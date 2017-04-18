Adidas Congratulates Runners For Surviving the Boston Marathon

yiiiikes Reply

Why does her hand look like such a T-Rex claw? She's not even a good HAND model, damn! Reply

She has carpel tunnel from handing out all of those Pepsi cans to end racism, a true warrior for the cause. Reply

There was a Buzzfeed article that was essentially just "Can we talk about how she doesn't know how to hold a can?!?!?!" Nowhere in that video does she hold a can of soda like a human being. Reply

cackling Reply

Huda Beauty's impact! Reply

She's suppose to show the logo lmao. Reply

At first, I was like wtf there's nothing wrong with the context of that email. Then I scanned back up and... "Oh. No no no" Reply

Yup, the image wasn't terrible, though a bit tone deaf, but that subject line...NOPE. Reply

Omg. I took that literally when i read this. I thought that was the way they wanted it to come off. Oop. Reply

lmao people are so stupid. (the people who let this stuff happen) Reply

I hate that my annoyance with Matt Murdock has affected my love for Charlie. He's so darling and sweet (looking, at least...no idea about his personality). Reply

he really is a sweet cinnamon roll Reply

Sweet scruffy prince <3 Reply

ever since someone here said he looks like that blob fish i cant unsee Reply

As someone who works in marketing, there are really really really dumb people who work in marketing Reply

So many are not qualified. Reply

Most of them the bosses' niece/nephew Reply

I also work in marketing and ia but also find it really hard to believe this went right over everybody's head. Like it wasn't that long ago and there was even a terrible movie based on the attack that came out this year. Reply

Nepotism is the likely culprit. Reply

Maybe I didn't notice it before, but they use way too many social issues/events for advertising. I saw this commercial for eye drops using portrait photos of famous, bold women. They're obviously trying to ride the feminism wave. Reply

As do I and this is extra shocking bc this is the PRESENTING sponsor of the marathon. Every year. Their store here is the marathon hub for crying out loud how does THIS mistake get through?? Reply

I'm in PR where some are equally dumb



Edited at 2017-04-19 02:43 am (UTC)

I work in Marketing, and my employee (for Valentine's Day) made an invitation that said "Grab Your Sweetheart", and I was like ABSOLUTELY NO to "grab" in any context at this moment.



There are SO many dumb people in the field it's not even funny. Reply

I've noticed Reply

yep. i worked for a nonprofit that works in international development and they had a syrian refugee fund and our CMO was writing the intro to staff page and legit wrote, "and some are refugees from the corporate world."



i was a fellow @ the time and wasn't sure it was ~my place~ to say anything, but i ended up telling him lol and he cringed @ himself and appreciated it and changed it. Reply

mte Reply

I can definitely see this as a bunch of people thoroughly entrusting their promotions and social media department because they themselves are completely oblivious to it.... But a more cynical person in me thinks that there's some shrewd person who's like, "No publicity is bad publicity" and thinks, oh, we can make an "honest mistake," retract immediately, and make headlines. Free advertising, pass the buck onto an imaginary intern. Reply

I agree. I'm in Digital Marketing and there's so many dumb people out there. Reply

this is like the "break a leg" situation. awk. Reply

Yeah, I hear this in the context of finishing a gruelling race all the time. HOWEVER, the Boston Marathon is literally the only race where 'congrats you finished/survived' is not appropriate. Reply

lol my first thought - context! Reply

omg Reply

oop.



any other race i could see this being the subject line, but wrrrooonngg race to put this, adidas! Reply

It boggles my mind how many HUGE companies have messed up SO royally with things like this lately. Hot damn. Reply

I didn't realize until yesterday when a steam of runners walked by me in their jackets but why does BAA do a "gender stripe" on the jackets? They have the yearly theme and then the blue reflective stripe for men and pink for women. They did it last year too. Idgi.



Also yeah this is gross Reply

Come on, guys. I mean, I hate to say it, but doesn't "Boston marathon" still sort of automatically bring to mind the bombing? Like when you say "Columbine," you think of the shooting, not the regular old school. I assume the bombing is still recent enough that that's the case. How in the world could someone make this mistake. Come on, guys. I mean, I hate to say it, but doesn't "Boston marathon" still sort of automatically bring to mind the bombing? Like when you say "Columbine," you think of the shooting, not the regular old school. I assume the bombing is still recent enough that that's the case. How in the world could someone make this mistake. Reply

If not the actual marathon, I feel like someone should've made that connection with the use of "Boston Strong." That was such a huge phrase associated with the bombing. Reply

IA Jorma Reply

Wooooooow Reply

