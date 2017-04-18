Adidas Congratulates Runners For Surviving the Boston Marathon
*Adidas apologized after sending out a poorly-worded marketing e-mail to its customers, just one day after the 121st Boston Marathon.
* In the subject line of the e-mail from Adidas Running, it said, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”
* The message immediately led to backlash as customers reminded the company about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, when three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured.
* At least two bombing survivors, Patrick Downes and Marc Fucarile, participated in this year’s race.
* “We are incredibly sorry,” the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive e-mail subject line we sent Tuesday.”
Somebody getting fired!
Omg. I took that literally when i read this. I thought that was the way they wanted it to come off. Oop.
There are SO many dumb people in the field it's not even funny.
i was a fellow @ the time and wasn't sure it was ~my place~ to say anything, but i ended up telling him lol and he cringed @ himself and appreciated it and changed it.
any other race i could see this being the subject line, but wrrrooonngg race to put this, adidas!
Also yeah this is gross
Come on, guys. I mean, I hate to say it, but doesn't "Boston marathon" still sort of automatically bring to mind the bombing? Like when you say "Columbine," you think of the shooting, not the regular old school. I assume the bombing is still recent enough that that's the case. How in the world could someone make this mistake.