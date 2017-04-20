i'm almost done with s4. i need to hurry and catch up so that i can join the discussion posts. Reply

Give Frank Langella his Emmy now!



Lol jk. The Emmys don't care about The Americans.

I watched the very first episode because everyone is always saying how this show is far too underrated and whilst I enjoyed it, does it pick up pace?

Yup, you have to wait until the show finds its pace, when it does, MINDBLOWN tbh

Yes. The entire first season is so good

I'm actually going to disagree with some of the above comments in that the pacing is always pretty slow imo, you just get drawn in by the characters, and the payoffs are always worth it. But it's never what you'd call an action-packed show

Yup. I didn't really start getting into the show until half way through season 1. Just give it a few episodes.

For the 5 people (including me) who watch this, do you think Gabriel was trying to pit Philip and Elizabeth against each other re: Paige?

No. That's not who he is. I think that Gabriel was telling Elizabeth what she wanted to hear and maybe echo-ing what the official party line is from the Centre re: Paige.



But with Philip, he let that go and just gave his honest grandfatherly opinion. Gabriel thinks Paige is a sweet girl who doesn't deserve this shit in her life. He's seen how this life can stain a person's soul and he doesn't want that for her. Plus, I think the guilt over lying to Philip about Mischa made Gabriel want to be real with Philip about Paige so that he could fight for that child at least.

Thank you! Yes, I also think Gabriel was being real with Philip. It's just that some fans on Twitter feel that Gabriel was trying to pin the Jennings against each other and think Gabriel got an endgame or something.

That's how I saw it too, I think that he's feeling tired and having a lot of regrets, and so he was trying to warn Phillip to be careful

I'm watching season 2 right now. it's so good! I find Matthew Rhys so attractive

I am very worried about Philip and Elizabeth's marriage. I think a central theme of the show is the 'greater good' vs 'the self'. So like Elizabeth is all in on completely sacrificing herself and her individuality and her own wants and needs for the sake of the cause. But Philip struggles with that. He feels like he's given up too much of himself for a cause that he's not 100% sure about.



And I think Paige is going to be a battleground for this conflict. I think that lying to Paige about the wheat stuff (acting like it was still about America ruining wheat for Russia when they now know that it is actually about developing a stronger strain of wheat) didn't sit right with him. He doesn't want Paige to have to do what he and Elizabeth have done- give up who they are and what they want for the sake of a cause.



IDK IDK



I'm very excited to see where this all goes.

I started to wonder if Elizabeth was falling for that hippie

Yeeep. Philip feels it.



P: "You liked him."

E: "No, I didn't like him."

P: "It's okay to care."

E: "No, it isn't, Philip. Not for me." Reply

She definitely was

I think (hope) that the show is gearing up for Elizabeth to pick Philip for once. Not that she's terrible, I love her, but she's the true believer so I would like to see what would happen if she had to choose. Like that scene from a few episodes back when she's all "It's ok to just leave some things to me" and Philip is like "No. No. It's us, Elizabeth." She knows he's ride or die about her and she's figuring it out the job is eating him alive so what's gonna happen if he cracks or the Center decides he's not fit for this anymore?

I'm behind on this season. I'm only up to episode 3. I feel like the season started off so-so -- does it get better?



Also, I am SO here for a Felicity reunion. It was discussed on WWHL. She said next year for the ATX Festival. Reply

tbh, the season is so-so for me so far

I'm digging the Philip/Elizabeth parts, as always, but sending Oleg back to Russia was a mistake. As was getting rid of Arkady. Actually seeing Russia could have been interesting, but they're not really doing anything with it apart from "oh, look, look, commie russia has corruption and shittiness, but also people wanting to do good."

Tbh it's been a bit slow for me this year as well, although things have been picking up in recent episodes

Ah I cannot wait to watch this!!!! I will be back tomorrow to comment <3

I wanted to start watching this show but it looks like its no longer on netflix. :-(

