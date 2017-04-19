ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, April 18, 2017:
- Fifth Harmony Member Lauren Jauregui Accused of Home Wrecking
- Celebrities tweet about UK snap election announcement
- Harry Styles covers Rolling Stone
- Jessica Chastain was the first woman in her family not to be a teenage mother
- Drake's Alleged Baby Mama Allegedly Faking It
- Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheated on La La with another woman and got her pregnant
- Are Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena back together?
Unrelated, but B99 felt a bit underwhelming last night. Hoping it'll pick up a bit more as the season ends.
tbh im just glad its back, i love that show
Nathan fillion is the WORST and is so gross. Idg why ppl would want to work with him.
I want to take a vacation since I'm stuck here longer and can't figure out where.
lender issues?
but I bought a bundle of 1-4 and I heard the others are much better so I'm gonna just move onto 2 and forget lol
I want to try the super sour stuff but that's it.
also i just realized recently that starbucks has now embraced the 'pink drink' ppl were really into last summer
hard pass though
ontders who tried one what are they like? I know there's a few of you bc I only really follow ontders and celebs on insta 👀
but yeah logically i agree with you of course. even now when i've been unemployed for short times and look for child caring jobs, parents want like pages of credentials before they let you in their house.
(inspired by currently procrastinating in here instead of getting ready for work)
i lay out my clothes the night before
But I'm always late to work because I stay in bed until the last possible minute, and then I usually have to rush to get ready lol. I hate myself.
Basically 2 1/2 hours because I dilly dally.