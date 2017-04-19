Charlize Theron Responds to Vin Diesel kiss: "He’s going around saying that I had the best time"

Vin Diesel is a weirdo



Also her plastic surgery looks mad obvious in the IG pic with all the HD powder on her face



Her lips def look weird. When will people learn not to touch their fucking lips?? It never looks right.

ia, the only person who can i name off the top of my head who's had excellent lip fillers is keira knightley. she didn't go overboard.

In that up-close photo she looks like Jan from the Office more than she looks like Charlize Theron.

plastic surgery where? not doubting you, i'm still shitty at noticing these things unless it's botched or glaringly obvious even though i've been on this site for ages

Yeah, she looks weird.



Still gorgeous <3 <3 Reply

Is Vin in his andropause-middle age crisis phase already? Because he's been super weird since last year.

Not yet:)

LMAO

Vin's so extra all the time.

I need more people taking the wind out of his sails.



I can't wait for Atomic Blonde. Reply

lol how embarrasing

Vin has been weird as fuck the last few years. I know everyone in hollywood has gay rumors, but there are times it's like he's trying to be over the top in his weird passive aggressive denials. (on screen and off) if you are fine. if you're not, fine. acting as if you're gods gift to women, with that face? ain't cute on several levels.

and Charlize bb, watch it on those fillers girl. <3



and Charlize bb, watch it on those fillers girl. <3 Reply

Both my ex-bf and current bf are convinced he's gay and trying to hide it and that's why he gets all weird about issues like this. They both apparently watched some interview with him from way back when that convinced them.

Do you have a link to the interview or know which one it is? I've heard the rumors but never seen anything to back up the theory so I'm intrigued

Link

vin has gay rumors? deets good sis

Link

you know i used to think that vin was trolling when he used to say how f&f would win an oscar some day.... but now....

Should've won an Oscar for "See You Again".

Link

he's always gross about women so this isn't a surprise

All I remember about Vin is that creepy interview where he kept hitting on the interviewer even though she clearly wasn't comfortable.

My fave Vin being extra thing is when he was many years ago, when he was asked about why he was never seen with a female, and Vin said, "I prefer dating in Europe." I wish that took off as a euphemism for being gay

lmao omg

Link

lolll

Link

Lol. I had heard the phrase. Did not know he originated it.

Link





anyway, unless he's looking for potential dates somewhere in rural moldova, i'm not sure how europe's so much better than the us in terms of privacy anyway, unless he's looking for potential dates somewhere in rural moldova, i'm not sure how europe's so much better than the us in terms of privacy Reply

Link

shes so hot. thats all i can contribute to this post.

“I like a little more movement in my men,” Charlize explained.



soooo is this her saying vin diesel is a shitty kisser? lmao he sounds like a fucking asshole in that quote though and she seems very uncomfortable with i so vin should just shut up.



also, did she get a nose job? her face looks different. she still looks great though. Reply

lmao yeah, it sounds like she called him a dead fish.

Link

Smdh @ Vin

