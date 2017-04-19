Charlize Theron Responds to Vin Diesel kiss: "He’s going around saying that I had the best time"
Charlize Theron Wants Vin Diesel To Stop Being Weird About Their On-Screen Kiss… https://t.co/ZzNp7vNWLD, see more https://t.co/nbopEBlgII— Charlize Theron News (@TT_CTheron) April 13, 2017
Vin Diesel told USA Today on the kiss: “I was definitely not complaining. Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have. Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah. A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She owned it.”
Charlize did an interview last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she laughed and called Vin‘s version of events “insane,” adding, “I just don’t get it. He’s literally going around saying that I had the best time of my life.”
In the film, Charlize plays a villain who turns Vin‘s character against his family – the kiss happens when her character forces him to do it.
“I like a little more movement in my men,” Charlize explained. “It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth.”
Also, this week, Charlize attended the premiere of her new Netflix series Girlboss at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood (April 17), along with co-stars Britt Robertson, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley, Johnny Simmons, Dean Norris, Michelle Macedo, Melissa Macedo, Amanda Rea, and Irene White. Charlize served as executive producer on the show, which premieres this Friday (April 21).
