'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' Star Romola Garai: Producers Body-Shamed Me
'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' star Romola Garai: producers body-shamed me https://t.co/br152COExg pic.twitter.com/02prLathPf— Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 19, 2017
Garai (34) was in her early 20's during the filming of the romantic drama.
She called the atmosphere "a cesspit of horrific misogyny" and said that she was weighed every day. A dietician was also flown in to make sure that she was underweight during the entire production.
"It screwed me up for years. Not only did it completely change how I felt about my body, but I felt like I’d failed because I hadn’t fought back. I felt complicit, because I didn’t say no. I signed off on Photoshopped images and felt terrible for perpetrating this … lie."
"I did a bit of modeling when I was a teenager and, even then, nobody asked me to lose weight. It's different with film, because it's not about weight, it’s about control. It’s an industry with a clear agenda of ensuring women’s relationships with their reflection on screen make them feel inadequate. I never went back to Hollywood again."
"There’s this idea that in order to propagate visions women aspire to, you have to make other women feel bad."
source
She's on point with her criticism.
I don't know if I liked this movie because I genuinely liked it or because I like Diego Luna lol. They were cute together.
Edited at 2017-04-19 03:15 pm (UTC)
Anyway I loved her in The Hours and hope to see her in more things
But I guess that's the film industry for you. Actresses go from playing ingenues to the mothers of teenage boys in a snap.
I always thought it was super appalling that they said that to her during Dirty Dancing because I remember watching that movie and thinking she looked like a rail.
Isn't that the same with modelling though. That one model who was told this year's look was anorexia...
Anyway I saw her at tiff once and she was so pretty.
Edited at 2017-04-19 03:21 pm (UTC)
On first read through I thought the account seemed really extreme (I believed it, but thought it was probably on the far end of what actress' go through), but on second thought, I bet this behavior is more of the norm. It wouldn't surprise me at all if things were regularly this terrible in hollywood
I’ve had a female director say to me that the male actor is really challenged by aggressive women, so I have to be delicate with the way I speak to him. I said: ‘I can’t tell you how hard that will be for me. I am not that kind of person.’ There are hundreds of misogynistic directors, but an equal number who are not. It’s a mistake to make it a gender split.
I wonder who it was. Part of me thinks it might have been one of the directors of The Hour and Dominic West just because I remember him once giving an interview saying Romola was gorgeous and then being like "Please don't print that she's going to be mad at me".