New Details, Date for Guillermo del Toro’s Fantasy ‘The Shape of Water’
Guillermo del Toro's next film 'The Shape of Water' will be released on December 8, 2017.
The Shape of Water is an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War-era America circa 1963.
In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
Also starring are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Octavia Spencer? Check.
Guillermo del Totoro? Check.
Magic Realism/Fairy Tale story? Check.