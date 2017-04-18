sixties;

Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheated on La La with another woman and got her pregnant





- It was announced yesterday that Carmelo and La La are splitting after 7 years of marriage.
- Carmelo has allegedly been cheating on her for years and justified it by claiming La La was married and not him. He thought it was okay because all professional athletes cheat and La La has put up with it.
- It's now being reported that he got a stripper, who works at a NYC gentlemen's club, pregnant and she's now demanding he pay her medical bills and baby related expenses.
- One article states that there's no chance for reconciliation while another states they may get back together.
- His friends are denying the allegations.


source
source

