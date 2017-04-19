ONTD original: 10 book recs from celebs on Instagram
Jessica Biel
EXTRA EXTRA! Read all about it! The newest book by @georgialouclark comes out today! She and her novel are fabulously irregular. Ironic, no? YOU read it. YOU decide.
Tom Hanks
My Summer reading. REDSHIRTS, then anything else by John Scalzi! Hanx.
Kate Beckinsale
I loved this book ...... "You sign your name anyway. That's the risk. That's the leap.That's the madness:thinking anybody's going to care." @mariasemple I love your writing xx
Meghan Markle
Another fun whirlwind in #NY - shooting for @bobbibrown & cheering on my #1 @serenawilliams at the #usopen 💪🏽 Now it's time to get back to work! @suits_usa here I come! Xx #suits #travel #airport
Evanna Lynch
Actors- read this book! I was supposed to get up early today and go to the gym n shit... but instead spent the morning finishing this. I didn't like it at first, his early adventures were a bit too...macho? For my interests... (I can see why you liked it @p_lynz13 ) but the second half is all art and story and family and so much hustling. The stories he tells of having to fight tooth and nail for the nuance and authenticity of his character choices were the most inspiring, and eye opening to read that at every level actors have to earn respect and be bold enough to make their voices heard. He also illustrates with anecdotes of his auditions and near misses just how many variables go into getting a role, that talent is important but being a persistent, hungry, passionate actor is key. Such an honest, authentic, insightful, witty book from a crazily talented and humble actor. I learned more from his adventures and misadventures than from most acting handbooks. #BryanCranston #ALifeInParts
Mark Ruffalo
It's #WorldBookDay and I am doing #ThePrice published by @penguinclassics thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!
Jenny Slate
So good so good read this book, it is so wonderful and IS a wonder!
Gabrielle Union
How I spend my breaks on #BeingMaryJane ... With a good book and my water ❤❤❤ #readingisfundamental #antiagingwater
Emilia Clarke
When in doubt. Read. And breathe. 😎 #eyespyaclearsky #artmakestheworldlookround #inspirations
thereforthetaking
Ellen Page
You must get @carrie_rachel 's #hungermakesmeamoderngirl today. This book stays with you, an immersive and visceral experience that you need in your life. Get it today!
sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
BOOK POST! what are you reading?
EXTRA EXTRA! Read all about it! The newest book by @georgialouclark comes out today! She and her novel are fabulously irregular. Ironic, no? YOU read it. YOU decide.
Tom Hanks
My Summer reading. REDSHIRTS, then anything else by John Scalzi! Hanx.
Kate Beckinsale
I loved this book ...... "You sign your name anyway. That's the risk. That's the leap.That's the madness:thinking anybody's going to care." @mariasemple I love your writing xx
Meghan Markle
Another fun whirlwind in #NY - shooting for @bobbibrown & cheering on my #1 @serenawilliams at the #usopen 💪🏽 Now it's time to get back to work! @suits_usa here I come! Xx #suits #travel #airport
Evanna Lynch
Actors- read this book! I was supposed to get up early today and go to the gym n shit... but instead spent the morning finishing this. I didn't like it at first, his early adventures were a bit too...macho? For my interests... (I can see why you liked it @p_lynz13 ) but the second half is all art and story and family and so much hustling. The stories he tells of having to fight tooth and nail for the nuance and authenticity of his character choices were the most inspiring, and eye opening to read that at every level actors have to earn respect and be bold enough to make their voices heard. He also illustrates with anecdotes of his auditions and near misses just how many variables go into getting a role, that talent is important but being a persistent, hungry, passionate actor is key. Such an honest, authentic, insightful, witty book from a crazily talented and humble actor. I learned more from his adventures and misadventures than from most acting handbooks. #BryanCranston #ALifeInParts
Mark Ruffalo
It's #WorldBookDay and I am doing #ThePrice published by @penguinclassics thank you Universe for the gift of Arthur Miller!
Jenny Slate
So good so good read this book, it is so wonderful and IS a wonder!
Gabrielle Union
How I spend my breaks on #BeingMaryJane ... With a good book and my water ❤❤❤ #readingisfundamental #antiagingwater
Emilia Clarke
When in doubt. Read. And breathe. 😎 #eyespyaclearsky #artmakestheworldlookround #inspirations
Ellen Page
You must get @carrie_rachel 's #hungermakesmeamoderngirl today. This book stays with you, an immersive and visceral experience that you need in your life. Get it today!
sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
BOOK POST! what are you reading?
I have that book but no motivation to pick it up tbh.
so long story short I am not reading anything right now
it's kind of a long book and I don't have time to read every day so I'm gonna finish it in like a year at this rate
and in preparation for next year I'm reading Ready Player One again and it's just surface-level white fanboyism it's almost irritating. You can namedrop Whedon, Spielberg, Lucas all you want dude. I like the obscure stuff better.
I heard Armada is godawful though. Can't wait for Rich People Problems next month!
Gay pirates + genetically modified sea monsters, what's not to love?
Now back to reading King Leopold's Ghost. Going from escapist YA SF to non-fiction about colonialism and brutality in the Congo is a total mood whiplash to say the least.
Edited at 2017-04-19 05:12 pm (UTC)
Have you read Everfair? Colonialism in the Congo, lesbians, fantasy!
i'm also reading tom bryant's book on MCR but it's slow going because i keep getting overwhelmed with nostalgia and have to put it down every 10 pages lmao