Paramore releases new single "Hard Times" + album "After Laughter" out on May 12th!
1. Hard Times
2. Rose-Colored Boy
3. Told You So
4. Forgiveness
5. Fake Happy
6. 26
7. Pool
8. Grudges
9. Caught in the Middle
10. Idle Worship
11. No Friend
12. Tell Me How
Album comes out May 12.
SUCH A FUCKING FUN SONG
Also glad to see Zac back and tbh i don't really miss Jeremy. Oops. The current 3 are the most talented ones in the band anyway imo.
I agree.
They are also the most personable of the band.
really dig the whole 80's/talking heads influence on it. seems like they're just having a lot of fun with their sound. I love zac's stuff with halfnoise so I'm glad that it seems to have spilled over into Paramore's sound too.
its so cute, im shook af. also her hair is a really good color rn
