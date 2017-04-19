Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual

what the hell is beronica Reply

betty/veronica ship from riverdale/archie comics. Reply

Nice. I'm ready for some more guys to come out, but I understand why it's harder for them than it is for women. Reply

MTE. The patriarchy ruins everything tbh Reply

Has she been fighting with Betty/Veronica shippers?? Reply

I think they're mad about queer baiting which is fine but take it out on the writers, not the actors. I think that was her argument too Reply

A little bit. Reply

I didn't know the word for bisexuality until i watched an episode of Ricki Lake :\



And then I just told my mom when I was, like, 11 Reply

i don't remember hearing it until i was a freshman in hs (which is surprising cause i loooved watching sally, maury, ricki, all that stuff as a kid) and it was like OOOOH that's the word for how i feel... Reply

Barb having 100K followers is the most shocking thing I've learned from this post Reply

well she is barb. Reply

LMFAO im surprised she doesnt have more. the 13 reasons why cast are already in the literal millions on instagram just because selena gomez is loosely attached lmao smh Reply

I'm literally so shocked at how fast their follower count went up, especially Katherine. I found her instagram months before the show, and it was private/she only had a few hundred followers, it must be so wild to her lol. Reply

(I told my mom when I was like 15-16 and she said "oh, you're supposed to think that for at least another two years." I'm now 29; the fact that I haven't forgotten that shit should tell you everything. >____>) Yay, good for her! Now if only we could get Barb to declare the same...(I told my mom when I was like 15-16 and she said "oh, you're supposed to think that for at least another two years." I'm now 29; the fact that I haven't forgotten that shit should tell you everything. >____>) Reply

I love how the writers assumed girls are intimately acquainted with their bffs underwear lmao Reply

Lol I think it depends on the type of girl. I knew one that was way too comfortable sharing this type of information but apparently it was quite regular amongst her friend group. Reply

You never read any Judy Blume ? Reply

Haha, my best friends and I always joked that you're not really BFFs until you've seen each other's nipples. I am just now realizing that of those friends I've joked that with, we're all vaguely bisexual. But we've never hooked up. Reply

OOR barb could just be bitter / self conscious she has a different body shape and cute bras are made for smaller girls especially back in 70's 80's ....



That's how I read barb. Reply

i feel like i'm missing something here Reply

cole just seems like a tool, idek. and i'm even not thinking about stupid stuff he's said in the past. it might be his voice. he has an annoying voice.

Reply

He's got an obnoxious vibe Reply

he's a complete tool Reply

Apparently, he's an abusive boyfriend. His ex-girlfriend posted something about it on Tumblr, but not many people know about it. Reply

Have you seen the "i'm weird but I don't want to be normal , i always use this dumb hat" video that has been a meme lately? about him as jughead being all ~welcome to my twisted mind? I kinda imagine him like that tbh. Reply

Yeah he comes off as very obnoxious. Reply

Disrespect Hogwarts like that... Reply

hater/s is such a tired word Reply

I mean, I sure would've liked to graduate from hogwarts with a magical liberal arts degree! Reply

cole is such a douche Reply

I would advise against watching 13 Reasons Why if you currently struggle with suicidal thoughts or self harm/have undergone sexual assault. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) 18. April 2017

There are some very graphic scenes in there that could easily trigger painful memories and feelings. Please protect yourselves. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) 18. April 2017

There are lots of really good things about the show and I have no doubts that it is important and could be helpful to some. Just be careful. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) 18. April 2017

Reply

she's so tumblr lol Reply

so many people here were saying the exact same thing tho lol Reply

Heaven forbid she let people know in case they're sensitive to that stuff Reply

what is tumblr about this?



i laugh at people who use cw for facebook posts (like seriously....) but this is valid Reply

everything is tumblr, dad is tumblr Reply

this is a very mild warning and she isn't wrong tbh Reply

I mean, I certainly understand why people would want to avoid watching depictions of assault/rape/suicide/etc, but I hate hate HATE this "~protect yourself by obsessively avoiding anything negative all the time forever" attitude. It's so unhealthy. Reply

aren't there already warnings at the beginning of each episode? Reply

Don't see anything wrong with the tweets, some of the scenes are very hard to watch and could definitely trigger someone struggling with suicidal thoughts. Reply

i for one am glad she tweeted this because i just recently learned there are rape scenes in 13rw and decided not to watch it. this is the kind of thing people SHOULD know. Reply

ugh this show



I get that for teens it could actually relay a message but anyone older than say 18, who can look at things critically, writing off all of the issues this show had with its shitty writing and completely skewed framing because it has a good message is so lazy Reply

I haven't gotten around to seeing it yet, but I suspect it'll be a show that takes me forever to watch because I'd only watch one episode at a time. Reply

Due to my experiences with suicide and self harm, once I knew what this was about I thought 'Nope' and am still not ready to watch so I appreciate that there's an awareness of the subject matter. Reply

I've seen doctors giving reasons not to watch the show. there has been a lot of posts on my facebook criticizing the way they show suicide on it. I dont mind the tweets. Reply

I had a really good friend in college (she's still my best friend) and my mom spent all four years saying "you two should date! you two should get married! let's go to the pride march!" so either she already knows I'm bi or just really likes my friend. Reply

i came out to my sisters on a trip after i broke up with my first boyfriend because i was an absolute mess and crying all the time and they were legit concerned.



I told my mom a year after when she directly asked me while we were on the car so i couldn't escape lol. Idk why i was scared, my family is awesome.



i had no idea Barb was on Archie, you go girl, get them roles! And much love to you! Reply

omg ayyy my first ever ontd post went up, nice



also kudos to her for coming out! especially since its kinda new to her Reply

Congrats on your first post! Reply

congrats!



congrats!

Edited at 2017-04-19 02:59 pm (UTC)

What a surprise

Reply

im never coming out to my parents Reply

How come? Reply

My dad thinks that homosexuality is a disease lol. I mean I'm bisexual, but I doubt he'd understand. My mom is nicer than my dad and I think she's tried to learn, but she's still very homophobic. And I think my mom would always side with my dad over me unfortunately so I'm just gonna zip it. Reply

Me too, my parents would probably die and I don't really see it ending well for anyone. Reply

i came out to 1/2 of a lesbian married couple, she went home & told her wife (she had my permission ftr), the wife sent me an email congratulating me and said that she had always figured i was gay. i was just like....good for you? the funny thing is that i actually told the one i came out to that i hate it when ppl react to someone's coming out by saying how they totally knew all along, but i guess she didn't pass on the message to her wife lmao. Reply

i remember you saying this in another post haha. Reply

lol, idk why people do that , like cool way of making that about yourself and not the person that had the courage to come out !



Reply

I like to think of it as 'Don't worry, I already thought/suspected it and see? It didn't change how I treated/treat you' Reply

Same. Because once you figure it but haven't told people, it's always a state of anxiety re who knows what information and saying 'lol obvious' feels like they don't understand that? Idk Reply

Parent

My fave is when the person responds with "I know someone else whose gay!" Like, that's great, Susan. I'm really happy for you. Reply

i was worried i'd get a response like that when i first came out to ppl so i'd be like "i feel like this isn't all that surprising but..." but it was totally unnecessary Reply

