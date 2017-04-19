Gronk Crashes Sean Spicer’s Press Briefing

I'm so relieved we were able to forget all about Spicer's anti-semitism. Reply

I want that entire moment archived. Like I still cant believe he said that shit. Reply

Nobody will ever mention it again. Reply

Gronk For President



nah, for obvious reasons. but while G isn't the brightest bulb, i doubt he'd have been worse as someone evil and stupid. Reply

i wish he pile drived sean Reply

The fact that he went to the white house at all tells me enough about whoever this Gronk guy is. Reply

same Reply

idk if that's true though since Brady didn't go.



/hate the pats anyway Reply

Brady didn't go because his mom isn't doing well, apparently.



He'd have been there for the photo op with his boo otherwise. Reply

Mte Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

You troll...LMAO. Reply

How are you, today? Hi bb!How are you, today? Reply

dude is ugly as fuck, are you for real



like i honestly can get most of the basic white boys yall thirst over but this one perplexes me



Edited at 2017-04-19 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I hate him. I hate the Patriots. I hate new england. Reply

Don't drag New England into this! Reply

You guys made this happen! Take responsibility!!!! Reply

I know Gronk is goofy and mostly harmless but this still bothered me and I can't really pinpoint the reason Reply

i liken it to anyone being chummy with this administration after knowing what shit they are. it's like jimmy fallon being besties with drumpf when he was on the show.



Edited at 2017-04-19 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

cause it made spicer into a nice guy with a light moment for the day. Reply

gronk does this to me because he's on the patriots and therefore is involved in some shady shit. Reply

Because he shouldn't have gone to the White House to begin with. Reply

Because it's a giant PR stunt that does nothing to mask how disgusting and vile this administration is. Reply

none of the patriots seemed happy to be at the white house today Reply

Then they should have declined like their fellow teammates who had the balls to say no. Reply

This Reply

he came in and asked what everyone wanted to say this entire time. Reply

i thought this was cute 🤷‍♂️ Reply

@Gronk



Edited at 2017-04-19 07:23 pm (UTC) Reply

nothing this neanderthal does is cute. Reply

Ugh, I just read all about Aaron Hernandez following his suicide and how the NFL employs a whole battery of ex-FBI, ex-cops and ex-state troopers to keep tabs on their players and their posses, and make a lot of the assaults, sexual and otherwise 'go away'.

And how the Patriots especially have set the bar pretty low as to who they would hire. Reply

NFL is about protecting their own asses in the end. They will hire the grimiest of people and then help them cover up their bullshit crimes if the player is good enough. Reply

none of the patriots should've gone in the first place, but. okay. Reply

Do we like this person, or is he a typical football douche who did one funny thing? Reply

I find him harmless. Reply

