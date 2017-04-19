What's coming to and leaving Netflix US in May?
BREAKING: @Netflix releases May titles! Check out the full list: https://t.co/GtX80foZ00 pic.twitter.com/2fFp6UZtdY— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 19, 2017
Here's everything leaving Netflix in May that you need to watch https://t.co/FXvkrl6WgK pic.twitter.com/TdMO5cvLCR— Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 19, 2017
New in May
*Forrest Gump: 5/1
*Chelsea Season 2: 5/5
*Sense8 Season 2: 5/5
*Master of None Season 2: 5/12
*Sherlock Season 4: 5/15
*Riverdale Season 1: 5/18
*Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3: 5/19
*Inglorious Bastards: 5/22/17
*Bloodline Season 3: 5/26/17
*House of Cards Season 5: 5/30
*Dr. Strange: 5/30
Leaving in May
*Jurassic Park (all 3 movies): May 1
*Cujo: May 1
*Fantastic Four: May 1
The Doors: May 1
*Scrubs Seasons 1-9: May 2
*What About Bob: May 5
*American Dad Season 7: May 7
*Bob's Burgers Season 2: May 7
*American Dad Season 8: May 11
*Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 1-5: May 15
*American Dad Season 9-10: May 17
Full list is at the source.
Source 1 Source 2
I've got a "baby please come back" trial email to use but I'm waiting until next month
Which one.
Hell, put that Roger Corman version on there, i'd watch it again.
but it's on youtube so w/e.
This one
guess i'll finally try to watch riverdale
now what am i gonna watch???
*browses thru hundreds of movies*
THERE'S NOTHING ELSE!
fuck.
you.
netflix.
FUCK YOU.
poll
Re: poll
Re: poll
Re: poll
Re: poll
Re: poll
Re: poll
Re: poll