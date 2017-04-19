Elizabeth Warren visits Jimmy Fallon, talks Trump and her new book.
Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses This Fight Is Our Fight, her book about the fight for an America that disappeared, and protecting the middle and working classes from Trump's policies.
-Mitch McConnell won't talk to her or make eye contact.
-Dems need to have a focused attack on what Trump actually does, instead of reacting to every tweet.
-It feels like Tr*mp has been in forever.
And cruz reelection already looks bleak, O'Reilly getting fired, fox news falling apart with lawsuits, tomi got fired, im not tired of the winning!!
The GOP has to be a little nervous rn tbh. States like Georgia and Kansas are red and shouldn't even be close. Now poor little Chaffetz is scared he'd lose. The same man who spent years attacking Clinton can't even handle his own constituents. Weak ass men.
Chaffetz out. O'Reilly out at Fox. I've had worse Wednesdays.
and alabama has been having a massive sex and ethics scandal with their former governor having to step down and their new governor is having a special election to replace sessions earlier than expected: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/polit
I found little about Alabama
I felt so defeated last night after osoff not winning outright. its like no matter how much we ~resist~ we just keep falling short of the goal. *sigh*
Since it's a political post
Reading about it was interesting bc I usually don't hear much about the Asian American vote
i felt like trump never gave a legit reason for why he ran for president in the first place? maybe he did and i didn't listen
Meanwhile, public schools are losing funding
The new line of attack on Warren is how much she pays her staff, which has been explained by every credible person yet Republicans are running with "she's a fake feminist" and it's like... and you lot are real feminists...?
