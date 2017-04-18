James and Logan

Adidas Congratulates Runners For Surviving the Boston Marathon


*Adidas apologized after sending out a poorly-worded marketing e-mail to its customers, just one day after the 121st Boston Marathon.

* In the subject line of the e-mail from Adidas Running, it said, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

* The message immediately led to backlash as customers reminded the company about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, when three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured.

* At least two bombing survivors, Patrick Downes and Marc Fucarile, participated in this year’s race.

* “We are incredibly sorry,” the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive e-mail subject line we sent Tuesday.”

Somebody getting fired!
