Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheated on La La with another woman and got her pregnant
No wonder La La is pissed https://t.co/kKbQyzI6qH— Page Six (@PageSix) April 19, 2017
How Carmelo Anthony justified allegedly cheating on La La - "She's married - I'm not" https://t.co/hB7fS5KPHt via @pagesix— Page Six Emily (@PageSixEmily) April 18, 2017
- It was announced yesterday that Carmelo and La La are splitting after 7 years of marriage.
- Carmelo has allegedly been cheating on her for years and justified it by claiming La La was married and not him. He thought it was okay because all professional athletes cheat and La La has put up with it.
- It's now being reported that he got a stripper, who works at a NYC gentlemen's club, pregnant and she's now demanding he pay her medical bills and baby related expenses.
- One article states that there's no chance for reconciliation while another states they may get back together.
- His friends are denying the allegations.
source
why do women ever trust them. whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.
And I agree. Women should flee professional athletes.
Edited at 2017-04-19 02:41 am (UTC)
I'd be so hurt
Why can't people are are susceptible to cheat stay single 😪
or a man period tbh
They do cheat. You can leave them or accept it. But just bc you have accepted it in the past doesnt mean you have to keep on accepting it.
Edited at 2017-04-19 02:58 am (UTC)