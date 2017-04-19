New Details, Date for Guillermo del Toro’s Fantasy ‘The Shape of Water’

omg I'm kinda here for this. I love Sally Hawkins! Reply

Octavia Spencer? Check.

Guillermo del Totoro? Check.

Magic Realism/Fairy Tale story? Check.



mte Reply

I'll see it. I don't always like all of his stuff but I always see it all. Reply

I absolutely love Guillermo and his creativity/vision, and his directing, but I hope he had someone else do the screenplay. Crimson Peak looked amazing, had a great cast, the concept was exciting but it just didn't come together like it should have, I blame the writing, same with Pacific Rim. Reply

Yes, exactly. He has a fantastic creative vision to everything he does, the execution just never lives up to it. Reply

I think Crimson Peak was exactly what it wanted to be, a gothic fantasy Reply

I've loved sally hawkins since happy go lucky. guillermo my dude too, tho I wish he made more stuff featuring latinos. getting hard to overlook at this point. I'll probably watch this tho. Reply

Yes, more del Toro's movies! Reply

this sounds like an amazing cast omg Reply

