Fox News officially fires sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly
Fox News has officially canned all-around piece of shit Bill O'Reilly from their network after revealations that the network paid $13 million to five women over sexual harrassment claims. As outrage over the story broke, more women came forward with allegations over his behavior and dozens of advertisers began pulling their ads, forcing the network to prepare close to 10 minutes of extra programming to fill the gap.
O'Reilly went on "vacation" from his show last week and was planning on returning this upcoming Monday.
byeee!
They should ALL be removed
i mean multiple woman have claims against bill wouldn't it make sense to fire him long ago?
I'm guessing the are less scared of taking risks and dont want to keep spending on cases to cover for him.
Omg yaassssss
i wonder if a bunch of old white people are calling their cable or satellite company to cancel their subscription now that o'reilly is gone.
since it has the man in your icon
doocydouchey is squeaky clean. i want that smug fuck to go down next
The first thing I heard in my head when I read this.
