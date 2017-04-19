Serena Williams is pregnant
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 19. April 2017
posted on her snapchat
it calms me down when I see women in their 30s having their first kid. everyone around me are getting married/having babies and I feel like a child ..it scares me tbh
I think the norm has a lot to do with where you live. I live in the SF Bay Area - I don't know a single person who started having kids in their 20s! Most people I have known/worked with actually started LATER than I did.
1988 at 30
1990 at 32
1994 at 36
this was decades ago as well, so don't worry about it!
