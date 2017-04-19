Captain Marvel has found her directors
Variety has announced that Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson's directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will be helming Captain Marvel.
#CaptainMarvel has found its directors (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/FTfOMrtnR7 pic.twitter.com/bqdd1TAR7K— Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2017
Source says the studio met with the duo many times and were always left impressed.
who was ontd wanting as captain marvel if not brie? i have shit taste, so my bb jlaw is usually my go-to blonde casting
Anna Torv and Rebecca Ferguson
Film wise, their best works are (YMMV) Half Nelson and Sugar -- both very small budgeted that were pretty much everything Marvel is not.
the reason I love this choice so much tbh, Marvel needs fresh blood and ideas to remain relevant IMO
They're an established duo. It's ridiculous that Marvel doesn't hire more women directors, but it's not like they paired her with some random. This is her long time collaborator.
Russo Bros for IW
Phil Lord / Chris Miller for the Han Solo movie
and now this
How far she has come
