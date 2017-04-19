Casey Affleck production company gave another donation to Donald Trump, this time for $25K

Trash supporting trash. Reply

Thread

Link

he totally voted for trump Reply

Thread

Link

END HIM Reply

Thread

Link

FINISH HIM!

*mortal combat fatality* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Birds of a feather. Reply

Thread

Link

that picture is rough Reply

Thread

Link

he looks gross Reply

Thread

Link

gross Reply

Thread

Link

That pic looks like a still from a movie where some creepy guy kidnaps a woman for the purpose of human trafficking. Reply

Thread

Link

i watched the special on casey the other day, how did the jury find casey innocent? did the pictures of her partying didn't send them off? the lack evidence? Reply

Thread

Link

wrong post sorry

i thought this was on casey anthony my bad :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, you have a point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the jury found there was reasonable doubt for the self-committed murder killing of her baby aka not enough evidence against Casey.



While I do not agree with the decision, it was clear that the detectives got to all of the possible evidence hella late. When they found the baby's body it had already decayed. Even though it was in an area near her home.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eaux Reply

Thread

Link

Trash supports trash Reply

Thread

Link

he's so disgusting. I was watching To Die For last night and jfc art imitates life @ his character. I used to watch that movie just fine when I was younger but after knowing wtf he's done it really disturbed me. Reply

Thread

Link

Disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

God, he's a disgusting piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

He knows where the money is going and doesn't care. As a typical white male sees it as a small difference of opinion, because Trump's policy doesn't affect him directly...or he is really slow or he actually supports Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see how he couldn't either given JPM is a known republican.



Guy is free to work with who he wants but lbr this is a reflection on him too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at the picture choice.



Someone called her Floriana Linguini on Tumblr the other day, and that's her name to me now. Reply

Thread

Link

idg her stans, she's a straight white woman whitewashing a role, threatening legal action (allegedly) against those she PMd in defense of affleck and she's possibly a scientologist. Could you get any messier? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her stans on twitter are insane tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i support criticizing her for her shitty boyfriend and her defense of him, but the whitewashing discourse has always been so misplaced to me?? the role of maggie sawyer was never defined for a particular ethnicity until after floriana was cast and a producer stupidly assumed she and thus the role was latina. but any other source of dragging she has coming



disclaimer: no one come for my icon,,,, i'm a maggie stan ok



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her IMDb page used to say she played Latina detective Maggie Sawyer and the exec producer said she was Latina, they only used the line "non white" in the show. Lima has also tweeted she was a "mutt" and as a mixed race person a) that's an offensive term b) Italian, British, and other white ethnicities she listed don't make her "non white". This isn't the first Latina role or time she's been asked about it and fucked up either... Sorry but I don't see how it's defendable and I'd say this regardless, her relationship with affleck has no bearing on that issue to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://darlinginmyway.tumblr.com/post/1 54431304587/cloama-floriana-limas-imdb-p age-before-we-all in case you want a source. Also, I am going to hold the white person who takes a poc role as responsible as the idiots who cast her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, I knew all of the above but where does the scientology claim come from? eeek! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read it on another site and supposedly she runs with a Scientology heavy crowd with people like Danny and Allana Masterson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drumpf's policies don't affect him so he doesn't care. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash as always Reply

Thread

Link

if casey's business partner is using their joint business to fund shit he doesn't agree with then he needs to match that total or more and donate to places that have been hit hard by trump. time for ben to take the only moral high ground he can have and talk some sense into his brother. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE!! As much as I go in on him I would be thrilled if he would match what he paid trump and those women and donated to the ACLU/RAINN and took some classes on sex harassment did a PSA but I'm 1000% sure it's unlikely he or any celeb would legit make amends. His white privilege and nepotism will ensure he succeeds and isn't required to give back to society. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

foh Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, fuck him, I hope he disappears from ONTD and from life, ASAP Reply

Thread

Link

he will, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He's a piece of shit through and through, he doesn't really care if his business is supporting Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

He didn't even his Oscar, his performance was so fucking dull, he plays himself in everything. the only good part about Manchester by the Sea was Kyle Chandler, and that's cause I love him. Reply

Thread

Link

pretends to be shocked.gif



what's it gonna take for this asshole to be cancelled Reply

Thread

Link

Casey ain't shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why his partner would donate under the company's name, if you wanna give money, just give money Reply

Thread

Link

I think JPM literally maxed out all forms of donation to Trump because he has other companies he gave money through too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And my hatred grows stronger. I didn't think it was possible. Reply

Thread

Link

He's shit in every way Reply

Thread

Link

ok but where was the person defending the donations in the last post about this?



you think casey STILL doesn't know where his money is going? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

Trash Reply

Thread

Link

good on you for staying on this OP! :) Reply

Thread

Link

He's trash but I doubt he voted for Trump. He and his brother are die-hard Democrats and come from a family of Democratic loyalists. Reply

Thread

Link