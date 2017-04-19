[movie] batb:cuties

The View is graced by Elizabeth Warren and talk about Ivanka profiting and her conflict-of-interest


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Elizabeth Warren graces the panel to promote her new book, "THIS FIGHT IS OUR FIGHT." Jed asks how 45's first 90 days in the White House. Elizabeth Warren compares 45 as the Dug from the movie Up. What he says is normally a distraction similar to how Dug was shouting "SQUIRREL." They talk about the Devos nomination and the ongoing situation with North Korea and China.

Ivanka is the topic of the day again for the panel. They talked about how Ivanka secures trademarks within China, the same day as the Chinese President was at Mar-a-Lago. Sunny is mad at the damn conflict-of-interest.










