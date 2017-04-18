April 18th, 2017, 11:02 pm klutzy_girl Agents of SHIELD - 4.19 - All The Madame's Men - Promo Source Tagged: agents of s.h.i.e.l.d. (abc), marvel, television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Whoa at May throwing the terrigen crystal at Skye. Did not see that coming.
Poor Mace. That was sad. And calling it again that Ward's going to die because Fitz will try to kill Skye/Daisy or something.
How is one person this obsessed with a Nazi?! Unless you are a...
If you're not seek help.
istg if they bring back nazi shithead ward from the framework and not trip im gonna flip
idc for ward and his abusive nazi ass and i definitely don't want him around daisy or jemma. he can stay dead forever tbh.
No joke, I got chills when Daisy started terrigenesys.
and i wanted jemma to look at trip and realize it was him she was always in love with....
I'm still so bitter about his death.
But I don't care cause Trip!!!!!!! It's all I wanted from the Framework.
I'm so hyped about Trip I really can't concentrate on anything else, and I really should be paying attention to the election results in Georgia.
trip!! so glad he's back.
fuck ward, i swear to god if they bring this version of ward over to the real world i'm done. i want to believe chloe bennet would be able to make sure that never happens tho
I want daisy/skye to bring every hydra down and hurt fitz.
With the exception of the Ward as a Hydra spy storyline, SHIELD storylines are so forgettable to me.
I think Fitz is going to need an arc next season dealing with what he did. I did not see May switching sides coming in this episode.
Republicans= Hydra
when Fitz said "nevertheless she persisted " i died.