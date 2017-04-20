April 20th, 2017, 12:50 am hologram23 The Americans 5x08 "Immersion" Promo 👏🏼 Matthew Rhys 👏🏼👏🏼 Frank Langella 👏🏼👏🏼 Holly Taylor 👏🏼Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 Tagged: television promo / stills, the americans (fx) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
Lol jk. The Emmys don't care about The Americans.
But with Philip, he let that go and just gave his honest grandfatherly opinion. Gabriel thinks Paige is a sweet girl who doesn't deserve this shit in her life. He's seen how this life can stain a person's soul and he doesn't want that for her. Plus, I think the guilt over lying to Philip about Mischa made Gabriel want to be real with Philip about Paige so that he could fight for that child at least.
And I think Paige is going to be a battleground for this conflict. I think that lying to Paige about the wheat stuff (acting like it was still about America ruining wheat for Russia when they now know that it is actually about developing a stronger strain of wheat) didn't sit right with him. He doesn't want Paige to have to do what he and Elizabeth have done- give up who they are and what they want for the sake of a cause.
IDK IDK
I'm very excited to see where this all goes.
P: "You liked him."
E: "No, I didn't like him."
P: "It's okay to care."
E: "No, it isn't, Philip. Not for me."
Also, I am SO here for a Felicity reunion. It was discussed on WWHL. She said next year for the ATX Festival.