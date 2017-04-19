







SUCH A FUCKING FUN SONG After this morning and being up all night waiting...SUCH A FUCKING FUN SONG Reply

I still think Hayley is the worst but I kind of like the 80s feel to this. Reply

How is she the worst? Reply

Hmmm no thanks. Reply

I like it! Carly Slay is influencing all the girls tbh! Reply

i like it. so that's her hair colour now? that blond is better than the few variations she had during Riot and BNE.



Also glad to see Zac back and tbh i don't really miss Jeremy. Oops. The current 3 are the most talented ones in the band anyway imo. Reply

The current 3 are the most talented ones in the band anyway imo.



I agree. Reply

We all know Jeremy is going to be begging to come back again. I think he might be even more desperate than Josh. At least Josh has enough talent to write songs for Christian bands and probably still gets a nice royalty check every year from Misery Business and Decode. Jeremy has nothing to his name. Reply

Third time's the charm? He has a baby so maybe he won't come back. Idk I think he's been producing for other bands Reply

Jeremy really thinks he can sue himself into some royalty checks. I doubt hes going to get anything and may make peace and come back. Reply

IA.



They are also the most personable of the band. Reply

I LOVE IT SO MUCH.



really dig the whole 80's/talking heads influence on it. seems like they're just having a lot of fun with their sound. I love zac's stuff with halfnoise so I'm glad that it seems to have spilled over into Paramore's sound too.



Edited at 2017-04-19 01:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Now when you said that I can hear Talking Heads too, lol Reply

The only song I've ever liked from this band is the song they did for Twilight. I think it was I Caught Myself?



Edited at 2017-04-19 01:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Decode. I aslo liked Ignorance and The Only Exception Reply

i caught myself was also on the Twilight soundtrack! Reply

Parent

Same. That was a good song. Reply

You don't. Like misery business even!!!? Or crush crush crush



Smh



Reply

i love I Caught Myself. wish it had a proper video (without the twilight stuff) Reply

Decode is a classic. Takes me right back to 2008/that Twilight era lmao Reply

It's not bad tbh, won't change the channel if I'll see it on TV, won't listen to it again deliberately. The little synth (?) part before the chorus is cute and reminds me of a children TV show soundtrack, would've loved if the whole track was based on it. The video is also cute, but a little bit dated styling wise Reply

LOL NOONE PLAYS MUSIC VIDEOS ANYMORE. What channels u watch !! Reply

That's not the case in Russia, but I prefer european digital MTV networks, because they are commercial free and have no local music. VH1 is my fave because they have those thematical top 100's that play for the whole day and they play 90's-00's pop a LOT. Even general Russian MTV is pretty neat, like, they put new Grimes, The xx and alt-J videos on hot rotation and air music in prime time (also marathon classic NickToons sometimes) Reply

Yeah if this song came out three years ago I'd like it more. Reply

i like it a lot wow and i love hayley's voice in general Reply

mte @ both



its so cute, im shook af. also her hair is a really good color rn Reply

hmmm not sure how I feel about this. Didn't like "Still Into You" at first, so maybe this will grow on me?



also kinda relevant - I couldn't sleep last night and ended up on an fb stalking rabbithole. jack barakat posted a pic with his new gf and I looked at her fb, and I ended up finding all these emo/scene bands' FBs. I also came across abigail breslin's fb and she's friends with jack's mom soooo they probably did date unlike what they claim.... since fueledbygossip has been dead for years, I am going to leave this comment here instead lol Reply

Jack who? Reply

jack barakat, all time low's guitarist Reply

Ew how old was she when they supposedly dated? How old was he? Since I think of ATL from my high school years and Abigail was definitely Little Miss Sunshine then...ewww Sometimes I think about all of those ppl and bands that I liked back in like 06-08 and wonder what their lives are like now, but don't want to get into the rabbit hole lol Reply

Parent

I can confirm Jack and Abigail were never a thing. Reply

I kind of love this. Reply

Me too. Reply

s a m e Reply

i swear there's a Sia song that goes just like this, but i can't recall the name Reply

maybe this song?



Reply

it's not their best work but it's not bad and i like how they're just experimenting with their sound and not sticking with their older sound. it's fun to look at the comments too lol like half of them are really pissed of bc of different sound and other half is like ~bands change!!!~ Reply

