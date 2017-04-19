Will Smith in talks to play Genie in Disney's live-action Aladdin





Nope. There's only one Genie. Reply

Thread

Link

IA and I still miss him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I love robin so much. :((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop with eveything live action i don't care if it's gets more money. leave 90 disney movies alone Reply

Thread

Link

of course you don't care, but Disney does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want a live action The Little Mermaid because it will be sooooooo pretty, although most likely CGI'd to all holy hell. Other than that idgaf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, if they're gonna remake anything, I'd rather it be that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's already in development at Disney. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i picture it being Sofia Coppolay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its gonna look gaudy and garish and shitty just like beauty and the beast Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is a good casting tbh. He's better in comedy than anything else and different enough that it won't be someone just trying to emulate Robin Williams. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. When I heard about live action Aladdin I wondered who could perform as well as Robin Williams and obviously while no one can compare Will Smith is not a bad choice. I expected to be more offended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i completely agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the way I feel. I actually really like this casting choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









That being said, giving the role to a Middle Eastern actor would be much more important. I'd love to see an unknown as well.



Edited at 2017-04-19 07:16 pm (UTC) I'm more interested in who's gonna play Aladdin and how smoking hot he's gonna be. My vote always goes to Avan Jogia although he is Indian and not Middle-Eastern, but come on. This guy is irl Aladdin and has the singing voice and charm to pull it off.That being said, giving the role to a Middle Eastern actor would be much more important. I'd love to see an unknown as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, will smith is always playing will smith. He has no performance range. Can he sing? We know he can't rap..



They should cast the guy from Broadway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Nobody can replace Robin, but Will Smith is talented enough to make it his own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Live action dumbo? Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny Devito are already cast in that



Edited at 2017-04-19 06:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's going to be a Tim Burton film! ngl, I'm excited for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fell asleep during the Broadway show of Aladdin (super bad jet lag lol) but the guy who played the Genie there seemed really awesome. Friend Like Me got the biggest ovation out of every song. Reply

Thread

Link

James Monroe Iglehart, who won the Tony for that performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh that's awesome! I wish I had been able to stay awake lol but from the parts I was up for he was great. So charismatic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

James is so awesome. I haven't seen the show but I've seen him around a lot! Plus I feel like he's always outside the theater greeting fans. :') Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

slightly OT, but Ne-Yo's jazz version of Genie's song is awesome.



Also, these constant remakes :/ Reply

Thread

Link

This actually......... isn't a bad casting lol Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the humour of Genie would have to differ from the animated movie tbh. Will is funny, and more than capable of putting his own personal stamp on the role imo. Reply

Thread

Link

An okay casting. But when will the bubble break for these mediocre live action movies? Reply

Thread

Link

There is already a perfect live action genie movie and it is 'Kazaam'. Reply

Thread

Link

Starring Sinbad.









:P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Kazaam!!! ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte please stop with the disrespect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come the fuck thru with that Lisa Bonet icon! She was and still is EVERYTHING! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This would have been better casting circa '98



I feel like I haven't seen Will Smith in a good movie in a decade and a half (I don't think The Pursuit of Happyness was really very good, despite its serious subject matter.) There seems to be something so listless in his performances and choices lately. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not saying much, but he was the only good thing about Suicide Squad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm into this. i've always thought that will smith was incredibly funny, more-so than most sitcom people. Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering who they would get to replace Williams. Given that contemporary media isn't exactly stacked with famous Arab actors, this is really the only role in the cast that can go to a big name. Reply

Thread

Link

Not sure how I feel about this.

And why Dumbo? Reply

Thread

Link