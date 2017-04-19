The View is graced by Elizabeth Warren and talk about Ivanka profiting and her conflict-of-interest

Jed defending Ivanka is getting old. She's clearly just looking out for herself and shouldn't be there any more than tramp. I mean she's supposedly the one that encouraged him to drop $100 million dollars worth of bombs on Syria for nothing so her influence is trash. Reply

yeah, Jed needs to STFU. She is like "I would rather her be there because she is smart and will do the right thing" like WTF she is letting a bunch of bullshit happen, while she collects the fame and glory of having an office in the white house. She does not deserve ANY positive spin. Reply

How dare she compare perfect prince Dug to Donald Trump? ;) Reply

I need to rewatch this movie (and skip that intro scene because I ALWAYS cry) Reply

WHAT A GOOD BOY Reply

I feel so incredibly offended for Dug rn Reply

This is my roommate's new child and my new nephew, Doug, who was named after Dug in UP lol Reply

He's hella cute! Congrats Reply

so cute!! Reply

I'm not here for the Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski love. Reply

The View isn't an actual conversation anymore, it's just everyone stating their individual preplanned points, and then Whoopi spouting off some bullshit as loudly as possible to end the segment.



I'm a Canadian who enjoys the conversations on The Social, they are so much more civilized and informative. Reply

But is she going to run in 2020 tho, I need answers Reply

Also fuck Ivanka Reply

I am too scared for a woman to run again, and I am sure Democrats are even more scared... it sucks because Warren is fucking AMAZING. Reply

She would be amazing, but god the amount of whining tramp would do when she goes after him and hurts his wittle feelings. I'm exhausted just thinking about it. Reply

I am not a huge fan of Chelsea, but I loved this bit on Seth Meyers re: Sean / Ivanka



My mom has now told me like 5 times about the fact that she wrote an angry email to Belk because they dropped Ivanka from their stores and her rationale was that the President's kids shouldn't be punished over politics when they're not politicians themselves. Now that Ivanka literally works in the WH all she has to say about it is "I know, but still."



Like I s2g if I had a dollar for every "I know, but still" I get from rationalizing Republicans I'd be rich enough to avoid paying taxes. Reply

THAT GIF <3 Reply

i know people are wondering if warren will run but i doubt we're going to get a woman as the dem nom :/



also, i can't wait until AHP compiles all her vanks essays into a book Reply

