ONTD original: 10 book recs from celebs on Instagram

Jessica Biel



EXTRA EXTRA! Read all about it! The newest book by @georgialouclark comes out today! She and her novel are fabulously irregular. Ironic, no? YOU read it. YOU decide.


Tom Hanks



My Summer reading. REDSHIRTS, then anything else by John Scalzi! Hanx.

Kate Beckinsale



I loved this book ...... "You sign your name anyway. That's the risk. That's the leap.That's the madness:thinking anybody's going to care." @mariasemple I love your writing xx

Meghan Markle



Evanna Lynch



Actors- read this book! I was supposed to get up early today and go to the gym n shit... but instead spent the morning finishing this. I didn't like it at first, his early adventures were a bit too...macho? For my interests... (I can see why you liked it @p_lynz13 ) but the second half is all art and story and family and so much hustling. The stories he tells of having to fight tooth and nail for the nuance and authenticity of his character choices were the most inspiring, and eye opening to read that at every level actors have to earn respect and be bold enough to make their voices heard. He also illustrates with anecdotes of his auditions and near misses just how many variables go into getting a role, that talent is important but being a persistent, hungry, passionate actor is key. Such an honest, authentic, insightful, witty book from a crazily talented and humble actor. I learned more from his adventures and misadventures than from most acting handbooks. #BryanCranston #ALifeInParts

Mark Ruffalo



It's #WorldBookDay and I am doing #ThePrice published by @penguinclassics thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!

Jenny Slate



So good so good read this book, it is so wonderful and IS a wonder!

Gabrielle Union



How I spend my breaks on #BeingMaryJane ... With a good book and my water ❤❤❤ #readingisfundamental #antiagingwater

Emilia Clarke



When in doubt. Read. And breathe. 😎 #eyespyaclearsky #artmakestheworldlookround #inspirationsthereforthetaking

Ellen Page



You must get @carrie_rachel 's #hungermakesmeamoderngirl today. This book stays with you, an immersive and visceral experience that you need in your life. Get it today!

BOOK POST! what are you reading?
