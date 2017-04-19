Casey Affleck production company gave another donation to Donald Trump, this time for $25K
A few months ago Casey Affleck denied knowing that his production company, Affleck/Middleton Project, gave Trump $5K for his transition to President. Affleck's business partner John Powers Middleton has long been publicly attached to the RNC and is one of Donald Trump's biggest donors having given him over a hundred thousand dollars of his own money.
When asked about the previous donation he said he was "appalled." "Affleck added that he had 'no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.'" No word yet whether or not he was unaware of this donation as well.
Affleck won an Oscar this year and was famously sued twice for sexual harassment by two women who worked for him on I'm Still Here. You can see the rest of the donations made to Trump here
Do you keep track of how your money is spent, ONTD? Have you ever inadvertently funded someone who wants to destroy democracy?
*mortal combat fatality*
i thought this was on casey anthony my bad :/
self-committed murderkilling of her baby aka not enough evidence against Casey.
While I do not agree with the decision, it was clear that the detectives got to all of the possible evidence hella late. When they found the baby's body it had already decayed. Even though it was in an area near her home.
Guy is free to work with who he wants but lbr this is a reflection on him too
Someone called her Floriana Linguini on Tumblr the other day, and that's her name to me now.
disclaimer: no one come for my icon,,,, i'm a maggie stan ok
I hate him so much
what's it gonna take for this asshole to be cancelled
you think casey STILL doesn't know where his money is going? 🤔