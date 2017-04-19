Will Smith in talks to play Genie in Disney's live-action Aladdin
EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith in talks for Genie role in @Disney’s live-action #Aladdin https://t.co/RN5k5MNutY— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 19, 2017
Will Smith is in early talks to play (voice?) Genie in Disney's live action Aladdin.
Production on the film is set to begun in July and end early next year.
He was previously in talks for role in Disney's live-action Dumbo.
source
That being said, giving the role to a Middle Eastern actor would be much more important. I'd love to see an unknown as well.
Edited at 2017-04-19 07:16 pm (UTC)
They should cast the guy from Broadway.
Edited at 2017-04-19 06:53 pm (UTC)
Also, these constant remakes :/
There is already a perfect live action genie movie and it is 'Kazaam'.
:P
I feel like I haven't seen Will Smith in a good movie in a decade and a half (I don't think The Pursuit of Happyness was really very good, despite its serious subject matter.) There seems to be something so listless in his performances and choices lately.
And why Dumbo?