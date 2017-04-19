all mine

Nickelodeon is trying to get Amanda Bynes back on TV




Nickelodeon launched the careers of child actors turned present day stars like Gigolo Nick Canon & pop star mumbler Ariana Grande. The most beloved child star that was Nickelodeon's reigning Queen was Amanda Bynes. She transitioned into super stardom starring in Hollywood Hits like Hairspray and Easy A. Recently roles dried up and Bynes became troubled and it escalated to her arrest. Her parents tried intervening but couldn't do much since she was a consenting adult. Now Nickelodeon is trying to help her out by reviving the Amanda Show. Bynes who was homeless and last seen sleeping on the couches at the Beverly Center might get her comeback if Nickelodeon plays their cards right.


source= https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/854687656848101377

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: ,