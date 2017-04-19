The Wing, a women's-only club, opens three new locations
remember the club that lena dunham may or may not have shaded on 'girls'? they're opening new locations in NYC and DC. membership costs about $2,500 a year.
lena and wing creator audrey, former BFFs, no longer follow each other on instagram and twitter. :\
But she reportedly was on set while models were being sexually harassed and coerced into touching themselves and touching Uncle Terry and she didn't say boo
Also, the woman he knocked up had twins :(
Sons, so Terry can teach a whole new generation how to prey on women
it's about comparable to any co-working space, if not cheaper. it ends up being 210 a month.
1) What made you join?
2) Are you happy with your decision?
3) What are the benefits?
4) What's the atmosphere like?
the "adult sorority" thing is real. but idk idk i haven't really made any lasting connections with anyone though, but i imagine the women that use it as a coworking space have found it much more fruitful. all of the women are involved in incredibly interesting fields and doing really cool shit.
if i wasnt working a 9 to 5 that has a regular office, i think the membership would be much more worth it for me. it's definitely a lovely coworking space and everyone i've encountered is incredibly friendly and kind. the vibes in there are very good and unpretentious and just chill, for lack of a better word. but since i do have that 9 to 5, i really only make use of my membership by going to their evening events from time to time. i go maybe once a month and at that rate it's definitely a waste of money, but i'm holding out until they introduce their membership tiers, which i hear is coming soon.
obviously audrey gelman is very well connected and they've been able to secure some pretty cool guests for their evening events. there's a private advance screening of the handmaids tale coming up, with a q+a with the cast, senator gillibrand came by one morning for a talk, they rented a couple buses and took a bunch of us to the women's march, remy ma did a live interview with the women from "another round" there and it was right at the height of her beef with nicki, etc. so that aspect is pretty cool. idk, it's cool to ~belong~ to a club and they're definitely capitalizing off of that. i'm looking forward to the opening of the brooklyn location which will make it a lot more accessible for me and i'll prob chill there on the weekends or something.
I've looked into other community workspaces because I've been slowly starting my own consulting business & they were way more than $210 a month which is what the membership fee breaks down to.
i wanna know what amenities there are at this place? who are the other members? what exactly makes it worth $2,500
the nymag write-up of the wing makes the whole thing sound insufferable, as i'd expect of anything associated with a terry richardson ex and lena.
And I say this as a broke bitch.
$200/month, every month, on something that is essentially extracurricular is definitely not 'nothing'. if you're earning a nice salary and have a couple hundred budgeted for this sort of thing, great. but having a couple hundred EXTRA to drop every single month is a very lucky position to be in.
there are those even in this post who will roll their eyes at ppl saying $2500/year is a lot, but if you haven't been in the position to see that $$ as a considerable amount, then you're super lucky. THAT SAID, i get that it's not a membership fee for the v. wealthy or the 1% lol. it's not unattainable, but it's for a specific demographic of affluent women.
i think audrey sucks, personally, and i don't think i'd want to be near the wing, but as someone working in the digital space/entrepreneurial field, i get why these places exist
the only benefit to me, is that there aren't men around tbh
but i do love the idea of co-working spaces in general, and i don't think i'd be where i am in my career if i hadn't networked straight out of college. i spent a long time working paycheck to paycheck in start-ups in nyc and it definitely prepares you for what comes next