Ilana Glazer's brother really hates Meghan Trainor

In the recurring feature HateSong where funny people talk about a specific song they hate, Eliot Glazer, who is a writer on New Girl and the excellent TV Land show Younger, took it a step further and railed for a very long time on not just one song of Meghan's but all of her music and Meghan as a person. He claims that she somehow takes trashy pop music to another level of tastelessness.
-Eliot thinks she's ripping off Amy Winehouse
-He says her accent both in music and in interviews sounds like a racist person impersonating a black person and is extremely offensive
-He also criticizes the heteronormativity of her songs like "Dear Future Husband" and her focus on girl power in a way that's completely based in the approval of men.
-He does love Carly Rae Jepson and JoJo and uses JoJo as an example of a talented person who is about the same age as Meghan and isn't like her at all.
But they tend to pick the easiest targets, just like ontd does.
because generally in life idk
But Meghan is talented and does her thing. And... she's a straight woman- how is singing about her future husband heteronormative?
But he's not entirely wrong about Meghan's girl power thing being focused on men? All About That Bass is about owning your fatness because men like girls with curves, for example, rather than just owning your curves just 'cause
Though there are some MT songs No (telling men in the club to piss off, basically) but still he has a point
I wouldn't necessarily say it's heteronormative, but I will say it reinforces gender roles and is a gross song overall:
I want to know his Livejournal profile
but then i read (the summary of) his arguments and i was like "...yeah he's not wrong tbh"
this is the most homophobic thing i've read today
then you don't surf around much.
call me maybeRun Away With Me girl
ftfy. I'll pray for you bb, I hope you get right w/ our lord and savior Carly Rae one day
