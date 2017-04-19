Convicted Murderer & Former Patriots Player Commits Suicide in Prison
BREAKING: Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison https://t.co/pHmOo1oAFB— Boston Globe Metro (@GlobeMetro) April 19, 2017
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder and was just found not guilty of a double homicide.
You were in the fucking Patriots. Like guaranteed history books with Brady/Bellicheck, like worse, you'd be part of a cheating team but who cares man you would have been made for life and your kids and their kids too. But you decided that killing a dude is worth losing all of that. Mess.
He was a stone cold sociopath
It was after an acquittal on another charge that he killed himself...like WTF, dude?
Anyway, glad he's gone.
Apparently they're going to be spending MORE money because his lawyer insist that Aaron would never commit suicide.