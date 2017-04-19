Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual




In a post on Twitter, Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser (she plays Barb) came out as bisexual.

"I don’t normally do this, but I figure now is just as good a time as any to get personal. I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much. I’m very new to the LGBT community."


Source: Shannon Purser's Twitter

