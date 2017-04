spotify never shows up for me. where can i listen Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSS SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS I JUST SUBMITTED THIS FMLYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

so when it says official audio does it mean this video is just... there ? idgi lol







either way it's a cute song but very mild, hopefully it's a grower Reply

yep it's not the official video just there for the audio Reply

ty for this



i like it Reply

I need this album rn ❤ Reply

It would be better without him but it's still not exciting. Reply

ikr.



but hey, it's kind of a strategic move for her to include abel. It guarantees her a hit. Reply

They're apparently BFF's. She's been on a few of his tracks, most notably as the "paranoid" whisper on Party Monster. Reply

Their poses in that pic look Jabba the Hutt + Princess Leia-ish. Reply

That was Lana's goal lbr. Reply

She said the theme is Sci-fi after all. Reply

Oops, I didn't know, I don't follow her. Reply

ok but can i get a version that's just lana Reply

yeah same Reply

seriously i cant stand abel's gross ass and i cant believe he of all people is in a musical partnership with my fave. like, stop normalizing abel 2kinfinity Reply

Slain. This sounds so lush. Bless Lana.

Reply

I think their voices are great together, I wasn't expecting the song to be like this at all...I'm so excited to see what the rest of the album has in store. I love the beginning with the doo wops, this is legit future retro for once, lol. Reply

this is so...boring. Reply

YOU LUST FOR DEATH WITH THAT TUDE Reply

BAHAHAHAAA, dying Reply

as are all their songs together. i'm a fan of his but i can't get behind anything they do together. Reply

Barf Reply

yess I'm digging it! I prefer the verses to chorus tho, but I usually do with music Reply

I like it a lot but they're whispering like a couple of teenagers in church holy shit. Reply

Both of their voices have a dreamy vibe/quality to them imo, they match well sonically. Reply

should have been zayn 🙆 Reply

A musical duet I need NOW Reply

