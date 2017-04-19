'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' Star Romola Garai: Producers Body-Shamed Me



Garai (34) was in her early 20's during the filming of the romantic drama.

She called the atmosphere "a cesspit of horrific misogyny" and said that she was weighed every day. A dietician was also flown in to make sure that she was underweight during the entire production.


"It screwed me up for years. Not only did it completely change how I felt about my body, but I felt like I’d failed because I hadn’t fought back. I felt complicit, because I didn’t say no. I signed off on Photoshopped images and felt terrible for perpetrating this … lie."

"I did a bit of modeling when I was a teenager and, even then, nobody asked me to lose weight. It's different with film, because it's not about weight, it’s about control. It’s an industry with a clear agenda of ensuring women’s relationships with their reflection on screen make them feel inadequate. I never went back to Hollywood again."

"There’s this idea that in order to propagate visions women aspire to, you have to make other women feel bad."


