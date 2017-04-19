Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual
April 19, 2017
In a post on Twitter, Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser (she plays Barb) came out as bisexual.
"I don’t normally do this, but I figure now is just as good a time as any to get personal. I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much. I’m very new to the LGBT community."
Source: Shannon Purser's Twitter
what are your coming out stories ontd?
Nice. I'm ready for some more guys to come out, but I understand why it's harder for them than it is for women.
And then I just told my mom when I was, like, 11
(I told my mom when I was like 15-16 and she said "oh, you're supposed to think that for at least another two years." I'm now 29; the fact that I haven't forgotten that shit should tell you everything. >____>)
That's how I read barb.
I told my mom a year after when she directly asked me while we were on the car so i couldn't escape lol. Idk why i was scared, my family is awesome.
i had no idea Barb was on Archie, you go girl, get them roles! And much love to you!
also kudos to her for coming out! especially since its kinda new to her
