This messy show is so fun.

i want to catch up on this show, havent watched season 2 yet

It took me a few episodes to get into S2 but by the end I loved it. A few others have said the same.

S2 > S1 imo

Yesss I'm so excited!

Will be watching

I am so over the reverand. apart from that, this looks fun.

hdu johnny ham needs that moneh

Same. It's always been the show's weakest part.

hm @ all of netflixs big stuff coming right before emmy eligibility ends

Mid-way through season 2, this show got really annoying and I couldn''t watch it anymore.

Same

S1 was good until the court trial. S2 was a bit of a chore to watch.

just fast-forward through kimmy's bits and pretend she doesn't exist. then it's a decent show.

same, I quit after the racism got to be too much.

Mte. After the whole Titus as a Geisha stuff I dropped it.

i hate so many things about this show

yet i will probably tune in for titus Reply

peenooooooo noir

Mikey better not I swear

wow this season looks so much better than season 2!! i'm excited!

Season 2 wasn't really that great, but I'm still excited for it to return!

I always forget this show exists until it premiers again lol



"everybody's gay kimmy it's the 90s"

mte lmao

"you're in the wrong decade"

I kinda half watched the 2nd season, it was on in the background but i wasn't fully paying attention. So I have no real idea what happened.



Jon Hamm is annoying when he does comedy though, there's just something about the way he acts in comedies that is so fucking annoying. Reply

yup: he seems to be keen to let us know that he's in on the joke



his best work is definitely in the drama category: mad men, black mirror, the mercedes ads Reply

