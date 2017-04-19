Captain Marvel has found her directors

interesting. and finally. Reply

that's nice. i still can't see brie larson as captain marvel (but i still can't see brie larson as an oscar winner either so what do i know)

lol i love brie and loooooooove room (imo i thought she deserved an oscar for it but idk who she was up against) but this will always be the brie i know. finally out of p.e. ftw. still got my copy!

I didn't know about that lol

What a weird choice.

I liked Half Nelson a lot, hopefully they do a good job with it!

Natalie Portman to co-star

idk anything about captain marvel, but i like brie so i'll watch.



who was ontd wanting as captain marvel if not brie? i have shit taste, so my bb jlaw is usually my go-to blonde casting Reply

People really wanted Emily Blunt

The blandest fancasting ever

how old is captain marvel?

I wanted Gwendoline Christie.

Anna Torv / Katheryn Winnick were my top choices

Katheryn Winnick. She would've been perfect.

Gina Torres.

Gwendoline Christie, Katee Sackhoff, Rebecca Ferguson, Katheryn Winnick.

my first choice was Gwen Christie but I wanted Brie after her Oscar buzz

Captain marvel should be at least 5 years older(being generous, is actually more like 10) than brie is. Kate Sachof(sp?) from BSG was a fancast name for years.

Anna Torv, Serena Williams, Gina Torres, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt which would have made up for her having to give up the Black Widow role

Anna Torv and Rebecca Ferguson



Anna Torv and Rebecca Ferguson Reply

Charlize Theron or Rebecca Ferguson

Are they any good? What's their thing?

Lately, directing premium cable TV shows.



Film wise, their best works are (YMMV) Half Nelson and Sugar -- both very small budgeted that were pretty much everything Marvel is not. Reply

Oh I'm gonna check which shows they have directed.

Ty



Ty Reply

the Russos only had sitcoms on their resumes when they took on the Winter Soldier and that's Marvel's best movie imo, so i'm not worried about the scope. They have people who are used to the scope of it, they just need someone with the vision.

"pretty much everything Marvel is not."



the reason I love this choice so much tbh, Marvel needs fresh blood and ideas to remain relevant IMO Reply

Hires a woman but still needs a man by her side, I see you Marvel, I see you.

that seems particularly unfair to Anna...

they work together, you are being disrespectful to her more than anything

yeah mte, it's like her contribution doesn't matter because her partner is a man?

She's allowed to work with whoever she wants to work with, and maybe she said the only way she'd do this movie is if she could have Ryan co-direct. But 1. They're both still random choices and 2. Marvel still doesn't know how to hire women directors. I just thought it was funny that the one time they do hire a woman it's with a male co-director.

This.



They're an established duo. It's ridiculous that Marvel doesn't hire more women directors, but it's not like they paired her with some random. This is her long time collaborator. Reply

This wouldn't be suspicious to me if Marvel wasn't JUST complaining about how diversity is ruining their sales.

im not sure why people are acting like the notion that marvel hiring a mixed sex directing team doesnt make them more comfortable than say just hiring a solo female director or a duo with two women. entertaining that idea doesn't diminish anna boden being an accomplished director.

Yep, I can just see the studio saying, "we need a lady, but we can't trust a lady...how do we make this work??"

I wonder how hard it'll be to make Carol interesting. I find her so bland.



Edited at 2017-04-19 05:16 pm (UTC) Reply

awesome

Half Nelson is a great film, it'll be cool to see that kind of aesthetic applied to a huge blockbuster, super psyched about this choice

Are these the new Russo Bros?

Disney is all about the duo directors lately:



Russo Bros for IW

Phil Lord / Chris Miller for the Han Solo movie

and now this Reply

I wonder why they're hiring duos now.

Happy for Brie <3

O Captain! My Captain!

it's still nuts to me how big she's gotten considering I remember when this was still playing on MTV



