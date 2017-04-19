What's coming to and leaving Netflix US in May?

ugh nooo not parts unknown Reply

That really sucks. :( Reply

can netflix add lizzie mcguire? because honestly i'm having hard time finding somthing to watch, i can only watch friends so many times Reply

I think are episodes of it on Youtube (in decent quality too) Reply

yes, as someone posted, a lot of the episodes are online and pretty good quality. they've been uploading constantly too. The account I use is "Official Lizzie McGuire" Reply

Because of that disney deal, new releases get on here...does anyone know why it takes so long for some of them. Is Moana on there?



I've got a "baby please come back" trial email to use but I'm waiting until next month Reply

i doubt disney would make moana free on netflix. they won't even let you RENT it on amazon video... you have to buy it! they're going to milk it for all the money they can before turning on the rent option. Reply

So I guess they do that for a year and then put them on there? I know it took them a weirdly long time to get Zootopia and Queen of Katwe on there. Reply

The Jungle Book was added to Netflix last year and that made more money than Moana Reply

*Fantastic Four: May 1





Which one.



Hell, put that Roger Corman version on there, i'd watch it again.



but it's on youtube so w/e. Reply

omg not the jurassic park movies



guess i'll finally try to watch riverdale Reply

pls respect laura dern Reply

maria bamford's netflix special airs may 2nd!!! it was originally supposed 2 air on my bday #shoutout may 5th but she changed it lol Reply

I love her so much. Negl, her neuroticism etc reminds me of myself and it weirds me out sometimes. Reply

ditto 💖 Reply

Yaaaaaassss Reply

now what am i gonna watch???







*browses thru hundreds of movies*



THERE'S NOTHING ELSE!

still pissed that x files was taken off in the middle of my marathonnow what am i gonna watch???THERE'S NOTHING ELSE! Reply

mte. i can't even have this discussion. I CAN'TEVENHAVETHISDISCUSSION. FUCK YOU NETFLIX. Reply

That's why Canada is better we still have X-Files and Buffy. Sure we have less than half the movies and TV shows you guys do but we still have those 2. Reply

noooo i've been watching like 1 episode of the last season every 6 months bc it's so hard to get through, now i'll never finish! Reply

Thankful that I accidentally paid for another year of Amazon Prime just for this tbh! Reply

Better be quick marathoning X-Files, Amazon Germany did the same to me with it as Netflix US did to the other people in this thread. Reply

"*Jurassic Park (all 3 movies): May 1"



fuck.



you.



netflix.



FUCK YOU. Reply

MTE Reply

jurassic park is my comfort movie ): noooo Reply

should i start watching house of cards? orange is the new black or kimmy schmidt ? Reply

OITNB - or Wentworth instead tbh. Reply

ive been curious to see how house of cards is like Reply

Wentworth is so much better than OITNB. Have you watched the newest season? Reply

ugh im so pissed wentworth isnt on netflix uk Reply

HOC, although it got a bit boring in the middle. Reply

House of cards for sure Reply

House of Cards! Season 1 is great, season 2 is less so, season 3 is even less so (both 2 and 3 get boring at times)...and then season 4 is great. It's worth it imo Reply

it has Mahershala Ali sometimes Reply

still peeved bob's burgers is (mostly) gone, i loved re-watching before bed. hopefully the full series migrates over to hulu like x-files did ;_; Reply

That's exactly what I watched before bed too! Idgaf how many times I've seen the episodes, I still love to watch them. Reply

im so bummer about this. Reply

I'm hoping for the same! Reply

Same :( Fortunately my boyfriend bought me seasons 3 and 4 on DVD for Easter, but now the other seasons are leaving too :( And Hulu only has the most recent season. Ugh. Reply

Last year they almost removed Scrubs but then they renewed it like the following day, so hopefully that's the case again? I never got around to finishing it, I was in season 5. Reply

Yeah, I've been on and off it for ages now but I'm in the middle of Season 6, maybe I should try to finish. I rather they renew it so I can watch it whenever I feel like, it wasn't working well for bingewatching for me. Reply

I didn't bother continuing my trial after they removed Garfield & Friends during my 'thon. Reply

friends is stil on Reply

I mean the show "Garfield & Friends." Reply

But where is season 2 of Série Noire with English subtitles, Netflix!? I feel like I've been waiting 84 years!! Reply

Still annoyed that they took 3rd Rock From the Sun off of UK Netflix. Reply

And they still need to bring back Buffy, I had only got through season 4, I wanted to see more (as well as Angel, just to see Cordelia again) Reply

Ugh, they fucked you over in the worst season! So heartless. Reply

I know, season 4 sucked. It started off okay with them at college, but once they brought in that stupid The Initiative people it got stupid. I really wanted to see The Body and Once More with Feeling. Reply

