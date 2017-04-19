seth jack daniels

What's coming to and leaving Netflix US in May?








New in May

*Forrest Gump: 5/1
*Chelsea Season 2: 5/5
*Sense8 Season 2: 5/5
*Master of None Season 2: 5/12
*Sherlock Season 4: 5/15
*Riverdale Season 1: 5/18
*Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3: 5/19
*Inglorious Bastards: 5/22/17
*Bloodline Season 3: 5/26/17
*House of Cards Season 5: 5/30
*Dr. Strange: 5/30



Leaving in May

*Jurassic Park (all 3 movies): May 1
*Cujo: May 1
*Fantastic Four: May 1
The Doors: May 1
*Scrubs Seasons 1-9: May 2
*What About Bob: May 5
*American Dad Season 7: May 7
*Bob's Burgers Season 2: May 7
*American Dad Season 8: May 11
*Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 1-5: May 15
*American Dad Season 9-10: May 17


Full list is at the source.
Source 1 Source 2
Tagged: