the Nick TV show that needs conclusion, Victorious, what's good? I mean, they all love each other (most of them) and they still party from time to time, I think even Ariana would do that, just for her love of the cast, if her management will let her
And yesss I loved What I Like About You. I watched it every day after school. I can't remember how it ended though.
iirc, her older sister ended up with vic the firefighter and amanda's character ended up with vince??
I didn't even watch all that much of it, but the cast gelled amazingly and it definitely should've been the sort of avenue Amanda followed. Imagine New Girl with Amanda instead of Zooey Deschanel.