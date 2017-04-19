Elizabeth Warren visits Jimmy Fallon, talks Trump and her new book.

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz announces he will not seek re-election to Congress in 2018 https://t.co/Dv5oX5MiwE pic.twitter.com/Ovs0vHok8V — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no



don't leave



come back



what a loss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good riddance jasoninthehouse. think they (repubs) saw the writing on the wall for his reelection chances and hope to sub him in with some milquetoast R candidate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, this tool deserves to be locked up just for the Twitter/Instagram handle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oooooo this is interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we heard the same thing from Rubio and yet...



so i'll believe it when i see it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yassssss



And cruz reelection already looks bleak, O'Reilly getting fired, fox news falling apart with lawsuits, tomi got fired, im not tired of the winning!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does this mean he needs to change his twitter handle?! if so, he should go with @jasonoutofthehouse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Great. He can go fuck himself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His face is just so damn punchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're talking about a Gubernatorial run... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The GOP has to be a little nervous rn tbh. States like Georgia and Kansas are red and shouldn't even be close. Now poor little Chaffetz is scared he'd lose. The same man who spent years attacking Clinton can't even handle his own constituents. Weak ass men.



Jason Chaffetz said he won't seek re-election; said town hall attendees intended to "bully and intimidate" him https://t.co/OJ8LWfl2qM — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) April 19, 2017

I was on my commute to work this morning thinking about how we have 4 fucking years of Trump. I've obviously come to terms that he's POTUS a long time ago but sometimes I get fucked up thinking like...4 fucking years. 4 goddamn years.The GOP has to be a little nervous rn tbh. States like Georgia and Kansas are red and shouldn't even be close. Now poor little Chaffetz is scared he'd lose. The same man who spent years attacking Clinton can't even handle his own constituents. Weak ass men. Reply

Thread

Link

he's leaving cause people are mean to him? lololololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His constituents and everyone else who hates him basically scared him into retirement. The retirement version of "you can't fire me, I quit." Iconic.



Chaffetz out. O'Reilly out at Fox. I've had worse Wednesdays. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Do you think these were the ~bullies that finally broke him?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hearing grievances from your constituents = bullying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cry moar @ Chaffetz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he needs a safe space Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the news coming out of montana and alabama is fucking /wild/ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm almost afraid to ask...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





and alabama has been having a massive sex and ethics scandal with their former governor having to step down and their new governor is having a special election to replace sessions earlier than expected:



in montana: http://www.krtv.com/story/35182453/mt-h ouse-speaker-kills-mail-ballot-bill-with-p arliamentary-power because mail-in ballots generally favour democrats and we can't have thatand alabama has been having a massive sex and ethics scandal with their former governor having to step down and their new governor is having a special election to replace sessions earlier than expected: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/polit ics/alabamas-new-governor-orders-speedie r-election-to-replace-sessions/ar-BBA0us n Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://thinkprogress.org/montana-elect ion-mail-ballots-44e0657746c6

I found little about Alabama I found little about Alabama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fallon trying to compete with cobert's new popularity by having elizabeth warren on. mmhmm





I felt so defeated last night after osoff not winning outright. its like no matter how much we ~resist~ we just keep falling short of the goal. *sigh* Reply

Thread

Link

It was a win bb, we shouldnt even be competitive there, the way I see it Osoff has to convert a handful of independent ppl while Handel has to convert every Republican who voted against her, there is like 2 points seperating them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone kept saying that he needed to win this because in a 2 horse race the gop will win. so idk what to think anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope. Republicans always fall in line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colbert is better if only for the Tolkien-stanning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if he loses the runoff it's still a win. Dems need to have field offices in red places to stay competitive, this is like investing in the future to make sure the infrastructure is there to eventually flip. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





"big R win" pic.twitter.com/kIIL8yqTKK — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) April 19, 2017





No idea what will happen in Montana or the Georgia runoff much less 2018 but "actually a -20 point swing against us is good" is awful spin. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 19, 2017

Also I can't believe Trump was like "Big R win in Georgia!!" He's so fucking dumb. Although I'm not surprised since he thinks losing the popular vote means he had a mandate. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO he also thanked himself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Glad to be of help" ugh god I hate him so so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real, so embarrassing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it always blows my mind how R's always have so many candidates run for elections and dems have like 1 or 2. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did ya see the report that more like only 18% of Asian Americans voted for Trump instead of the initial exit poll results of 27%



Reading about it was interesting bc I usually don't hear much about the Asian American vote Reply

Thread

Link

Keith Ellison has a town hall today that I plan on going to if my neck decides to stop being an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

My rep had a town hall last week and I really wanted to go but I had class. Lame. Hope you get there! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder how things would be if hilary won ?

i felt like trump never gave a legit reason for why he ran for president in the first place? maybe he did and i didn't listen Reply

Thread

Link

If she had won the Reps would've been working at her impeachment from Day One. They outright said it. She would've gotten nothing passed and probably would have been jailed over her ridiculous emails. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Howard Stern claimed claimed he only did it to negotiate a bigger contract with NBC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's probably going off of michael moores claims http://michaelmoore.com/TrumpSabotage/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The media would've done everything to bring her down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mitch McConnell needs to get smacked or chased by a car or something. I want all these men to be so fucking scared so they can have even an inkling of how their actual constituents live. Reply

Thread

Link

we should just turn him into turtle soup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol! he's out here, giving turtles a bad name. Franklin would never. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We should just turn him on his back, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Supreme Court will decide whether to give church schools an equal right to state funds https://t.co/RjRAGlVHhS pic.twitter.com/vPOutO2pDF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 19, 2017



Meanwhile, public schools are losing funding Meanwhile, public schools are losing funding Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what will happen when a satanic church uses this to get funding. That'll be interesting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mitch McConnell ignoring Warren is legit hilarious to me. Men are the worst.



The new line of attack on Warren is how much she pays her staff, which has been explained by every credible person yet Republicans are running with "she's a fake feminist" and it's like... and you lot are real feminists...? Reply

Thread

Link

I can't imagine 8 years of trump



But The Cure by Lady Gaga (now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music) makes me happy 😊 Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO JASON bye bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

Fallon tho? :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Gronk just did a "cutesy" pop-in during Spicer's Press Conference. I'm officially adding him to my list of "Patriots Trash," JSYK. No Chris Evans, I do nawt want to hear your laundry list of why Gronk is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew how gross. I hate the Patriots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link