TRIP. TRIP. TRIP. TRIP. TRIP. BJ's stunt double was listed on IMDB for this episode but I was trying not to get my hopes up and HE WAS ONE OF THE BEST PARTS OF TONIGHT'S EPISODE. ALONG WITH WARD. And Hope too - she's just adorable.



Whoa at May throwing the terrigen crystal at Skye. Did not see that coming.



Poor Mace. That was sad. And calling it again that Ward's going to die because Fitz will try to kill Skye/Daisy or something. Reply

Ob.vi.ously Ward is going to die...tf did you think was gonna happen...his body blew up in SPACE!!! There's no coming back from that.





How is one person this obsessed with a Nazi?! Unless you are a...





If you're not seek help. Reply

TRIP!!!! i've been waiting for this for so long. this episode was very good, i'm loving the framework storyline and i'm excited for daisy to get her powers back! and nothing beats jemma not even looking ward in the face I LOVE IT

istg if they bring back nazi shithead ward from the framework and not trip im gonna flip Reply

What if it happens with both? (Massively doubt it but at least that's what fic is for) Reply

honestly the only person i want back from the framework is trip.

idc for ward and his abusive nazi ass and i definitely don't want him around daisy or jemma. he can stay dead forever tbh.



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

I've been enjoying this storyline. Didn't know I'd feel like that about Mace. But now it's time to get back to normal. Reply

I love the Framework storyline but I'm going to need the good guys to start picking it up. Ophelia's been outsmarting them at every move.



No joke, I got chills when Daisy started terrigenesys. Reply

I'm still not over Jemma and Skye/Daisy (who have been spies for years) failing so badly at not getting caught in the Framework when their job is to be prepared for the unexpected. Um? Reply

OK, they're just mocking us now with that pause screen, aren't they. (I am still behind af, don't tell me stuff.) Reply

i was hoping daisy wouldn't get terrigenesis in the framework. boo



and i wanted jemma to look at trip and realize it was him she was always in love with....



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

Refresh my memory, were Jemma and Trip a thing? Reply

she was definitely attracted to him at first and they flirted a bit in s1, but then they kind of dropped it by s2 Reply

they were kind of a thing in season 1. she had a crush on him, and he had a crush on her. then the show queer baited fitz/mack in season 2 to make us forget about trip/simmons while she was busy infiltrating Hydra (which could have easily fit in trip)



Edited at 2017-04-19 03:46 am (UTC) Reply

I'm still so bitter about his death.



They did a lot of flirting, but he died before anything could happen.I'm still so bitter about his death. Reply

a concept: daisy hooks up with trip and brings him out as an LMD good guy Reply

I'm down for Jemma/Trip and he comes out of the Framework somehow. Reply

But I don't care cause Trip!!!!!!! It's all I wanted from the Framework.











I'm still shaking and crying from seeing Trip again. My only quibble is that they listed B.J. Britt in the credits so I knew we'd see him.

i'm glad there might FINALLY be some good daisy/may scenes next week, it's about fucking time. and i'm glad framework!may finally got some development/movement



trip!! so glad he's back.



fuck ward, i swear to god if they bring this version of ward over to the real world i'm done. i want to believe chloe bennet would be able to make sure that never happens tho Reply

I've stuck with it through a lot of shit but there's no way I'd watch if they brought back that piece of shit. Reply

I never watched this show until 3 episodes ago and i have to say, it's been so good. Jemma annoys me with saying the people don't matter. Like cool yo but doesn't mean it isn't real for some. Like whatever. Other than that, i hope she can save fitz.



I want daisy/skye to bring every hydra down and hurt fitz. Reply

I need to watch this soon for Trip!!



With the exception of the Ward as a Hydra spy storyline, SHIELD storylines are so forgettable to me. Reply

I was excited to get to see Trip again.



I think Fitz is going to need an arc next season dealing with what he did. I did not see May switching sides coming in this episode. Reply

