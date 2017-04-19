i mean.... Reply

it's always such a treat going into a post like "ugh the comments..." and the first comment is just perfect lmao. Reply

yeah, this is one death post that I'm really not sad about at all. Reply

Edited at 2017-04-19 11:57 am (UTC) Bloop Reply

sebin from snuper Reply

lmao this gif has leaked from atrl Reply

this post is killing me two comments in wroejiegtrhkmwf Reply

nnnn this post is already delivering Reply

Goes to show that men like him can act hard but can't handle the consequences of his actions.



You were in the fucking Patriots. Like guaranteed history books with Brady/Bellicheck, like worse, you'd be part of a cheating team but who cares man you would have been made for life and your kids and their kids too. But you decided that killing a dude is worth losing all of that. Mess. Reply

Well if you believe the buzz he was killing dudes before the NFL so it's hardly out of character



He was a stone cold sociopath Reply

He was killing people before the NFL :\ Reply

did he have a rough childhood? Reply

Say whaaaaaaaaat? Receipts? Reply

you'd think that if he'd been killing people for years that he would be more prepared to face the consequences Reply

Nah, I think him being a part of the NFL was just a lucky break for him. He really wasn't prioritizing that or else he wouldn't be killing people. Reply

My thoughts exactly, if he did have a rough childhood or was killing people before the NFL, his life in the NFL would've been a perfect opportunity to give that up and get his shit together. Sad that he didn't see that and kept doing dumb shit. Reply

What's odd is that he had "handled the consequences".



It was after an acquittal on another charge that he killed himself...like WTF, dude?



Anyway, glad he's gone. Reply

Does he get added to the list of Patriots players skipping today's White House visit? Reply

is there a post about this incident on here? Reply

Yes Reply

If he was going to kill himself anyway, he should have done it a few weeks ago and saved the taxpayers the huge expense of his latest trial for the double murder (that he was just acquitted of this week). Reply

This was my first thought, too.



Apparently they're going to be spending MORE money because his lawyer insist that Aaron would never commit suicide. Reply

the investigation for the suicide will cost a lot of money. prisons get a lot of heat when a prisoner commits suicide since it means they're not being watched very well, if at all. Reply

:/ i only know of him because of what he did outside of his football career. it could have all been so different. i wonder if he realized he would not be able to contest the other charges afterall, and just decided to end things. Reply

this is wild. i saw on twitter and thought it was a joke. maybe baez told him theres no shot in hell to win an acquittal for the odin murder. welp. my sympathies out to his baby girl and the victims' families... Reply

Holy shit, Jose Baez was his attorney? Dude is straight trash but damn he has a pretty decent public track record. Reply

Yup Jose represented him. He got Casey Anthony off and acquitted Aaron of the double murder. Reply

I bet stunt queen Baez is pissed about this because appealing Hernandez's life sentence was looking to be his next goal. Reply

Baez told him he would've done his appeal if he hired him for it. Reply

this man coulda had it all! great career, money, beautiful fiancee and child and he still couldnt get his life right smdh! let this be a lesson and scare off any wannabe cholitos out there. ok im done. Reply

I never know how to feel when stuff like this happens. Reply

OT: but your icon, my childhood! What was that book called? Reply

not op but Sylvester and the Magic Pebble c: Reply

The world is ridded of an evil person. Rejoice! Reply

Me neither. Sad for his daughter tho Reply

He should've had to live with what he did for the rest of his life. Idk if this brings closure to the families but I feel for them. Reply

