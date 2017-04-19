ONTD original: 10 book recs from celebs on Instagram

Man: have you read Infinite Jest

Me: no, have you read The Babysitters Club #4: Logan Likes Mary Anne

Man: no

Me: well look whos stupid now — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) April 17, 2017

LMAO. love that

love it!

i have infinite jest but i just can't get through it but i try so hard.... it's just so much and there's no stop and i'm already really depressed tbh

I have it sitting on my bookshelf but I'm too angry about the last 700 page snooze fest I tried to try reading it - so I'm reading Christmas at the cat cafe instead 💅🏻

lmao



I have that book but no motivation to pick it up tbh.

lol this is me

I will die before I ever read Infinite Jest solely because it's such a dudebro fave

Lmao

Half positive no 4 was Mary Anne Saves the Day. (Obsessed as a tween in the 90's.)

I'm currently reading Joan Didion's latest, "South and West."

Is Meghan trying to shade with her photo?

I was reading The Ashes of London by Andrew Taylor but I swear the library only gave me 5 minutes before I had to return it and I couldn't renew it since someone had it on hold



so long story short I am not reading anything right now

Was it a digital book? The last digital book I had literally gave me 3 days, which I thought was weird because previously it was a month like normal books. I definitely did not finish the book.

no it was a physical book, they don't have a digital copy :( which is annoying because I'm a member of 2 library networks and I could just go back and forth if they made me return it, but I checked out a bunch of other books at the same time and I have a week more with them but this one was the shortest for some reason, and this library doesn't auto-renew so I have no idea why I had to give it back so fast



it's kind of a long book and I don't have time to read every day so I'm gonna finish it in like a year at this rate

I'm reading American Gods before the show starts. I'm almost done with it and am loving it.

I just ordered The Hate U Give and The Home That Was Our Country, and I'm excited to start both of them.

I really want to read the home that was our country but still on order

I started The hate U Give. Its really good but kinda dark. I had to stop for a bit

Given the subject matter, it doesn't surprise me it gets dark.

I'm reading Station Eleven and it's great! so engaging and scary

I love that book!

I'm reading that too! the opening scenes were especially scary to me because it took place in Toronto lol, I don't like to imagine world-ending flu pandemics breaking out in the city I live.

I started reading that right before the election and had to stop after it happened :( I'm going to start it over soon! I loved what I had read so far!

Oh I really wanna read that.

yasss my favorite book of last year, i recommend it in every one of these posts lol

Oooh I've been meaning to read it. The plot sounds hella confusing though. Is it dystopian or sci-fi?

I'm 25% into it and I'd call it a post-apocalyptic novel (so, dystopian?). A flu wipes out most of the population on the planet and what's left is basically the world in the Walking Dead (minus the zombies) - at least, that's the story so far

LOVE station eleven!

i love that book!

Currently re-reading this and furiously taking annotated notes:

Ooh this looks juicy lol

i want to read "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign" so badly but amazon says it'll take 1-2 months to ship and i don't want to pay full price for it at a bookstore lmao

im still reading My Lady Jane and doing an audiobook listen to all the Series of Unfortunate Events books. I am halfway through book 3 and someone please tell me they get less repetitive.

they do, stuff gets so good around book 6 and by book 8 they're no longer getting shipped guardian to guardian, they're out on their own

I'm a little more than halfway through Americanah and....well, Ifemelu and Obinze still haven't...reunited...



and in preparation for next year I'm reading Ready Player One again and it's just surface-level white fanboyism it's almost irritating. You can namedrop Whedon, Spielberg, Lucas all you want dude. I like the obscure stuff better.



I heard Armada is godawful though. Can't wait for Rich People Problems next month!

Do you feel like americanah drags?

A lot tbh

lincoln in the bardo!! really enjoying it

i liked lincoln in the bardo. took me a good 50 pages to start to understand the format but i glad i stuck with it

also has anyone read autumn by ali smith? that's next on my list

YES and I thought it was so beautiful. are you an Ali Smith fan?

I finished The Edge of the Abyss yesterday and really liked it. I think it hit the sweet spot for me as a story about an Asian lesbian whose story didn't revolve around her being Asian (which I wouldn't expect the white author to tackle anyway) but there were enough small details that it's not like she was just interchangeable with a white girl.



Gay pirates + genetically modified sea monsters, what's not to love?



Now back to reading King Leopold's Ghost. Going from escapist YA SF to non-fiction about colonialism and brutality in the Congo is a total mood whiplash to say the least.



Edited at 2017-04-19 05:12 pm (UTC)

that actually seems like a fun book!

copying & pasting - ftr it's a sequel, so you should read The Abyss Surrounds Us first.

Edge of the abyss sounds fun, adding it to my shelf thanks!!!

Ive got a hold on it. Glad to hear it's worth reading.



Have you read Everfair? Colonialism in the Congo, lesbians, fantasy!

Parent

YAS. I can't wait to buy it. I'm going to need some fun after I finish The Handmaid's Tale

