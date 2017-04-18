Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheated on La La with another woman and got her pregnant

Tbh I hope she doesn't go back to him. I still can't believe Gabrielle Union took stayed with Wade's crusty ass for doing the same thing. Reply

Thread

Link

idk what she expected tbh when he cheated on his wife with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was married before Lala? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SIS, WSJ is now reporting FoxNews is officially cutting ties with O'Reilly - the WSJ, a Murdoch owned newspaper. PERCHED! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really don't understand tbh like it wasn't just cheating he made a baby out of the affair how can you just sweep that under the rug and not be ashamed of how public that all was Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gabby had been sack chasing on Wade, she was tryna get with him when he was married to Siovaugn so I didn't feel bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









why do women ever trust them. whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. one more time: PROFESSIONAL. ATHLETES. ARE. FUCKBOYS.why do women ever trust them. whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. Reply

Thread

Link

$ makes people willing to put up with a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most of the Spurs players would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you hear about a pro-athlete that hasn't cheated...he just hasn't been caught yet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ain't Tony Parker one of the worst ones tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My bb Pau is innocent. Not married but a serious girlfriend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally watched the video this gif is from, and it's amazing. If I have kids, I want to be this woman.

And I agree. Women should flee professional athletes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bar👏🏿ba👏🏿dos👏🏿 God I love this scene so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif lolll anyone kno where it's from

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tbh most (if not all) successful men are fuckboys. As soon as they get position and $$$ they can't resist cheating because suddenly all kinds of women are noticing them.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they seriously are. i haven't had any professional athletes try to pick me up, but when i was in college i had a few football players after me and i was like thanks, but nahhhhhh i'm not dealing with that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it was like an open marriage from the start i could maybe go for it but i'd make sure we're up to date w/ std tests/practising safe sex. i basically assume every famous person has herpes tho so that could be a deal breaker lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking mess Reply

Thread

Link

Why aren't pro athletes just more fucking honest with people? If you marry someone and promise to be faithful and you're not, you're a dick and you deserve to be dragged. If you want to be married but have permission to fuck around, at least let your woman know before you marry her. Or, shock horror, don't marry someone you have no intention of being faithful to. Reply

Thread

Link

This should just go for people in general. If you have hard time being faithful, don't be a dick and enter relationships you can't handle being in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It could all be so simple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men are weak, they want someone at home holding the fort down, but also want to be fucking around then go home and have their ride or die greeting them as they enter.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They are weak af. It's also very easy for them to hook up with someone once and for there to be little to no receipts due to how much traveling they do throughout the year. NDAs are handed out like candy now, for every person they get caught with there are probably 10 more that go under the radar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How heartbreaking for Lala it true Reply

Thread

Link

that sucks but you know what you sign up for with a athletes who all aint shit (still waiting for steph curry to fuck up) so she cant be completely surprised.



Edited at 2017-04-19 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Nooo not steph Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ayesha keeps him on a tight leash but I would not be surprised Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really awful.

I'd be so hurt

Why can't people are are susceptible to cheat stay single 😪 Reply

Thread

Link

never marry a rapper or athlete



or a man period tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I just accepted that if I'm gonna be in a relationship with a guy he's gonna cheat. Even if he doesn't seem like the type, I'll be waiting for the other shoe to drop. One of the reason's I'm single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't live your life with that shitty outlook. There are men who don't cheat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well then just cheat right back Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As someone who's been there and done that (and still dealing with that), you're smart for having this mindset. Can't be disappointed if you're not expecting anything good in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, women cheat too. I know various that have. Also, a good friend of mine just found out her wife and partner of 17 years is leaving her for one her ex stepmom. I am shook! Relationships are messy af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GDI Melo, we were rooting for you! Reply

Thread

Link

RUIN HIM LA Reply

Thread

Link

They do cheat. You can leave them or accept it. But just bc you have accepted it in the past doesnt mean you have to keep on accepting it. Reply

Thread

Link

These men who can't keep their dicks in their pants... smh. Reply

Thread

Link



That bit about her being married and not him...



Edited at 2017-04-19 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Watching shows like WAGS and Hollywood and Football is a total trip because these gfs/wives will fight to the death at anyone who brings up the word "cheating" in regards to their husband. I always wonder if they truly believe that their man isn't cheating or if they know, but they just deny it because on the low they just know how it is. Reply

Thread

Link

I just replied to you above lmao but I have a friend who plays in the nfl, he talks about how most of the guys on his team have a woman in basically every state they play in and they have wives/families. They don't give a fuck at all. The women know, theres no way around it ..play the fool if you want to. You don't date an athlete and expect him to be faithful and if you do, you don't spend enough time around them or their circle. It's sad but true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly believe most men will cheat if they have the chance, esp as their wives get older/have kids and they want to keep banging younger women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link