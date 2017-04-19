Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber After Driver Body-Shames Her
tessholliday Hey @uber I don't pay more to use your "black car" service to be told that there's no way I could possibly be healthy because I'm fat & then questioning it. No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I'm fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever. Also after I told him I was healthy he turned the radio off & changed the subject. #putmymoneywheremymouthis #uberdriver #uber
Edited to add: saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor & not to insult him. Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily & why this behavior is unacceptable from anyone.
source
Edited at 2017-04-19 04:17 pm (UTC)
i am so over fat men body-shaming women like i'm seeing red right now
So like fuck everyone
Yes, I'm fat shaming your trolling.
In Boston of the 70% of uber drivers I chat with, they ALL drive for lyft as well so I find it humorous people are suggesting that as a solution.
if someone keeps pestering someone about their weight out of "concern for their health", then yes i agree that's gross.
but if a fat person goes around saying "look at me i'm fat and healthy!", i will definitely disagree with them.
not for long tbh
Can't be said enough.
mte, since when do you need to be healthy to be treated with basic courtesy and politeness?
As she got closer to me, I was like, "Okay, here comes my turn", and she just points to me and says "Fat girl, you're rebuked!" I just burst out laughing and sped up because one, it wasn't that bad (I mean she didn't call me ugly or the n-word), and two, it reminded me of the christian mom from wifeswap.
Now that I think about it, something like that happened to me years ago, but I was in my car (and so was the lady who was yelling at me about Jesus). I had my windows down and she pulls up next to me, and she rolls down her windows, so I thought maybe she's going to say I like your bumper stickers b/c I've had people do that before, but nope. She decided to yell at me about Jesus and threw a Billy Graham pamphlet into my car. She actually managed to toss it into my car!
Another time, I was reading Lords of Salem and these two ladies gave me Jesus pamphlets as they left, saying I should read them.
Edited at 2017-04-19 04:43 pm (UTC)