Elizabeth Warren visits Jimmy Fallon, talks Trump and her new book.


Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses This Fight Is Our Fight, her book about the fight for an America that disappeared, and protecting the middle and working classes from Trump's policies.

-Mitch McConnell won't talk to her or make eye contact.
-Dems need to have a focused attack on what Trump actually does, instead of reacting to every tweet.
-It feels like Tr*mp has been in forever.

