good for her

Oh wow, congrats!!!

Cool

wow

Mazel Tov!!

aww :)

it calms me down when I see women in their 30s having their first kid. everyone around me are getting married/having babies and I feel like a child ..it scares me tbh



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:31 pm (UTC)

same

Janet Jackson having her first at 50 didn't calm you down?

with a billionaire who could easily afford to cover any unique medical needs.

yeah but she also have tons of money

Yeah but she can afford literally all the fertility treatments in the world

Don't let those people stress you out! I had my first at 32, second at 33 and will have my third and final at 36 (I'm still 35 tho - only 12 weeks along). Soooo there's no rush. You can have a big family no matter when you start, really.



I think the norm has a lot to do with where you live. I live in the SF Bay Area - I don't know a single person who started having kids in their 20s! Most people I have known/worked with actually started LATER than I did. Reply

girl my mom had all her kids in her 30's.

1988 at 30

1990 at 32

1994 at 36



this was decades ago as well, so don't worry about it! Reply

you can still have kids when you're in your 30s!! my mom had me when she was 33

My mom had me and my siblings when she was 32, 35, 39, and 40. She's a doctor and she prioritized her career before marriage and babies happened. She keeps telling me and my sister that things happen in their own time and that we shouldn't feel "left behind" or anything.

Me too. I'm 32 and I don't feel old enough at all to handle being a mom yet. My sis had a baby at 34, so that makes me feel better.

My mom had me at 34 my sis at 36. My coworker had her last kid at 43

It happens !!

It happens !! Reply

i thought most women had them in their 30s

drake strikes again!

lol stop

lmfao the way this is worded makes him sound like some kind of baby bandit

Someone on twitter said Drake is about to start training as a doula and I screamed.

lmao

Omg I snort laughed in the middle of a restaurant rn

lmfao

Lmao this was my exact thought.

lmao you beat me to it

This thing with the Reddit guy is happening so fast. 😱

By the time you hit your 30s the timeframe always speeds up a bit. :-)

Not really? They were together for well over a year before they got engaged, even if we weren't publicly privy to it.

i thought she was with drake a year ago???

Congrats to her.

How much make-up is he wearing?

a lot

Jaw to the floor! I never took her for someone who wanted kids IDK why but I am so happy for her and the world, she will be an awesome mom <3

awww yay

aww good for her! I'm glad she seems to be in such a happy relationship after escaping Drake and his fuckboy ways.

