ONTD Roundup









Edited at 2017-04-19 05:24 pm (UTC) Ugh. Only Wednesday...

Sis, put that sociopath's ugly mug under a fucking cut. Cleansing this post: Reply

lmao this gif <3 Reply

Went to the clinic this morning after 4 straight days of a super uncomfortable sore throat. Thankfully, it's not strep. Unfortunately, this cold just decided to take its sweet time materializing so now I'm getting hit w/ the bad sinus headaches and other symptoms. I have a big assignment due this weekend and have plans on Saturday to see people I haven't seen in a long time...but I just want to sleep until this is gone :/ Reply

He thought he was allowed to say it since he has black friends. Innocent mistake. Reply

he's still learning! Reply

how was he supposed to know that's not okay! Reply

Anxiety is kicking my arse today. I have a meeting about a job placement tomorrow and a driving lesson on Friday, this shit needs to go away NOW.



Unrelated, but B99 felt a bit underwhelming last night. Hoping it'll pick up a bit more as the season ends. Reply

*hugs*

tbh im just glad its back, i love that show Reply

I feel the same but good luck.



Nathan fillion is the WORST and is so gross. Idg why ppl would want to work with him. Reply

literally i hate him Reply

the house I was buying fell through less than two weeks before close and I am devastated and there's nothing else on the market right now. it sucks so much.



I want to take a vacation since I'm stuck here longer and can't figure out where. Reply

I'm sorry, bb. Buying a house is so stressful and deals falling through so late is super common. It sucks. Reply

yeah this is the second time it's happened to me and idk if I can take much more Reply

oh no- that's the worst!



lender issues? Reply

Sorry to hear that. :( More stuff will come on the market soon! Reply

Riot Fest released their first wave of the line up today and it is sick. my husband and i are so stoked to go. now we just gotta find cheap flights. can't wait to go visit my favorite city chicago!

I just saw the lineup too! It's so good. Jealous that you're going!! Reply

my fucking god, I live in the city and didn't know about this. this is the best lineup! Reply

right?! im so excited for NIN. i've never seen them live before. this will be my 3rd year in a row going. they have so many great food trucks there too. Reply

I finished Metal Gear Solid (the first one for PS1) last night and ugh the ending annoyed me so much I hate everything about it



but I bought a bundle of 1-4 and I heard the others are much better so I'm gonna just move onto 2 and forget lol Reply

I feel so ill today >:( Reply

boo! get well soon!! Reply

thanks! I feel nauseous fairly often and usually nothing comes of it, I just have to push through. Reply

/Hugs/ I'm sorry bb qnq I hope you feel better soon. Reply

hope you feel better soon! <3 Reply

we need a food post to talk about this monstrosity Reply

it's not an inside look if the subreddit has been talking about it for two weeks



I want to try the super sour stuff but that's it. Reply

Pass Reply

my teeth are rotting just looking at it Reply

hello diabetes Reply

I heard it's tasty but I already talked about my annoyance at unicorn everything in another post so I'll hold off lmao Reply

this looks nasty asf but definitely instagrammable



also i just realized recently that starbucks has now embraced the 'pink drink' ppl were really into last summer Reply

I got a free sample of this at starbucks yesterday and it was actually disgusting Reply

this just looks like one of those stain ur teeth cinema drinks with sprinkles on top



hard pass though Reply

It looks gross and also I'm not here for a sweet and sour drink. Reply

it looks delicious but also like it wouldn't actually taste of anything except sugar Reply

I'm curious to see the calorie content for this monstrosity. Reply

Grande is 410 calories. Venti is 500 calories. This is according to their app if you do the mobile order. So a lot less than I expected. Reply

This looks super gross to me and the first thing I thought of was what a pain in the ass it must be to make lol Reply

I got an email from starbucks about that and deleted it promptly. Looks horrible but people will buy it for their snapchats and instagrams and Starbucks knows that Reply

I want to try it. Anyone try it? How does it taste? Reply

I want one



ontders who tried one what are they like? I know there's a few of you bc I only really follow ontders and celebs on insta 👀 Reply

Blue and mango don't go together. It's pretty tho. Reply

Oh, I totally thought that was fake when I saw the pics popping up. It's not? Reply

ngl I kind of love the tackiness but it's probably way too sweet. Reply

lmao this is cracking me up idk why Reply

ngl I'm curious but I feel like I will regret it as soon as I buy it. I need someone else to buy it so I can try. Reply

I'm really surprised in the app it uses mango syrup?!?! I guess the pink and blue is just food coloring? Reply

No thanks. It's pretty, though! Reply

I feel like I'd just seize up and fall over like one of those goats if I took a single sip -- but it's awful perdy! Reply

Most everyone i know that have tried said it was awful Reply

the fuck is this. stop with the ~unicorn~ shit it's so fucking tweeeeeeee oh my godddddddd, businesses Reply

This reminds me of a slurpee Reply

I'm a starbucks barista and would like to say, if you do order this pain in the ass drink, don't start taking pictures with the unicorn Snapchat filter. I literally just got a text from a friend at work ranting about it. Reply

I'm glad I'm not a barista anymore so I don't have to make this shit. I fucking hated making fraps. Reply

I don't remember what I was reading the other day but I read the comments and I didn't know so many people refuse to use babysitters (outside of their family I guess) because they can't trust them (like you don't know any friends/coworkers with kids old enough to?). No wonder you see babies at the movie and upscale restaurants. Reply

I can imagine it's scary to leave your kid with someone you don't know very well. I wouldn't even board my dog lol. Reply

Thats fine but those people need to stay home or bring their kids somewhere family friendly lol Reply

Bless restaurants with periods where it's "adults only." Reply

Fuck that, I wouldn't trust family members. They're usually the ones to do something to a child. I bet it's def hard for parents..that's a hard thing to do decide who to leave your child with. Reply

Lol my bro and his wife fly in my mom and her mom to watch the baby Reply

my parents always left my siblings and i with random ~teen babysitters~ from the neighbourhood. looking back now though i'm like, damn weren't they nervous? anything could go wrong lol and these are like 15 year old girls with 3 kids.



but yeah logically i agree with you of course. even now when i've been unemployed for short times and look for child caring jobs, parents want like pages of credentials before they let you in their house. Reply

that evil witch of my mother is here. thank God i booked a getaway for my bday. i guess i'll just try to work around the dates and be away until she leaves. i honestly feel like i live in constant exile Reply

On average, how long does it take you to get ready for work?



(inspired by currently procrastinating in here instead of getting ready for work) Reply

15 minutes? If I have to wash my hair that morning add another 5-10 Reply

give or take 25-25 minutes! Reply

I work from home, so less than five minutes. Reply

What do you do? Reply

half an hour - 45 mins usually but lately i've been oversleeping so i now know that i can do it in 20 if i really try Reply

If I shower at night, 15 minutes or less. If I shower in the morning, 45 minutes to an hour. Reply

literally 5 minutes. i roll out of bed, get dressed, brush my teeth and leave Reply

5 minutes

i lay out my clothes the night before Reply

I work from home, so I basically just shower and switch from pajamas into "loungewear". So like 15 minutes. Reply

it took me 20-25 minutes to get ready for work when I lived in Japan, but occasionally I slept in and basically only had 10 minutes. I always showered at night so I wouldn't have to do that in the morning and if I could I'd have breakfast ready from the night before. Anything to sleep in a bit more lol. Reply

About 1 and 1/2 I do a lot things in the morning as I'm getting ready/to get ready.

If I took a shower the night before, 10 minutes. If I don't shower the night before and take one in the morning, 20 minutes. I don't do make up or style my hair either, so there's that. Reply

20 minutes



But I'm always late to work because I stay in bed until the last possible minute, and then I usually have to rush to get ready lol. I hate myself. Reply

an hr? and no I am not high maintenance Reply

I have to have a cup of coffee (like 45 mins) while I watch the news. Then I sit on the toilet for I don't know how long because I'm looking at social media.



Basically 2 1/2 hours because I dilly dally. Reply

1 hour. an hour and a half if i wash my hair in the morning Reply

I feel like I’m testing fate by not having an external hard drive to save all my photos/videos on. Do you recommend a certain one for a Macbook Pro? Is it worth it? Reply

lol i'm in the same boat. i've lost 2 laptops with everything on it already and you'd think i'd have learned my lesson by now but nope... Reply

I have a Toshiba hard drive for time machine and another hard drive from wd that I use to back up pics, docs, music and videos periodically. But honestly what if those die? Idek how often you're supposed to replace external hard drives. Reply

see, that's what scares me! it's like a constant race to save these memories. sometimes i miss the whole process of just developing photos and keeping them in a drawer Reply

Parent

Why not do Dropbox? Reply

i'm part of a rec meetup thing that meets regularly. one white girl assumed that i was friends with the only other asian girl there. lmao no. Reply

lmao ugh i hate when that happens Reply

