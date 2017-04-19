Fox News officially fires sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly

Fox News has officially canned all-around piece of shit Bill O'Reilly from their network after revealations that the network paid $13 million to five women over sexual harrassment claims. As outrage over the story broke, more women came forward with allegations over his behavior and dozens of advertisers began pulling their ads, forcing the network to prepare close to 10 minutes of extra programming to fill the gap.

O'Reilly went on "vacation" from his show last week and was planning on returning this upcoming Monday.

Source

byeee!
Tagged: