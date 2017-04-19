Gronk Crashes Sean Spicer’s Press Briefing
“Need some help?”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2017
Gronk crashed Sean Spicer’s press briefing during the Patriots’ White House visit
🎥: https://t.co/hi5iEap9SE pic.twitter.com/NZ4bWO1UCu
New England Patriots tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski crashed Spicey's briefing and asked if he "needed some help."
This kid is never going to allowed back to the White House 😂😂😂😂😂 can't stop laughing #gronk #whitehouse pic.twitter.com/bK9AiWoHdK— Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) April 19, 2017
Sources: @BleacherReport. @ChrisGronkowski.
