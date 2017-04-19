Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber After Driver Body-Shames Her

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

what ever would women do if we didn't have strange concerned men telling us what our bodies should look like??? Reply

Thread

Link

they're just looking out for us! so concerned for our well being! why aren't we more appreciative of this unsolicited feedback? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

any bets on how this post will go? Reply

Thread

Link

lets just say ONTD has a lot of 'uber drivers'. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also LOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it's true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu sis! they are just worried and concerned about her health! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm ready for Dr. ONTD PhD MD JD to educate me!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ONTD doctors are gonna be up in here.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would have asked to see his medical license & if this consultation was free Reply

Thread

Link

It's no one's business to police other person's body even if said person is unhealthy, that's their prerogative



Edited at 2017-04-19 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most skinny people aren't even healthy themselves lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm fat and my wallet is fat needs to become a thing, i screamed.



i am so over fat men body-shaming women like i'm seeing red right now Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I've met so many dudes who are all "no fat chicks" while being fat themselves. But men never meet the standards they hold for others anyway Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aint that the truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like that Rihanna post the other day with that piece of 💩 man saying she needed to go run or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such truth! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hell yeah. Some of the worst I've met have been fat dudes - it's either bred from their own insecurities or they buy into the idea that women are ornaments and they only deserve the 'best' because they're nice or funny or whatevs. Plus media confirms that belief day in and day out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My 310 pound patient who is bedridden for his weight said, "You may go home at night and cry in a corner because you're heavy, but I think you're attractive"



So like fuck everyone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Meh.. she ain't healthy but that's her business Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like he's just curious. he looks fat too so he probably has cholesterol issues and wants to have a chat about it. she's just looking for attention with that 5 second clip out of context Reply

Thread

Link

i can always count on your comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm feeling crazy because I agree with you lol But knowing how Ryann/Tess is she will pull any kind of stunt for media attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, we all know tess is an attention seeker. how is having a conversation about weight/cholesterol body shaming? the fact that he's fat makes it even less likely that he's trying to shame her lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is an almost impressive new level for you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wouldn't surprise me if this was true, her whole brand is "i'm so courageous for overcoming fat stigma!! #effyourbodystandards !!!", so it's like she's constantly looking for conflicts just to prove how ~above it all she is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA with you. Like what are your secrets??? Type of conversation that women have when they find out someone else has PCOS or insulin resistance or sth like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Somehow I can believe this being a possibility. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see its already started in here 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

Well, it is pretty hypocritical that he looks like that and is trying to shame her over her weight. I doubt he would've done so if she were a man. Reply

Thread

Link

is he shaming her or just having a chat? some people are too easily triggered. it's possible he has cholesterol issues too and wants to talk to another fat person about it. people need to learn to have conversations without playing the eternal victim. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You need to try harder sis. Your comments are becoming derivative. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, the trolling is still rough around the edges, trim the cholesterol and it would be better.



Yes, I'm fat shaming your trolling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You outdo yourself every time. Almost impressive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is this comment trolling? i mean cmon the man was just trying to make small talk about probably the only thing he thought they had in common. poor choice, YES! fat shaming? cmon people, that's reaching. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When I watched Bojack Horseman, the whole idea of Cabracadabra sounded like a totally legit business idea... Then when Todd starts adding male drivers and suggests women passengers who are offended get filtered out, I was like, that is totally what would happen lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

confused about why shes boycotting, did she ask uber to take action on this and they did nothing? Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, what does Uber have to do with this individual unless she reported to the company? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah thats what i was getting at, i dont understand why uber as a whole is to blame for this if she never even gave them a chance to handle it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My same thoughts, I understand her anger.



In Boston of the 70% of uber drivers I chat with, they ALL drive for lyft as well so I find it humorous people are suggesting that as a solution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol uber won't fire this guy for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is absolutely possible to be fat and healthy but newsflash....even unhealthy fat people are human beings who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. note to all fat people: anybody who hate fat people don't care if you're a ~gold star fatty~ with good health, they're just hateful concern trolls so no need to try and prove yourself to them. Reply

Thread

Link

yep, no more comments should be allowed in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think it's possible to be fat and healthy long term. yes you can be fat and healthy in the moment but that's not going to last.



if someone keeps pestering someone about their weight out of "concern for their health", then yes i agree that's gross.



but if a fat person goes around saying "look at me i'm fat and healthy!", i will definitely disagree with them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it is absolutely possible to be fat and healthy



not for long tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeeeerrrrerrerrrpppppppp



Can't be said enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so very true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even unhealthy fat people are human beings who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.



mte, since when do you need to be healthy to be treated with basic courtesy and politeness? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes this post is gonna get messy Reply

Thread

Link

oop already is! i put too much faith in ontd tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That man is garbage for even thinking for a single second that voicing his worthless opinion on her body was at all an appropriate thing to do, and good on her for calling Uber out on it publicly, but I also still am not and will never be here for Tess Holliday's harmful perpetuation of that "health at any size" bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

Semi-related: I was walking down the street in my city's downtown neighborhood, and this crazy drug addict woman was walking down the same street, pointing at everyone individually and hurling homophobic/racist slurs at them... calling them ugly, and saying they're pieces of shit.



As she got closer to me, I was like, "Okay, here comes my turn", and she just points to me and says "Fat girl, you're rebuked!" I just burst out laughing and sped up because one, it wasn't that bad (I mean she didn't call me ugly or the n-word), and two, it reminded me of the christian mom from wifeswap. Reply

Thread

Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL @ "rebuked"! i totally thought of that wife swap woman too. as I was reading your paragraph I was reminded of this woman I saw not that long ago doing a similar thing. I don't know what she said about me bc I had headphones on but she was screaming at other people about their outfits, handbags, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god, this is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Now that I think about it, something like that happened to me years ago, but I was in my car (and so was the lady who was yelling at me about Jesus). I had my windows down and she pulls up next to me, and she rolls down her windows, so I thought maybe she's going to say I like your bumper stickers b/c I've had people do that before, but nope. She decided to yell at me about Jesus and threw a Billy Graham pamphlet into my car. She actually managed to toss it into my car!





Another time, I was reading Lords of Salem and these two ladies gave me Jesus pamphlets as they left, saying I should read them.



Edited at 2017-04-19 04:43 pm (UTC) Now that I think about it, something like that happened to me years ago, but I was in my car (and so was the lady who was yelling at me about Jesus). I had my windows down and she pulls up next to me, and she rolls down her windows, so I thought maybe she's going to say I like your bumper stickers b/c I've had people do that before, but nope. She decided to yell at me about Jesus and threw a Billy Graham pamphlet into my car. She actually managed to toss it into my car!Another time, I was reading Lords of Salem and these two ladies gave me Jesus pamphlets as they left, saying I should read them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL! I had something similar happen to me - I was walking with my sister very late at night in London and a man was doing pretty much the same thing but when we walked by him he just yelled out, "NICE TITS!" to my sister and she screamed back, "Why THANK YOU, kind sir!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why would you encourage cat-calling? smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

One time I was walking through a construction site out of the mall and this dude yelled something, I ignored him and he yelled again, I looked over and he pointed at my bag, and yelled a third time, "There's a LUSH in there?!" and I've never laughed so hard in my entire life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should have scream at her the time. Like that ncis woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link