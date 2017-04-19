The View is graced by Elizabeth Warren and talk about Ivanka profiting and her conflict-of-interest
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Elizabeth Warren graces the panel to promote her new book, "THIS FIGHT IS OUR FIGHT." Jed asks how
Ivanka is the topic of the day again for the panel. They talked about how Ivanka secures trademarks within China, the same day as the Chinese President was at Mar-a-Lago. Sunny is mad at the damn conflict-of-interest.
I'm a Canadian who enjoys the conversations on The Social, they are so much more civilized and informative.
Like I s2g if I had a dollar for every "I know, but still" I get from rationalizing Republicans I'd be rich enough to avoid paying taxes.
also, i can't wait until AHP compiles all her vanks essays into a book