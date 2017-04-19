The Wing, a women's-only club, opens three new locations



a pioneer for women

aurdey gelmana pioneer for women Reply

It makes sense that she inspired Marnie's character. Reply

I can't believe I had to look at this with my eyeballs. Reply

Wait, is she the idiot who had his kid?! Reply

No



But she reportedly was on set while models were being sexually harassed and coerced into touching themselves and touching Uncle Terry and she didn't say boo



Also, the woman he knocked up had twins :(



Sons, so Terry can teach a whole new generation how to prey on women Reply

omg Reply

EW Reply

i didnt know about this until recently and it still has me shook Reply

goddamn it put it under a cut!! Reply

What the.. why a membership and why such an expensive one. Reply

These kind of clubs aren't new tbh, there will always be exclusive membership clubs hidden throughout big cities, the difference is that it's a good time to try and market women centric ones and make it seem like a feminist venture... Affluent women eat that shit up and think they're being super feminist. The membership fee for this one is actually pretty affordable compared to other similar clubs. Reply

i hate to sound like this, but yeah, it's really not that expensive for a place where people can spend all day working



it's about comparable to any co-working space, if not cheaper. it ends up being 210 a month. Reply

NP babe, I guess I viewed it more as a social thing, a society, then rent a work spot. Reply

ya its pretty affordable. plus they have a spa, small eatery type thing, showers, makeup/getting ready area, conference rooms, library, workspaces...for 210 a month thats insanely affordable for work spaces esp. in NYC. Reply

i'm a wing member ama Reply

Genuinely curious. I've managed to have a disposable income and would love having a place to work on projects besides my apartment.



1) What made you join?

2) Are you happy with your decision?

3) What are the benefits?

4) What's the atmosphere like? Reply

idk if im answering your questions. rambling because i have to pack for a flight that leaves in like three hours, but i was initially attracted to it for that "place between work and home" reason. i just moved to nyc and found myself not having much of a social life, mostly focused on work, and making adult friends is hard. i would never be able to afford the shit if it wasn't for my very very unique rental situation. ie i have some extra disposable income which would serve me much better by saving it, but instead im using it for this silly membership.



the "adult sorority" thing is real. but idk idk i haven't really made any lasting connections with anyone though, but i imagine the women that use it as a coworking space have found it much more fruitful. all of the women are involved in incredibly interesting fields and doing really cool shit.

if i wasnt working a 9 to 5 that has a regular office, i think the membership would be much more worth it for me. it's definitely a lovely coworking space and everyone i've encountered is incredibly friendly and kind. the vibes in there are very good and unpretentious and just chill, for lack of a better word. but since i do have that 9 to 5, i really only make use of my membership by going to their evening events from time to time. i go maybe once a month and at that rate it's definitely a waste of money, but i'm holding out until they introduce their membership tiers, which i hear is coming soon.



obviously audrey gelman is very well connected and they've been able to secure some pretty cool guests for their evening events. there's a private advance screening of the handmaids tale coming up, with a q+a with the cast, senator gillibrand came by one morning for a talk, they rented a couple buses and took a bunch of us to the women's march, remy ma did a live interview with the women from "another round" there and it was right at the height of her beef with nicki, etc. so that aspect is pretty cool. idk, it's cool to ~belong~ to a club and they're definitely capitalizing off of that. i'm looking forward to the opening of the brooklyn location which will make it a lot more accessible for me and i'll prob chill there on the weekends or something. Reply

was it a grant? honestly, what goes on there that justifies its membership? Reply

How much does Lena Dunham talk about herself? Reply

honestly I can see the benefits of the wing, but a) do they plan on providing cheaper membership for nonprofit women, I saw that somewhere and haven't heard anything since, which makes it seem like they don't really value their more middle class audience, b) it's a coworking space but seems to host events every night - what if you need to genuinely work??



Edited at 2017-04-19 12:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Do you have lesbian orgies from time to time? Reply

so cool! i've been thinking about applying for similar reasons, it's hard making adult friends/connections outside of the small circle of ppl i know from the few jobs i've worked in NYC. not sure what else i could get from it/if it's worth the price for that alone tbh. Reply

how many Angelitas do we have here? Reply

what kind of daily amenities do they have? bc i wouldnt pay that much just for occasional events

what are they possibly doing that costs 2500 a year? i mean does basking in the mediocrity of your hand knit pussy hats and hillary tattoos cost so much??? Reply

Honestly I don't think it's a bad deal since finding out it's a workspace rather than just socializing. I share a very small office with 5 other people. When I need to do my own research/writing I pretty much have nowhere to go. The library on campus is too loud & the carrels are for grad students not professors. The library near my house has no private rooms for public use and my car got keyed there the second time I went.



I've looked into other community workspaces because I've been slowly starting my own consulting business & they were way more than $210 a month which is what the membership fee breaks down to. Reply

i've started working from home and i can def see the benefits in workspaces and clubs like these. i can also see the valid criticisms and the vaguely gross side to it. i don't think it's black and white. Reply

That's not even that much money though. My Coachella package for a weekend cost the same amount and it's already over. This is a membership for an entire year. Reply

Wait, I wanna know more about the dissolution of lenas friendship with audrey. I always thought it was weird that they were purportedly bffs with all those unflattering allusions to audrey on girls (e.g. marnies relationship with jonathan booth) Reply

I thought she was a member Reply

I noticed after the 'girls' shading drama that audrey never publicly defended lena. Reply

I thought Lena made Marnie more obnoxious as the show went to make Hannah look better in comparison Reply

yeah i wanna read more about this! i thought lena publicly said it wasn't about the wing Reply

OMFG i never realized the jonathan booth parallel holy shit



tbf despite being a gorls stan i didnt know about audrey dating terry until like a month ago Reply

Cool idea Reply

when did they stop being friends?



i wanna know what amenities there are at this place? who are the other members? what exactly makes it worth $2,500 Reply

membership costs about $2,500 a year



In NYC, $2500 A YEAR is what some gyms/boutique workout classes charge for yearly memberships so it's not that outrageous. I mean. * I * can't afford it, but there are plenty of women in NYC that throw that kind of money away at much less valuable memberships. Reply

i like the concept and i do agree that spaces like those should be more prevalent but no thank youuuu at that membership fee Reply

there was that one ontder who said that her friend (used to?) work at the wing but hated her job & was planning on quitting. she never elaborated though. i demand details!!



the nymag write-up of the wing makes the whole thing sound insufferable, as i'd expect of anything associated with a terry richardson ex and lena. Reply

Honestly, $2,500 a year isn't that much money. It's just a little over $200 a month. That's nothing.





And I say this as a broke bitch. Reply

mte people are acting like it's as much as rent or something. You might only need to get one business opportunity out of the network every few years for the thing to pay for itself. Reply

Exactly. I was looking at it from more of an investment standpoint. Reply

i've been in a position where i could see myself justifying and affording the expense, and i've also been in a position where i was literally living dollar to dollar and anything outside of rent + groceries had to be budgeted carefully and probably just not purchased. and i've been in between those two.



$200/month, every month, on something that is essentially extracurricular is definitely not 'nothing'. if you're earning a nice salary and have a couple hundred budgeted for this sort of thing, great. but having a couple hundred EXTRA to drop every single month is a very lucky position to be in.



there are those even in this post who will roll their eyes at ppl saying $2500/year is a lot, but if you haven't been in the position to see that $$ as a considerable amount, then you're super lucky. THAT SAID, i get that it's not a membership fee for the v. wealthy or the 1% lol. it's not unattainable, but it's for a specific demographic of affluent women. Reply

especially for a co-working space with all of the amenities it comes with



i think audrey sucks, personally, and i don't think i'd want to be near the wing, but as someone working in the digital space/entrepreneurial field, i get why these places exist



the only benefit to me, is that there aren't men around tbh Reply

i thought the same damn thing tbh. that's not a bad price. there are clubs that close a whole lot more. hell i've seen shitty country clubs (their ads, i've never set foot in one thanks) that cost more than that. Reply

Yeah. Was thinking it cost a lot more based on the comments. You can spend more on doggie daycare. Reply

this lol Reply

the club for birds Reply

what is this? a club for birds?? Reply

Sometimes I wish I was more of a joiner but then I remember how tiresome it is already having to act half the time and pretend you like people or don't think they're fucking idiots tbh Reply

this is the reality i've been coming around to the last couple weeks lol. Reply

Lmao, I relate Reply

My life story tbh. Reply

Mte Reply

