Ilana Glazer's brother really hates Meghan Trainor


In the recurring feature HateSong where funny people talk about a specific song they hate, Eliot Glazer, who is a writer on New Girl and the excellent TV Land show Younger, took it a step further and railed for a very long time on not just one song of Meghan's but all of her music and Meghan as a person. He claims that she somehow takes trashy pop music to another level of tastelessness.

-Eliot thinks she's ripping off Amy Winehouse

-He says her accent both in music and in interviews sounds like a racist person impersonating a black person and is extremely offensive

-He also criticizes the heteronormativity of her songs like "Dear Future Husband" and her focus on girl power in a way that's completely based in the approval of men.

-He does love Carly Rae Jepson and JoJo and uses JoJo as an example of a talented person who is about the same age as Meghan and isn't like her at all.



