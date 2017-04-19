April 19th, 2017, 06:03 pm theemii The Keepers | Official Trailer | Netflix Who killed Sister Cathy? The Keepers, only on Netflix May 19. Source Tagged: netflix, television, television promo / stills, true blood (hbo), true crime Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
I'm in.
This looks hella good.
I wish Netflix would do a documentary about a local woman who was killed in the 1960s by a priest.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_
any decent documentary recs on netflix or amazon or anything? i've seen a good chunk of the ones on netflix that have been mentioned here previously.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I was visiting Traverse City (MI) a few months ago and ready a story about a nun who went missing up there in 1906. Her bones were discovered 11 years later in a shallow grave, in the floor of a storage room of the church. It's still unclear exactly what happened (there are several theories), but apparently the people in that town still won't talk about it/get angry if anyone shows up asking about it.