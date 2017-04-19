'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' Star Romola Garai: Producers Body-Shamed Me

That fucking sucks :/



She's on point with her criticism.



I don't know if I liked this movie because I genuinely liked it or because I like Diego Luna lol. They were cute together. Reply

i haven't seen this or a lot of romola's work but what i have seen of her's... atonement, glorious 39, and emma... i looove. i think she's gorgeous and it's a shame that anyone ever made her feel otherwise. glad she's stayed away from toxic hwood.



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:15 pm (UTC)

jfc Reply

noooooo, she's too beautiful. give me their names, Romola. i'll fuck them up. Reply

Good lord, but good for her for speaking out. Reply

I was at the cinema watching Raw and the advert for her new drama came on and I was amazed she was now old enough to play a teenage boy's mum.



Anyway I loved her in The Hours and hope to see her in more things Reply

I had the same reaction to the trailer! I was like "She's playing... a mother???"



But I guess that's the film industry for you. Actresses go from playing ingenues to the mothers of teenage boys in a snap. Reply

The boy in it is meant to be what, 16? So if we went by her actual age, she'd have been 18 when she had him...which is possible, but certainly not ~average unless it's made into a plot point. Reply

Yeah, it's technically possible (I also didn't realise she was 34 when I saw the trailer), but like ms_mmelissa said upthread it's more about how she went from young ingenue to mother (seemingly) overnight Reply

I love her so much.



I always thought it was super appalling that they said that to her during Dirty Dancing because I remember watching that movie and thinking she looked like a rail. Reply

"It's different with film, because it's not about weight, it’s about control. It’s an industry with a clear agenda of ensuring women’s relationships with their reflection on screen make them feel inadequate."



Isn't that the same with modelling though. That one model who was told this year's look was anorexia...



Anyway I saw her at tiff once and she was so pretty.



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:21 pm (UTC)

My old band teacher's son directed this movie. (csb, I know)



On first read through I thought the account seemed really extreme (I believed it, but thought it was probably on the far end of what actress' go through), but on second thought, I bet this behavior is more of the norm. It wouldn't surprise me at all if things were regularly this terrible in hollywood

Reply

Wow. That's awful. I loved this movie and remembered thinking how beautiful she was in it. Reply

I feel like such an asshole now because I specifically remember thinking how great her body looked while watching that movie. Reply

That's so fucked up :( Reply

i'm glad she spoke up, and i think she's entirely right that it's about control more than looking oh so tiny on the screen. hollywood doesn't like confident women. Reply

Also reading the interview this is taken from:



I’ve had a female director say to me that the male actor is really challenged by aggressive women, so I have to be delicate with the way I speak to him. I said: ‘I can’t tell you how hard that will be for me. I am not that kind of person.’ There are hundreds of misogynistic directors, but an equal number who are not. It’s a mistake to make it a gender split.



I wonder who it was. Part of me thinks it might have been one of the directors of The Hour and Dominic West just because I remember him once giving an interview saying Romola was gorgeous and then being like "Please don't print that she's going to be mad at me". Reply

the first two episodes of the hour were directed by a woman (coky giedroyc) so you may be right. Reply

Link

She also worked with Mira Nair on Vanity Fair so I wonder if it was Jonathon Rhys Meyers Reply

Link

lol that sounds likely Reply

Link

I don't feel like JRM is the kind of guy that would find it hard to work with a more aggressive woman, but what do we know, most men turn out to be assholes some time later in life anyway Reply

Link

I can see Mira Nair saying it but I'm not sure about the JRM part of it Kiera Knightly always spoke really well of him and shes definitely not a pushover. There are a few older british types in the cast that might fit the bill though. Reply

ugh that's terrible :( i love this movie, what a shame that she had such a horrible time filming it and had to suffer from the repercussions of what those assholes said to her Reply

