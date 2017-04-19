Ilana Glazer's brother really hates Meghan Trainor

i do agree with him about "dear future husband." that song is the worst Reply

Men sure do love the hate on successful women. There are so many men he could have said the same thing about.



But they tend to pick the easiest targets, just like ontd does. Reply

i agree men do hate successful women but Meegan is not successful Reply

I agree. I saw a tweet thread earlier made by a male name/avi about the vocalist v singer "distinction" and it was mostly female popstars and ed sheeran... excellence seems to particularly matter when it's women. Reply

***in music



because generally in life idk Reply

pretty much Reply

shut the fuck up, eliot Reply

the only point I agree with is that Carly Rae Jepsen and Jojo are goddesses.

But Meghan is talented and does her thing. And... she's a straight woman- how is singing about her future husband heteronormative? Reply

tru re: dear future husband



But he's not entirely wrong about Meghan's girl power thing being focused on men? All About That Bass is about owning your fatness because men like girls with curves, for example, rather than just owning your curves just 'cause



Though there are some MT songs No (telling men in the club to piss off, basically) but still he has a point Reply

idk enough about meghan trainor, but why are we interpreting "all about that bass" as some sort of feminist/girl power manifesto and not a personal song about meghan's relationship to her body. basing your self esteem on the opinion of others might be unhealthy but meghan's free to do it herself if she wants to. Reply

Eliot is doing way too much but Dear Future Husband is really gross in how it's basically just her singing about how her future husband has to follow every traditional gender role. Reply

And... she's a straight woman- how is singing about her future husband heteronormative?



I wouldn't necessarily say it's heteronormative, but I will say it reinforces gender roles and is a gross song overall:







Dear future husband

Make time for me

Don't leave me lonely

And know we'll never see your family more than mine



After every fight

Just apologize

And maybe then I'll let you try and rock my body right

Even if I was wrong

You know I'm never wrong

Why disagree?

Why, why disagree?



I'll be sleeping on the left side of the bed (Hey)

Open doors for me and you might get some kisses

Don't have a dirty mind

Just be a classy guy

Buy me a ring

Buy-buy me a ring, babe I wouldn't necessarily say it's heteronormative, but I will say it reinforces gender roles and is a gross song overall: Reply

I want to know his Livejournal profile

I want to know his Livejournal profile

lmao Reply

Eliot obliterate ha! She was never really a thing. I'm glad she flopped and faded. She can go back to Nantucket and fulfill her destiny of becoming a Hot Dog Eating Competitor at the local fair. Reply

LOL Reply

i agree - Meegan is trash Reply

I agree with him about the accent but have never gotten the impression she's trying to be Amy Winehouse. As for the "Dear Future Husband" - as if a brand new artist gets to pick what music the label wants to be on her album, JFC. (I know she co-wrote it but it's still true) Reply

brand new artists do have a say - look at Amy Winehouse per his example.. Adele... Lana del Rey... Reply

LoL, they had a say because their labels allowed them to, if they don't want to hear it then they DGAF. Reply

or look at how kelly clarkson has fought like hell on every record she's made. i could see a newbie artist failing in the fight to go, no i'd rather not release this. Reply

Not Lana Del Rey's DEBUT sis Reply

Amy wasn't even that original since she stole her sound from Sharon Jones, sooo... Reply

i think meghan actually has a lot of ownership over what she does and writes. she was picked up initially because she was great at writing catchy tunes for other people. Reply

she always reminded me of a much lesser version of the pipettes Reply

my first thought was "there are more worthy ppl to hate, she's harmless"



but then i read (the summary of) his arguments and i was like "...yeah he's not wrong tbh" Reply

Same. I've never liked her because her songs annoy the hell out of me. Reply

i cant stand meghan trainor (doesnt help that she reminds me of kelly osbourne) her music is beyond annoying. saying she is ripping off amy winehouse is an insult to amy. but he lost me at praising the call me maybe girl. jojo? she still relevant to any conversation? Reply

but he lost me at praising the call me maybe girl



this is the most homophobic thing i've read today Reply

lmfao wow Reply

this is the most homophobic thing i've read today



then you don't surf around much. Reply

lmfao Reply

lmao Reply

I agree, report ha! Reply

leave get out is not on apple music and that really grinds my gears Reply

you picked the wrong community to insult carly rae. Reply

carly rae is amazing, get with it



Reply

Gurl, if you haven't accepted Carly Slay Jepsen as your lord and savior you're missing out on your life. Reply

but he lost me at praising the call me maybe Run Away With Me girl



ftfy. I'll pray for you bb, I hope you get right w/ our lord and savior Carly Rae one day



ftfy. I'll pray for you bb, I hope you get right w/ our lord and savior Carly Rae one day

I hope you'll get banned for that blasphemy Reply

idk her as a person but her music is trash so... Reply

just here to stan Carly Slae! Reply

this fugly nobody can keep his opinions to himself Reply

HE'S GONE!!!!!!!! BILL O'REILLY HAS BEEN FIRED FROM FOX NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Edited at 2017-04-19 06:38 pm (UTC) Reply

my grandpa is gonna be MAD Reply

I AM ALIVE!!!! There are so many people I want to see the reactions of - all of them trash on my dad's side of the family. LMAO Reply

lmfao



still tho he did it for years and he's only getting fired bc he got caught Reply

finally some good news

