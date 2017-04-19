Casey Affleck production company gave another donation to Donald Trump, this time for $25K



A few months ago Casey Affleck denied knowing that his production company, Affleck/Middleton Project, gave Trump $5K for his transition to President. Affleck's business partner John Powers Middleton has long been publicly attached to the RNC and is one of Donald Trump's biggest donors having given him over a hundred thousand dollars of his own money.


When asked about the previous donation he said he was "appalled." "Affleck added that he had 'no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.'" No word yet whether or not he was unaware of this donation as well.

Affleck won an Oscar this year and was famously sued twice for sexual harassment by two women who worked for him on I'm Still Here. You can see the rest of the donations made to Trump here

Source,Source,Source

Do you keep track of how your money is spent, ONTD? Have you ever inadvertently funded someone who wants to destroy democracy?
